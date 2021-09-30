This Is the State Where the Most People Are Vaccinated

COVID-19 cases in the United States have topped 43 million, the highest figure in the world, and 10 million more than the figure in India. Coronavirus deaths in the United States also lead the world, as they have neared 700,000. That is one in every 500 Americans. Vaccination rates, which rose rapidly when shots were first available, have slowed considerably. This is despite a deadly fourth wave of the disease that has brought deaths from the disease to as high as 2,000 a day.

Vaccination rates vary widely from state to state. They tend to be lowest in the South and relatively high in the Northeast. Over 182 million Americans are fully vaccinated in the country, but that is less than 56% of the population. Vaccines may not be available at all for children until the latter part of the year.

Due in large part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance, millions of doses are currently sitting idle under the purview of state governments, yet to be administered. As of Sept. 21, only about 82.8% of the 467,249,700 doses of the vaccine that have been distributed to the 50 states and the District of Columbia have been administered. In one state, only 52.1% of delivered doses have gone into the arms of residents.



The state where the most people have been fully vaccinated is Vermont. Here are the details, as of Sept. 21, 2021:

Residents fully vaccinated: 430,763 (68.8% of the population)

Share of vaccine doses administered: 86.8%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases: 4,630 per 100,000 people (total: 28,996)

Population: 626,299

Click here to see all the states where the most people have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

