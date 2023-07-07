How Safe Is Your Food? FDA Recalls and Alerts as of July 7, 2023

As of Friday, July 7, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Agriculture (USDA) have issued 155 food recalls or alerts this year. Recalls are issued when a food product may cause injury or illness, especially for pregnant women and people who have weakened immune systems because of age, chronic illness or medical treatment. Recalled food is taken off the market to prevent further injuries or illness. (You should never order these 29 foods for delivery.)



Alerts are issued to offer information about potential health risks in food products. If the FDA or USDA uncovers an outbreak of foodborne illness but cannot identify the source, the agency may issue an alert. Similarly, if the agency determines that improper handling may cause an injury or illness, it can issue an alert to remind consumers of how properly to handle the food product.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains a list of current recalls and alerts. The CDC list is updated as needed, and new entries are added to the scrolling list. We will update this web page when the list is changed.







The USDA website also posts a list of recalls and alerts along with search options that can more quickly find specific recalls and alerts.