COVID-19: The 37 Counties Where No One Has Died

The pace of the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed considerably in America in the past few weeks. The number of new COVID-19 cases during the most recent week hit a seven-month low. Nevertheless, 585,109 people have died in the United States, the highest number of any country in the world and about 18% of the global total. Confirmed cases in America have reached 32,732,341, also the highest in the world and about 21% of the global figure.

Vaccinations are the primary reason for the improvement. Forty-five percent of Americans have received at least one shot and a third of them are fully vaccinated. So far, 324,610,185 doses have been delivered and, from these, 251,973,752 shots have been given. That is about 78%, which suggests how inefficient the system of distribution has been. The figure varies by state as well. In Maine, 43% of residents are fully vaccinated. In Alabama, the number is only 25%.

Epidemiologists and public health officials worry that a wave of variants has started to quicken the spread of the disease in some areas of the country. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracks several of them. The most common variant, first identified in the United Kingdom, is called B.1.1.7. It spreads quickly but appears to be treated by current vaccines.

Another worry is that large outbreaks in other countries eventually could affect the United States. The most troubling of these is currently in India.



Almost every one of the 3,006 counties in the United States has had at least one COVID-19 death. However, 37 counties, a little over 1%, have had none so far.

Only two of the counties with no deaths have populations over 10,000. The first is Dukes County, Massachusetts. Most of the county covers Martha’s Vineyard Island. It has a population of 17,313. The other is San Juan County, Washington. It includes several islands off the northwest coast of the state.

Sixteen of the counties where no one has died of COVID-19 have populations under 1,000. The smallest of these is Loving County, Texas, with a population of only 102. This county has only reported two cases over the course of the entire pandemic.

The number of counties with no fatal cases continues to shrink. These are the ones that are left:

County Population Cases Dukes, Massachusetts 17,313 1,281 San Juan, Washington 16,473 171 Nome Census Area, Alaska 9,925 352 San Miguel, Colorado 7,968 874 Lake, Colorado 7,585 776 Calhoun, West Virginia 7,396 284 Cook, Minnesota 5,311 155 Mineral, Montana 4,211 252 Wahkiakum, Washington 4,189 108 Harlan, Nebraska 3,438 219 Sierra, California 2,930 112 Haines Borough, Alaska 2,518 31 Wrangell City and Borough, Alaska 2,484 55 Denali Borough, Alaska 2,232 102 Dolores, Colorado 1,841 80 Eureka, Nevada 1,830 51 Jackson, Colorado 1,296 57 Sioux, Nebraska 1,266 39 Alpine, California 1,146 88 Clark, Idaho 1,077 59 Skagway Municipality, Alaska 1,061 21 Esmeralda, Nevada 981 38 Billings, North Dakota 946 54 Hayes, Nebraska 943 59 Camas, Idaho 886 71 Logan, Nebraska 886 81 Hinsdale, Colorado 878 18 Wheeler, Nebraska 822 39 Keya Paha, Nebraska 792 53 Jones, South Dakota 735 93 Slope, North Dakota 704 32 Banner, Nebraska 696 35 Loup, Nebraska 585 42 Blaine, Nebraska 480 20 Harding, New Mexico 459 10 King, Texas 228 11 Loving, Texas 102 2

