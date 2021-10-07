This Is the City With the Most COVID-19 Cases

Since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most advanced economies in the world, and one that boasts about its current edge medicine and research, is the hardest hit among the nations of the world. The United States has posted 44,051,008 confirmed cases, which is about 18% of the world’s total. U.S. deaths from the disease are up to 707,916, about 15% of the global figure. America finds itself in this position despite huge outbreaks in nations such as India and Brazil.

Vaccination was supposed to be the key to erasing the COVID-19 spread in America. It has worked only modestly. Vaccination rates rose quickly once shots were available. The counts leveled off as millions of people refused treatment. This result, and the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant, have plunged America into a fourth wave of spread.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as in colleges, nursing homes, bars and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at risk.

The metro areas with the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases are distributed relatively unevenly across the United States. Of the 50 metro areas with the highest case counts per capita, 39 are in the South, seven are in the Midwest, four are in the West and none are in the Northeast.



The 50 cities with the highest incidence of COVID-19 have over 5,200 more coronavirus cases per capita than the United States as a whole, but cases are growing at a slowing rate. There was an average of 53.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the week ending September 28, a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 70.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

To determine the city with the most COVID-19 cases, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of September 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

The city with the most COVID-19 cases in America is Lubbock, Texas. Here are the details:

Confirmed cases: 64,859

Confirmed cases per 100,000 residents: 20,494.3

Cumulative deaths: 973

Cumulative deaths per 100,000 residents: 307.5

Population: 316,474

