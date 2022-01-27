This City Has the Cheapest Rents in America

Home prices in America rose about 20% nationwide last year, compared to 2020. In some cities, the pace was double that. The increase was driven by low mortgage rates and a desire of people to leave large cities with expensive home prices to others where the median price of a home is lower. The migration also has been made possible by the fact that millions of Americans now work from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rents rose rapidly last year too. The median asking price for apartments with zero to two bedrooms averaged an increase of 10.1%. The December figure reported by Realtor.com was much greater at 19.3% in the same month of 2020. This pushed the monthly median rental figure across America’s 50 largest cities to $1,781.
The rental figure varied based on the size of the apartment. For December, the report showed: “Studio: $1,462, up 18.6% ($230) year-over-year; 1-bed: $1,651, up 19.3% ($267); 2-bed: $2,003, up 19.1% ($320).”
In three markets, rents rose over 30% in December from the same month in 2020. These were Miami at 49.8% to $2,850, Tampa at 35.0% to $2,038 and Orlando at 34.1% to $1,807.
The study also showed the median rent by city for December and covered all 50 cities. The lowest figure was Oklahoma City at $949, which was up 15.7%. No other city had a monthly rent figure of less than $1,000.
These are the 20 cities with the lowest rents:
|City
|Rent
|Change
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|$949
|15.7%
|Louisville, Ky.
|$1,181
|16.2%
|Kansas City, Mo.
|$1,225
|11.2%
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|$1,226
|12.0%
|Columbus, Ohio
|$1,247
|14.1%
|Birmingham, Ala.
|$1,249
|22.2%
|St. Louis, Mo.
|$1,262
|9.7%
|San Antonio, Texas
|$1,306
|19.4%
|Memphis, Tenn.
|$1,324
|29.4%
|Rochester, N.Y.
|$1,333
|11.1%
|Cleveland, Ohio
|$1,352
|16.9%
|Houston, Texas
|$1,389
|15.9%
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|$1,400
|15.9%
|Detroit, Mich.
|$1,400
|12.1%
|Richmond, Va.
|$1,419
|18.2%
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|$1,435
|20.1%
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|$1,500
|18.5%
|Virginia Beach, Va.
|$1,503
|18.1%
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|$1,527
|11.0%
|Raleigh, N.C.
|$1,532
|23.6%
