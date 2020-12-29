COVID-19: This Congressional District Has the Most Deaths

Currently, the United States has 1,948,710 confirmed COVID-19 cases. That increased by 187,314. yesterday and now often rises by over 200,000 in a day. Coronavirus deaths stand at 338,290, up by 1,529. The daily fatal case increase has been as much as 3,000. The way that confirmed cases and deaths are usually broken out geographically is by state and county. However, the numbers can be sorted by congressional district as well. One district has more than 2,600 fatal cases, the most in America.

Congressional districts number 435 nationwide. The population of each is supposed to be about 771,000. That number was based on the 2010 Census, so as people have moved, the numbers now varies from district to district. The average figure will be reset because of the new 2020 Census, and some congressional districts will be redrawn geographically as a consequence.

As with states and cities, COVID-19 case counts vary sharply from district to district. The Geographic Insights Lab at the Harvard Center for Population and Development Studies, the Harvard Center for Geographic Analysis and Microsoft AI for Health have put together an analysis of COVID-19 numbers by congressional district. The project’s researchers write that it will “allow elected officials and their constituents to monitor and develop testing strategies, vaccine deployment strategies, and other measures to enable their districts to open safely.”

The average number of deaths across all congressional districts is slightly less than 1,000 now. New York’s 15th congressional district has the highest number of deaths at 2,636. The figure should come as no surprise. The district covers part but not all of Bronx County, one of the hardest-hit counties in America. According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, Bronx County ranks in number five among all U.S. counties, with fatal cases of 5,120. Most of these deaths occurred early in the spread of COVID-19, from late March through early May, when New York City and adjacent areas were slammed. Bronx County, Kings County (the borough of Brooklyn) and Queens County all had high death numbers. Kings County is currently third among all counties in America based on deaths at 7,679. The number in Queens County is second in the nation at 7,521.

Several congressional districts in the New York City area also high on the list of fatal cases. New York’s 14th congressional district ranks second in the county at 2,448. It covers the eastern part of the Bronx and part of Queens. The 5th congressional district of New York ranks third in deaths at 2,350. It covers part of Queens and part of Nassau County, which is just to the east of New York City.

Based on the current spread of the disease, the New York City area has not been hit hard again. Perhaps the congressional districts with the highest death counts will not stay at the top of the list for much longer.

