This Is The Oldest House You Can Buy In America

Homes that are 200 years older or more are not uncommon, particularly in the areas around the 13 original states. Some homes in New England were built in the 1700s. It is rare to find any much older.

Realtor.com looked at all its current listings and found the oldest house for sale now. It was built in 1690. The house sits near the water on Gloucester Harbor at 1 Old Salem Rd, Gloucester, MA. The house is priced at $699,000.

The house at 1 Old Salem Rd has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It covers 2,752 square feet and sits on a very small 8,840 square foot lot.

Among the highlights of the listing:

Sections of the house on a corner lot date between 1650 and 1690 and include King’s Timber floor boards, a carved of the house with its thatched roof and a Parson’s cabinet over one of the 4 fireplaces. The 21st Century is well-represented, too, with the addition of a modern kitchen, updated bath, central air, mud room & first floor laundry.- Beautiful formal living & dining rooms, plus a study/home office.

The house is separated from the water by Stage Fort Park. Gloucester, MA is northeast of Boston.

According to the U.S. Census, as of July 1, 2019, Gloucester had a population of 30,430. Almost 92% of the residents are White. The median household income at $72,574 is well above the national average. The poverty rate, at 10%, is slightly below the national figure.

Realtor.com calculates that the monthly payment to own the house after a 20% downpayment of $139,800 on a 30 year fixed mortgage carrying a 3.161% interest rate will be $3,194, of which $2,406 will be principal and interest.

