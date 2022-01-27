This City Has the Cheapest Rents in America

Home prices in America rose about 20% nationwide last year, compared to 2020. In some cities, the pace was double that. The increase was driven by low mortgage rates and a desire of people to leave large cities with expensive home prices to others where the median price of a home is lower. The migration also has been made possible by the fact that millions of Americans now work from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rents rose rapidly last year too. The median asking price for apartments with zero to two bedrooms averaged an increase of 10.1%. The December figure reported by Realtor.com was much greater at 19.3% in the same month of 2020. This pushed the monthly median rental figure across America’s 50 largest cities to $1,781.

The rental figure varied based on the size of the apartment. For December, the report showed: “Studio: $1,462, up 18.6% ($230) year-over-year; 1-bed: $1,651, up 19.3% ($267); 2-bed: $2,003, up 19.1% ($320).”

In three markets, rents rose over 30% in December from the same month in 2020. These were Miami at 49.8% to $2,850, Tampa at 35.0% to $2,038 and Orlando at 34.1% to $1,807.



The study also showed the median rent by city for December and covered all 50 cities. The lowest figure was Oklahoma City at $949, which was up 15.7%. No other city had a monthly rent figure of less than $1,000.

These are the 20 cities with the lowest rents:

City Rent Change Oklahoma City, Okla. $949 15.7% Louisville, Ky. $1,181 16.2% Kansas City, Mo. $1,225 11.2% Indianapolis, Ind. $1,226 12.0% Columbus, Ohio $1,247 14.1% Birmingham, Ala. $1,249 22.2% St. Louis, Mo. $1,262 9.7% San Antonio, Texas $1,306 19.4% Memphis, Tenn. $1,324 29.4% Rochester, N.Y. $1,333 11.1% Cleveland, Ohio $1,352 16.9% Houston, Texas $1,389 15.9% Cincinnati, Ohio $1,400 15.9% Detroit, Mich. $1,400 12.1% Richmond, Va. $1,419 18.2% Buffalo, N.Y. $1,435 20.1% Pittsburgh, Pa. $1,500 18.5% Virginia Beach, Va. $1,503 18.1% Milwaukee, Wis. $1,527 11.0% Raleigh, N.C. $1,532 23.6%

