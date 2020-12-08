COVID-19: These Are the 5 Most Dangerous Counties in Every State

The acceleration in the spread of COVID-19 in the United States in the past month is nothing short of astonishing. Confirmed cases now routinely rise by over 150,000 a day, on the way to what experts think will be 250,000. Fatal cases per day have risen to 2,000, and experts fear that could double. Currently, total confirmed cases in the United States stand at 15,038,546 and fatalities at 286,692.
Some parts of the country are much worse off than others. The states in the upper Midwest are now taking the brunt of the disease. This includes Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. Case counts in states where the growth slowed earlier in the year also have picked up. This includes, in particular, New York, which was hit worse than any other state in terms of deaths during a horrible period from late March through April. The state still has more fatal cases than any other.
The effects of the disease on any area are measured in several ways. Among the most widely followed are cases per 100,000 people. This shows how deeply COVID-19 has spread in any given county. It also can be a sign of likely future spread because such a large portion of the population already has been affected.
Until vaccines can slow and eventually start to eliminate COVID-19, people have to be on guard for the spread of the disease in their own communities. 24/7 Wall St. has looked at each state to determine the counties where the cases per 100,000 are the highest. We also have shown a more grim figure, which is deaths per 100,000.
The ways that people can protect themselves regardless of the intensity of the spread of the disease have changed very little since the start of the pandemic. Wear masks, social distance, wash hands and, when talking, stay outside as much as possible. Just as important, do not gather inside in groups of more than a few people.
This list shows the five counties in each state where the cases per 100,000 are the highest. It provides a picture of which areas in a state are most dangerous in terms of the spread of the disease.
The Five Most Dangerous Counties by State
|Alabama
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Franklin
|31,542
|2,694
|34
|8,540.99
|107.79
|Lowndes
|10,236
|837
|30
|8,177.02
|293.08
|Marshall
|95,145
|7,133
|58
|7,496.98
|60.96
|DeKalb
|71,200
|5,334
|44
|7,491.57
|61.80
|Jackson
|52,094
|3,896
|23
|7,478.79
|44.15
|Alaska
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Bethel
|18,040
|1,576
|7
|8,736.14
|38.80
|Anchorage
|296,112
|16,457
|80
|5,557.69
|27.02
|Kusilvak
|8,198
|414
|2
|5,050.01
|24.40
|Northwest Arctic
|7,734
|351
|0
|4,538.40
|0.00
|North Slope
|9,797
|440
|1
|4,491.17
|10.21
|Arizona
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Santa Cruz
|46,584
|4,416
|76
|9,479.65
|163.15
|Yuma
|207,829
|19,643
|409
|9,451.52
|196.80
|Apache
|71,522
|5,864
|200
|8,198.88
|279.63
|Navajo
|108,705
|8,766
|277
|8,064.03
|254.82
|Graham
|37,879
|2,369
|38
|6,254.12
|100.32
|Arkansas
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Lincoln
|13,695
|2,569
|19
|18,758.67
|138.74
|Lee
|9,398
|1,258
|18
|13,385.83
|191.53
|Jackson
|17,225
|2,131
|11
|12,371.55
|63.86
|Chicot
|10,826
|1,260
|28
|11,638.65
|258.64
|Sevier
|17,193
|1,800
|18
|10,469.38
|104.69
|California
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Imperial
|180,216
|16,544
|360
|9,180.09
|199.76
|Kings
|150,075
|11,898
|93
|7,928.04
|61.97
|Lassen
|31,185
|2,168
|2
|6,952.06
|6.41
|San Bernardino
|2,135,413
|105,382
|1,175
|4,934.97
|55.02
|Tulare
|460,477
|22,660
|317
|4,920.98
|68.84
|Colorado
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Crowley
|5,630
|1,336
|5
|23,730.02
|88.81
|Logan
|21,689
|2,521
|40
|11,623.40
|184.43
|Lincoln
|5,548
|557
|0
|10,039.65
|0.00
|Fremont
|47,002
|3,278
|7
|6,974.17
|14.89
|Bent
|5,809
|392
|1
|6,748.15
|17.21
|Connecticut
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Fairfield
|944,348
|41,535
|1,545
|4,398.27
|163.60
|New Haven
|859,339
|32,843
|1,291
|3,821.89
|150.23
|Hartford
|894,730
|30,879
|1,630
|3,451.21
|182.18
|Litchfield
|183,031
|4,931
|174
|2,694.08
|95.07
|New London
|268,881
|6,648
|180
|2,472.47
|66.94
|Delaware
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Sussex
|219,540
|11,165
|268
|5,085.63
|122.07
|New Castle
|555,133
|22,705
|392
|4,090.01
|70.61
|Kent
|174,822
|5,945
|133
|3,400.60
|76.08
|Florida
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Lafayette
|8,744
|1,363
|21
|15,587.83
|240.16
|Miami-Dade
|2,715,516
|243,050
|3,913
|8,950.42
|144.10
|Jackson
|48,472
|4,009
|97
|8,270.75
|200.12
|Union
|15,239
|1,259
|61
|8,261.70
|400.29
|Suwannee
|43,924
|3,403
|87
|7,747.47
|198.07
|Georgia
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Chattahoochee
|10,767
|2,025
|3
|18,807.47
|27.86
|Stewart
|6,042
|582
|17
|9,632.57
|281.36
|Whitfield
|103,849
|8,243
|90
|7,937.49
|86.66
|Clinch
|6,743
|495
|13
|7,340.95
|192.79
|Echols
|3,994
|282
|3
|7,060.59
|75.11
|Hawaii
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Honolulu
|987,638
|15,782
|199
|1,597.95
|20.15
|Hawaii
|197,658
|1,640
|43
|829.72
|21.75
|Kauai
|71,377
|119
|1
|166.72
|1.40
|Maui
|165,281
|19
|0
|11.50
|0.00
|Idaho
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Madison
|38,705
|4,487
|9
|11,592.82
|23.25
|Cassia
|23,615
|2,252
|18
|9,536.31
|76.22
|Minidoka
|20,615
|1,819
|18
|8,823.67
|87.32
|Twin Falls
|83,666
|7,172
|99
|8,572.18
|118.33
|Jerome
|23,431
|2,006
|14
|8,561.31
|59.75
|Illinois
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Clinton
|37,628
|3,617
|65
|9,612.52
|172.74
|Fayette
|21,724
|2,019
|39
|9,293.87
|179.52
|Effingham
|34,174
|3,138
|31
|9,182.42
|90.71
|Cass
|12,665
|1,114
|24
|8,795.89
|189.50
|Kankakee
|111,061
|9,364
|123
|8,431.40
|110.75
|Indiana
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Elkhart
|203,604
|19,486
|252
|9,570.54
|123.77
|Cass
|38,084
|3,382
|32
|8,880.37
|84.02
|Marshall
|46,595
|3,636
|52
|7,803.41
|111.60
|Fayette
|23,259
|1,728
|40
|7,429.38
|171.98
|St. Joseph
|269,240
|19,979
|258
|7,420.52
|95.83
|Iowa
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Buena Vista
|20,260
|3,214
|14
|15,863.77
|69.10
|Plymouth
|25,039
|2,970
|45
|11,861.50
|179.72
|Jones
|20,568
|2,399
|19
|11,663.75
|92.38
|Calhoun
|9,780
|1,104
|7
|11,288.34
|71.57
|Sioux
|34,825
|3,883
|29
|11,150.04
|83.27
|Kansas
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Norton
|5,486
|1,078
|N/A
|19,650.02
|N/A
|Ford
|34,484
|4,114
|N/A
|11,930.17
|N/A
|Sheridan
|2,506
|293
|N/A
|11,691.94
|N/A
|Ellsworth
|6,293
|732
|N/A
|11,631.97
|N/A
|Gove
|2,619
|253
|N/A
|9,660.18
|N/A
|Kentucky
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Lee
|6,751
|975
|15
|14,442.30
|222.19
|Elliott
|7,517
|677
|1
|9,006.25
|13.30
|Monroe
|10,634
|766
|18
|7,203.31
|169.27
|Warren
|126,427
|7,915
|81
|6,260.53
|64.07
|Marion
|19,232
|1,190
|14
|6,187.60
|72.80
|Louisiana
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|East Carroll
|7,225
|852
|11
|11,792.39
|152.25
|East Feliciana
|19,499
|2,222
|85
|11,395.46
|435.92
|Madison
|11,472
|1,127
|15
|9,823.92
|130.75
|Franklin
|20,322
|1,801
|66
|8,862.32
|324.77
|Allen
|25,661
|2,168
|69
|8,448.62
|268.89
|Maine
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Androscoggin
|107,444
|1,692
|30
|1,574.77
|27.92
|Cumberland
|290,944
|4,173
|71
|1,434.30
|24.40
|York
|203,102
|2,592
|35
|1,276.21
|17.23
|Somerset
|50,710
|492
|20
|970.22
|39.44
|Franklin
|30,019
|258
|4
|859.46
|13.32
|Maryland
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Allegany
|71,977
|4,071
|87
|5,655.97
|120.87
|Prince George’s
|906,202
|44,057
|954
|4,861.72
|105.27
|Somerset
|25,737
|1,171
|9
|4,549.87
|34.97
|Baltimore City
|614,700
|26,194
|595
|4,261.27
|96.80
|Baltimore
|827,625
|31,416
|772
|3,795.92
|93.28
|Massachusetts
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Essex
|781,024
|40,305
|1,489
|5,160.53
|190.65
|Suffolk
|791,766
|40,646
|1,275
|5,133.59
|161.03
|Bristol
|558,905
|22,719
|890
|4,064.91
|159.24
|Nantucket
|11,101
|441
|0
|3,972.62
|0.00
|Hampden
|469,116
|18,325
|931
|3,906.28
|198.46
|Michigan
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Dickinson
|25,570
|1,884
|56
|7,368.01
|219.01
|Delta
|36,190
|2,626
|64
|7,256.15
|176.84
|Iron
|11,212
|752
|36
|6,707.10
|321.08
|Menominee
|23,234
|1,410
|19
|6,068.69
|81.78
|Baraga
|8,507
|504
|24
|5,924.53
|282.12
|Minnesota
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Nobles
|21,839
|3,234
|35
|14,808.37
|160.26
|Kandiyohi
|42,658
|4,691
|33
|10,996.76
|77.36
|Stearns
|156,819
|15,064
|132
|9,605.98
|84.17
|Lyon
|25,839
|2,433
|17
|9,416.00
|65.79
|Rock
|9,413
|874
|10
|9,285.03
|106.24
|Mississippi
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Issaquena
|1,328
|129
|4
|9,713.86
|301.20
|Neshoba
|29,376
|2,373
|124
|8,078.02
|422.11
|Montgomery
|10,198
|823
|26
|8,070.21
|254.95
|Bolivar
|32,592
|2,629
|86
|8,066.40
|263.87
|Carroll
|10,129
|802
|15
|7,917.86
|148.09
|Missouri
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Sullivan
|6,317
|579
|6
|9,165.74
|94.98
|Cole
|76,740
|6,674
|60
|8,696.90
|78.19
|Perry
|19,146
|1,632
|12
|8,523.97
|62.68
|Moniteau
|15,958
|1,316
|15
|8,246.65
|94.00
|New Madrid
|17,811
|1,417
|24
|7,955.76
|134.75
|Montana
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Big Horn
|13,376
|1,868
|50
|13,965.31
|373.80
|Toole
|4,976
|630
|8
|12,660.77
|160.77
|Roosevelt
|11,228
|1,271
|42
|11,319.91
|374.06
|Powell
|6,861
|725
|3
|10,566.97
|43.73
|Rosebud
|9,250
|906
|25
|9,794.59
|270.27
|Nebraska
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Dakota
|20,317
|3,242
|51
|15,957.08
|251.02
|Colfax
|10,760
|1,356
|13
|12,602.23
|120.82
|Saline
|14,288
|1,572
|3
|11,002.24
|21.00
|Platte
|33,063
|3,254
|30
|9,841.82
|90.74
|Madison
|35,164
|3,339
|28
|9,495.51
|79.63
|Nevada
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Washoe
|450,486
|27,533
|314
|6,111.84
|69.70
|Elko
|52,252
|3,193
|22
|6,110.77
|42.10
|Clark
|2,141,574
|127,819
|1,852
|5,968.46
|86.48
|Carson
|54,467
|2,786
|27
|5,115.02
|49.57
|Lincoln
|5,174
|243
|1
|4,696.56
|19.33
|New Hampshire
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Hillsborough
|411,087
|9,988
|341
|2,429.66
|82.95
|Rockingham
|305,129
|5,535
|114
|1,813.99
|37.36
|Merrimack
|149,452
|2,149
|35
|1,437.92
|23.42
|Belknap
|60,640
|839
|17
|1,383.58
|28.03
|Strafford
|128,237
|1,726
|15
|1,345.95
|11.70
|New Jersey
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Passaic
|504,041
|32,776
|1,338
|6,502.65
|265.45
|Union
|553,066
|30,205
|1,450
|5,461.37
|262.17
|Hudson
|668,631
|34,393
|1,607
|5,143.79
|240.34
|Essex
|793,555
|38,252
|2,259
|4,820.33
|284.67
|Camden
|507,367
|21,578
|698
|4,252.94
|137.57
|New Mexico
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|McKinley
|72,849
|7,630
|294
|10,473.72
|403.57
|Luna
|24,264
|2,061
|31
|8,494.07
|127.76
|Chaves
|65,459
|5,362
|50
|8,191.39
|76.38
|Lea
|70,126
|4,833
|53
|6,891.88
|75.58
|Curry
|50,199
|3,419
|28
|6,810.89
|55.78
|New York
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Rockland
|323,686
|22,800
|531
|7,043.86
|164.05
|Westchester
|968,815
|54,671
|1,529
|5,643.08
|157.82
|Richmond
|474,101
|25,470
|803
|5,372.27
|169.37
|Orange
|378,227
|18,219
|446
|4,816.95
|117.92
|Nassau
|1,356,564
|65,098
|2,269
|4,798.74
|167.26
|North Carolina
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Sampson
|63,561
|3,915
|49
|6,159.44
|77.09
|Greene
|21,008
|1,270
|28
|6,045.32
|133.28
|Avery
|17,501
|1,052
|9
|6,011.09
|51.43
|Duplin
|59,062
|3,523
|63
|5,964.92
|106.67
|Scotland
|35,262
|2,079
|43
|5,895.87
|121.94
|North Dakota
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Eddy
|2,313
|377
|5
|16,299.18
|216.17
|Foster
|3,290
|508
|17
|15,440.73
|516.72
|Walsh
|10,802
|1,504
|16
|13,923.35
|148.12
|Morton
|30,544
|4,210
|70
|13,783.39
|229.18
|Burleigh
|93,737
|12,525
|129
|13,361.85
|137.62
|Ohio
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Marion
|65,344
|5,360
|69
|8,202.74
|105.60
|Mercer
|40,806
|3,274
|64
|8,023.33
|156.84
|Pickaway
|57,420
|4,549
|50
|7,922.33
|87.08
|Putnam
|33,969
|2,558
|57
|7,530.40
|167.80
|Auglaize
|45,784
|2,738
|42
|5,980.26
|91.74
|Oklahoma
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Texas
|21,121
|2,545
|13
|12,049.62
|61.55
|Woodward
|20,967
|2,043
|8
|9,743.88
|38.16
|Okfuskee
|12,115
|1,093
|14
|9,021.87
|115.56
|Jackson
|25,384
|2,034
|35
|8,012.92
|137.88
|Custer
|29,209
|2,264
|18
|7,751.04
|61.62
|Oregon
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Malheur
|30,431
|2,547
|45
|8,369.75
|147.88
|Morrow
|11,215
|705
|7
|6,286.22
|62.42
|Umatilla
|76,898
|4,659
|50
|6,058.68
|65.02
|Jefferson
|23,143
|942
|11
|4,070.35
|47.53
|Union
|26,028
|847
|8
|3,254.19
|30.74
|Pennsylvania
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Montour
|18,294
|1,055
|16
|5,766.92
|87.46
|Mifflin
|46,362
|2,302
|53
|4,965.27
|114.32
|Lebanon
|138,674
|6,106
|120
|4,403.13
|86.53
|Philadelphia
|1,575,522
|68,600
|2,109
|4,354.11
|133.86
|Huntingdon
|45,421
|1,947
|62
|4,286.56
|136.50
|Rhode Island
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Providence
|634,533
|40,206
|N/A
|6,336.31
|N/A
|Kent
|163,861
|6,109
|N/A
|3,728.16
|N/A
|Bristol
|48,900
|1,369
|N/A
|2,799.59
|N/A
|Washington
|126,242
|2,641
|N/A
|2,092.01
|N/A
|Newport
|83,075
|1,380
|N/A
|1,661.15
|N/A
|South Carolina
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Pickens
|122,746
|7,216
|96
|5,878.81
|78.21
|Newberry
|38,068
|2,236
|68
|5,873.70
|178.63
|Marlboro
|27,131
|1,535
|20
|5,657.73
|73.72
|Williamsburg
|31,794
|1,724
|52
|5,422.41
|163.55
|Bamberg
|14,600
|779
|38
|5,335.62
|260.27
|South Dakota
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Bon Homme
|6,969
|1,401
|20
|20,103.31
|286.99
|Buffalo
|2,053
|391
|10
|19,045.30
|487.09
|Dewey
|5,779
|1,096
|6
|18,965.22
|103.82
|Aurora
|2,759
|378
|7
|13,700.62
|253.72
|Beadle
|18,374
|2,376
|32
|12,931.32
|174.16
|Tennessee
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Trousdale
|9,573
|1,936
|12
|20,223.55
|125.35
|Lake
|7,526
|1,220
|7
|16,210.47
|93.01
|Wayne
|16,649
|2,002
|12
|12,024.75
|72.08
|Haywood
|17,779
|1,717
|30
|9,657.46
|168.74
|Obion
|30,520
|2,854
|56
|9,351.25
|183.49
|Texas
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Childress
|7,226
|943
|2
|13,050.10
|27.68
|Hale
|34,113
|4,416
|102
|12,945.21
|299.01
|Lubbock
|301,454
|34,445
|402
|11,426.29
|133.35
|Potter
|120,899
|13,512
|185
|11,176.27
|153.02
|El Paso
|837,654
|89,762
|1,233
|10,715.88
|147.20
|Utah
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Utah
|590,440
|53,360
|154
|9,037.33
|26.08
|Wasatch
|30,523
|2,498
|13
|8,183.99
|42.59
|Salt Lake
|1,120,805
|87,328
|427
|7,791.54
|38.10
|San Juan
|15,281
|1,153
|31
|7,545.32
|202.87
|Summit
|40,511
|2,444
|5
|6,032.93
|12.34
|Vermont
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Washington
|58,477
|781
|2
|1,335.57
|3.42
|Chittenden
|162,052
|1,756
|44
|1,083.60
|27.15
|Essex
|6,208
|63
|0
|1,014.82
|0.00
|Orange
|28,937
|250
|0
|863.95
|0.00
|Lamoille
|25,268
|178
|1
|704.45
|3.96
|Virginia
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Galax
|6,638
|610
|30
|9,189.51
|451.94
|Greensville
|11,659
|946
|16
|8,113.90
|137.23
|Radford
|17,630
|1,233
|6
|6,993.76
|34.03
|Franklin
|8,211
|563
|17
|6,856.66
|207.04
|Harrisonburg
|53,391
|3,613
|38
|6,767.06
|71.17
|Washington
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Franklin
|90,660
|6,813
|75
|7,514.89
|82.73
|Adams
|19,452
|1,391
|12
|7,150.94
|61.69
|Yakima
|249,325
|14,215
|313
|5,701.39
|125.54
|Whitman
|48,593
|2,449
|24
|5,039.82
|49.39
|Grant
|94,860
|4,339
|40
|4,574.11
|42.17
|West Virginia
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Mineral
|27,278
|1,568
|29
|5,748.22
|106.31
|Marshall
|31,645
|1,508
|32
|4,765.37
|101.12
|Ohio
|42,547
|1,791
|20
|4,209.46
|47.01
|Mingo
|24,741
|1,040
|17
|4,203.55
|68.71
|Grant
|11,641
|485
|9
|4,166.31
|77.31
|Wisconsin
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Menominee
|4,579
|591
|8
|12,906.75
|174.71
|Dodge
|87,776
|9,017
|83
|10,272.74
|94.56
|Jackson
|20,506
|1,953
|5
|9,524.04
|24.38
|Shawano
|41,009
|3,741
|49
|9,122.39
|119.49
|Brown
|259,786
|23,504
|148
|9,047.45
|56.97
|Wyoming
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths per 100k
|Fremont
|40,076
|3,549
|38
|8,855.67
|94.82
|Albany
|38,102
|3,219
|9
|8,448.38
|23.62
|Teton
|23,059
|1,785
|2
|7,741.01
|8.67
|Sheridan
|30,012
|2,161
|11
|7,200.45
|36.65
|Campbell
|47,708
|3,262
|17
|6,837.43
|35.63