Healthcare Economy

This Is the Worst COVID-19 Hotspot in Each State

Douglas A. McIntyre
December 1, 2020 9:55 am

The spread and intensity of COVID-19 in the U.S. population is measured in several ways. Among them are raw counts of cases and deaths. Another is cases and deaths per 100,000. Then are so-called hotspots, which measure the daily increase in confirmed cases using the most recent seven-day average per 100,000 people, compared to the previous seven days. Usually, these figures are reported at the county level.

Across the 50 states, the county in each that is the worst hotspot varies substantially by population, as well as the rate of growth. The largest is Honolulu County, Hawaii, which has a population of 987,638. It is followed by Fairfield County, Connecticut, with a population of 944,348. Third in population, Prince George’s County, Virginia, has a population of 906,202.

At the far end of the population scale, Issaquena County, Mississippi, has a population of 1,328. Statisticians might argue that its numbers are too small to be included. There are several other very small counties by population. Eddy County, North Dakota, has only 2,313 residents. Menominee County, Wisconsin, has only 4,579.

Suffice it to say that hotspot counties have no direct relationship to population.

The core measurement of new cases per day based on the seven-day average also varies widely when chosen by the worst county in each state.

The worst county in the nation by far is Crowley County, Colorado, with a figure of 648.86. It is followed by Lee County, Kentucky, at 422.31.

At the far end of the spectrum of worst hotspot counties by state, Honolulu County’s figure is 7.93. But Hawaii has only five counties, so there is not much competition for the position. The next lowest is Franklin County, Washington, at 19.90.

Measurements and measurement methods have started to blur into one another as the spread of COVID-19 quickens at an astonishing pace, which will only accelerate into December. The United States has 13,617,362 confirmed cases, and the figure has started to rise by almost 200,000 a day. Deaths stand at 271,296, up daily by as much as 2,000 in recent days. Experts worry that the number could double in the coming weeks. It is very hard to make an argument against that.

These are the COVID-19 hotspot counties by state:

State County Population Cases per 100k New Cases per Day
Alabama Franklin County 31,542 8,059.10 50.53
Alaska Bethel Census Area 18,040 8,442.35 230.44
Arizona Yuma County 207,829 8,598.90 91.88
Arkansas Lincoln County 13,695 17,991.97 84.34
California Imperial County 180,216 8,888.78 91.13
Colorado Crowley County 5,630 17,957.37 648.86
Connecticut Fairfield County 944,348 3,925.57 53.35
Delaware Sussex County 219,540 4,726.70 44.43
Florida Lafayette County 8,744 15,118.94 28.71
Georgia Chattahoochee County 10,767 18,333.80 51.93
Hawaii Honolulu County 987,638 1,545.51 7.93
Idaho Madison County 38,705 10,722.13 146.95
Illinois Clinton County 37,628 8,791.33 148.17
Indiana Elkhart County 203,604 8,813.68 133.83
Iowa Buena Vista County 20,260 15,044.42 117.15
Kansas Norton County 5,486 18,939.12 108.25
Kentucky Lee County 6,751 13,672.05 422.31
Louisiana East Feliciana Parish 19,499 10,877.48 50.66
Maine Androscoggin County 107,444 1,391.42 21.52
Maryland Prince George’s County 906,202 4,531.77 38.68
Massachusetts Suffolk County 791,766 4,652.38 35.06
Michigan Delta County 36,190 6,733.90 69.59
Minnesota Nobles County 21,839 14,135.26 92.61
Mississippi Issaquena County 1,328 8,810.24 58.40
Missouri Sullivan County 6,317 8,928.29 81.74
Montana Big Horn County 13,376 13,292.46 57.37
Nebraska Dakota County 20,317 15,445.19 103.76
Nevada Washoe County 450,486 5,430.36 109.78
New Hampshire Hillsborough County 411,087 2,050.42 33.74
New Jersey Passaic County 504,041 5,921.94 73.96
New Mexico McKinley County 72,849 9,667.94 196.91
New York Rockland County 323,686 6,642.86 37.02
North Carolina Sampson County 63,561 5,780.27 52.18
North Dakota Eddy County 2,313 15,564.20 157.94
Ohio Marion County 65,344 7,627.33 106.56
Oklahoma Texas County 21,121 11,263.67 111.80
Oregon Malheur County 30,431 7,817.69 52.98
Pennsylvania Centre County 161,443 3,937.61 56.73
Rhode Island Providence County 634,533 5,670.31 95.68
South Carolina Newberry County 38,068 5,534.83 29.16
South Dakota Bon Homme County 6,969 19,529.34 147.30
Tennessee Trousdale County 9,573 19,931.06 28.99
Texas Hale County 34,113 11,878.17 166.67
Utah Utah County 590,440 8,215.74 111.39
Vermont Washington County 58,477 1,099.58 34.31
Virginia Galax city 6,638 8,556.79 72.25
Washington Franklin County 90,660 6,411.87 19.90
West Virginia Mineral County 27,278 4,600.78 176.56
Wisconsin Menominee County 4,579 12,142.39 82.90
Wyoming Albany County 38,102 7,763.37 83.56

ALSO READ: 25 Things You Should Never, Ever Do at a Fancy Restaurant

Read more: Healthcare Economy, COVID-19

Editors' Picks

These Are the 163 Counties Where No One Has Died From COVID-19

COVID-19: This Tiny County Is the Deadliest in America

This Single County Has More COVID-19 Deaths Than 40 States Do