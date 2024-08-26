Nearly 1/3 of Homes in This American Ghost Town Are Vacant DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

While one in 76 homes nationwide sits vacant, some cities have considerably more vacant and abandoned homes.

A high share of vacant homes can be a sign of deep economic troubles.

Nationwide, nearly 1.4 million homes were sitting vacant as of the third quarter, according to ATTOM, a land, property, and real estate data company. This means that one in 76 homes nationwide is vacant or about 1.3% of all homes. In some cities, however, this figure is far higher, and in some neighborhoods more than one in 10 homes are not occupied.

To identify America’s 50 ghost towns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed ATTOM’s Vacant Property and Zombie Foreclosure Report. The report calculated vacancy rates in the third quarter of 2024 in over 16,000 U.S. ZIP codes with at least 1,000 housing units using tax assessor data. We aimed to exclude ZIP codes in popular vacation destinations, where high vacancy rates are largely seasonal. We ranked here the 50 ZIP codes with the highest share of homes that are vacant and added data on decade population change from the Census Bureau’s decennial censuses as well as median home values from the 2022 American Community Survey (five-year estimates).

Among the ZIP codes on this list, the share of homes sitting vacant ranges from 15.5% to 31.4% (or from 1 in 6.5 homes to 1 in 3.2 homes) — many times the national average. Similarly, homes values in the ZIP codes on the list are often a fraction of the home value statewide (values are for 2022). Also see: The 15 Largest Houses in America, Ranked by Size.

50. ZIP 63133 — Saint Louis, Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 398, or 15.45% of all homes

398, or 15.45% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate

47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2

2 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -21.0%

-21.0% Median home value, 2022: $54,900 (compared to $199,400 statewide)

$54,900 (compared to statewide) Total population: 6,763

49. ZIP 63136 — Saint Louis, Missouri

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 2,572, or 15.46% of all homes

2,572, or 15.46% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate

47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 12

12 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -14.0%

-14.0% Median home value, 2022: $74,600 (compared to $199,400 statewide)

$74,600 (compared to statewide) Total population: 42,385

48. ZIP 36603 — Mobile, Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 360, or 15.52% of all homes

360, or 15.52% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate

35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1

1 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): +3.3%

+3.3% Median home value, 2022: $117,400 (compared to $179,400 statewide)

$117,400 (compared to statewide) Total population: 8,562

47. ZIP 46404 — Gary, Indiana

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 985, or 15.57% of all homes

985, or 15.57% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate

47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 14

14 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -9.6%

-9.6% Median home value, 2022: $86,500 (compared to $183,600 statewide)

$86,500 (compared to statewide) Total population: 16,851

46. ZIP 25703 — Huntington, West Virginia

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 184, or 15.61% of all homes

184, or 15.61% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 13,538, or 2.08% of all homes – 5th highest rate

13,538, or 2.08% of all homes – 5th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 0

0 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -26.7%

-26.7% Median home value, 2022: $79,400 (compared to $145,800 statewide)

$79,400 (compared to statewide) Total population: 5,065

45. ZIP 36105 — Montgomery, Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 737, or 15.67% of all homes

737, or 15.67% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate

35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4

4 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -17.3%

-17.3% Median home value, 2022: $83,200 (compared to $179,400 statewide)

$83,200 (compared to statewide) Total population: 9,668

44. ZIP 76661 — Marlin, Texas

chrisgrayphotos / Flickr

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 432, or 15.73% of all homes

432, or 15.73% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 106,228, or 1.24% of all homes – 24th highest rate

106,228, or 1.24% of all homes – 24th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1

1 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -8.3%

-8.3% Median home value, 2022: $78,200 (compared to $238,000 statewide)

$78,200 (compared to statewide) Total population: 7,118

43. ZIP 25387 — Charleston, West Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 340, or 15.75% of all homes

340, or 15.75% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 13,538, or 2.08% of all homes – 5th highest rate

13,538, or 2.08% of all homes – 5th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1

1 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): N/A

N/A Median home value, 2022: $85,300 (compared to $145,800 statewide)

$85,300 (compared to statewide) Total population: 5,172

42. ZIP 62206 — East Saint Louis, Illinois

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 889, or 15.80% of all homes

889, or 15.80% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate

75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 26

26 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -21.7%

-21.7% Median home value, 2022: $51,700 (compared to $239,100 statewide)

$51,700 (compared to statewide) Total population: 13,477

41. ZIP 62205 — East Saint Louis, Illinois

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 488, or 16.13% of all homes

488, or 16.13% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate

75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 8

8 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -28.4%

-28.4% Median home value, 2022: $44,600 (compared to $239,100 statewide)

$44,600 (compared to statewide) Total population: 5,754

40. ZIP 43604 — Toledo, Ohio

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 208, or 16.42% of all homes

208, or 16.42% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate

80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4

4 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -8.9%

-8.9% Median home value, 2022: $50,400 (compared to $183,300 statewide)

$50,400 (compared to statewide) Total population: 9,626

39. ZIP 63107 — Saint Louis, Missouri

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 588, or 16.50% of all homes

588, or 16.50% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate

47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 5

5 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -25.9%

-25.9% Median home value, 2022: $55,200 (compared to $199,400 statewide)

$55,200 (compared to statewide) Total population: 9,391

38. ZIP 44507 — Youngstown, Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 304, or 16.57% of all homes

304, or 16.57% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate

80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 0

0 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -21.6%

-21.6% Median home value, 2022: $27,400 (compared to $183,300 statewide)

$27,400 (compared to statewide) Total population: 4,761

37. ZIP 60426 — Harvey, Illinois

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,638, or 16.70% of all homes

1,638, or 16.70% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate

75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 61

61 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -18.5%

-18.5% Median home value, 2022: $90,200 (compared to $239,100 statewide)

$90,200 (compared to statewide) Total population: 23,213

36. ZIP 48215 — Detroit, Michigan

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 687, or 16.88% of all homes

687, or 16.88% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate

78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1

1 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.4%

-22.4% Median home value, 2022: $106,200 (compared to $201,100 statewide)

$106,200 (compared to statewide) Total population: 11,018

35. ZIP 36201 — Anniston, Alabama

Ray Tan / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,169, or 17.17% of all homes

1,169, or 17.17% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate

35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1

1 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -12.5%

-12.5% Median home value, 2022: $72,700 (compared to $179,400 statewide)

$72,700 (compared to statewide) Total population: 16,794

34. ZIP 48203 — Highland Park, Michigan

searagen / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,541, or 17.18% of all homes

1,541, or 17.18% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate

78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4

4 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.0%

-22.0% Median home value, 2022: $61,100 (compared to $201,100 statewide)

$61,100 (compared to statewide) Total population: 20,584

33. ZIP 45402 — Dayton, Ohio

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 681, or 17.24% of all homes

681, or 17.24% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate

80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 8

8 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -6.0%

-6.0% Median home value, 2022: $109,900 (compared to $183,300 statewide)

$109,900 (compared to statewide) Total population: 10,438

32. ZIP 35204 — Birmingham, Alabama

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 549, or 17.29% of all homes

549, or 17.29% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate

35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1

1 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -10.3%

-10.3% Median home value, 2022: $80,000 (compared to $179,400 statewide)

$80,000 (compared to statewide) Total population: 9,343

31. ZIP 35064 — Fairfield, Alabama

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 660, or 17.31% of all homes

660, or 17.31% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate

35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1

1 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.4%

-11.4% Median home value, 2022: $116,500 (compared to $179,400 statewide)

$116,500 (compared to statewide) Total population: 9,995

30. ZIP 17976 — Shenandoah, Pennsylvania

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 477, or 17.63% of all homes

477, or 17.63% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 55,303, or 1.29% of all homes – 23rd highest rate

55,303, or 1.29% of all homes – 23rd highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 0

0 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -14.5%

-14.5% Median home value, 2022: $45,900 (compared to $226,200 statewide)

$45,900 (compared to statewide) Total population: 5,973

29. ZIP 48208 — Detroit, Michigan

marvod / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 392, or 17.68% of all homes

392, or 17.68% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate

78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1

1 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -20.9%

-20.9% Median home value, 2022: $162,700 (compared to $201,100 statewide)

$162,700 (compared to statewide) Total population: 7,827

28. ZIP 46406 — Gary, Indiana

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 622, or 17.81% of all homes

622, or 17.81% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate

47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 6

6 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.4%

-11.4% Median home value, 2022: $66,300 (compared to $183,600 statewide)

$66,300 (compared to statewide) Total population: 8,730

27. ZIP 35218 — Birmingham, Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 451, or 18.00% of all homes

451, or 18.00% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate

35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1

1 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.3%

-11.3% Median home value, 2022: $74,700 (compared to $179,400 statewide)

$74,700 (compared to statewide) Total population: 6,962

26. ZIP 44108 — Cleveland, Ohio

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,376, or 18.20% of all homes

1,376, or 18.20% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate

80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 55

55 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.1%

-22.1% Median home value, 2022: $62,900 (compared to $183,300 statewide)

$62,900 (compared to statewide) Total population: 20,691

25. ZIP 48211 — Detroit, Michigan

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 315, or 18.22% of all homes

315, or 18.22% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate

78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 0

0 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -23.1%

-23.1% Median home value, 2022: $54,000 (compared to $201,100 statewide)

$54,000 (compared to statewide) Total population: 5,526

24. ZIP 35234 — Birmingham, Alabama

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 273, or 18.29% of all homes

273, or 18.29% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate

35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1

1 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.8%

-22.8% Median home value, 2022: $67,400 (compared to $179,400 statewide)

$67,400 (compared to statewide) Total population: 4,195

23. ZIP 39204 — Jackson, Mississippi

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 912, or 18.32% of all homes

912, or 18.32% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 19,335, or 1.88% of all homes – 10th highest rate

19,335, or 1.88% of all homes – 10th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2

2 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -20.7%

-20.7% Median home value, 2022: $65,700 (compared to $151,000 statewide)

$65,700 (compared to statewide) Total population: 14,149

22. ZIP 47305 — Muncie, Indiana

Nicholas Klein / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 216, or 18.56% of all homes

216, or 18.56% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate

47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1

1 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.6%

-11.6% Median home value, 2022: $73,100 (compared to $183,600 statewide)

$73,100 (compared to statewide) Total population: 3,193

21. ZIP 15110 — Duquesne, Pennsylvania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 382, or 18.70% of all homes

382, or 18.70% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 55,303, or 1.29% of all homes – 23rd highest rate

55,303, or 1.29% of all homes – 23rd highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 5

5 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -5.6%

-5.6% Median home value, 2022: $53,400 (compared to $226,200 statewide)

$53,400 (compared to statewide) Total population: 5,241

20. ZIP 39203 — Jackson, Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 348, or 18.71% of all homes

348, or 18.71% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 19,335, or 1.88% of all homes – 10th highest rate

19,335, or 1.88% of all homes – 10th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1

1 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -38.0%

-38.0% Median home value, 2022: $54,900 (compared to $151,000 statewide)

$54,900 (compared to statewide) Total population: 4,972

19. ZIP 63115 — Saint Louis, Missouri

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,336, or 18.92% of all homes

1,336, or 18.92% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate

47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 3

3 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.7%

-22.7% Median home value, 2022: $57,100 (compared to $199,400 statewide)

$57,100 (compared to statewide) Total population: 15,828

18. ZIP 36104 — Montgomery, Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 473, or 19.58% of all homes

473, or 19.58% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate

35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 0

0 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -4.7%

-4.7% Median home value, 2022: $110,400 (compared to $179,400 statewide)

$110,400 (compared to statewide) Total population: 10,132

17. ZIP 36610 — Mobile, Alabama

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 947, or 19.72% of all homes

947, or 19.72% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate

35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2

2 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -26.6%

-26.6% Median home value, 2022: $52,800 (compared to $179,400 statewide)

$52,800 (compared to statewide) Total population: 10,024

16. ZIP 48214 — Detroit, Michigan

TennesseePhotographer / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,198, or 19.92% of all homes

1,198, or 19.92% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate

78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4

4 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -16.7%

-16.7% Median home value, 2022: $91,700 (compared to $201,100 statewide)

$91,700 (compared to statewide) Total population: 19,372

15. ZIP 35207 — Birmingham, Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 589, or 20.03% of all homes

589, or 20.03% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate

35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 3

3 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -12.2%

-12.2% Median home value, 2022: $71,700 (compared to $179,400 statewide)

$71,700 (compared to statewide) Total population: 6,820

14. ZIP 63120 — Saint Louis, Missouri

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 656, or 20.22% of all homes

656, or 20.22% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate

47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4

4 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -29.9%

-29.9% Median home value, 2022: $51,000 (compared to $199,400 statewide)

$51,000 (compared to statewide) Total population: 6,818

13. ZIP 48238 — Detroit, Michigan

kenlund / Flickr

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 2,216, or 20.35% of all homes

2,216, or 20.35% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate

78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 10

10 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -18.9%

-18.9% Median home value, 2022: $51,400 (compared to $201,100 statewide)

$51,400 (compared to statewide) Total population: 24,565

12. ZIP 48204 — Detroit, Michigan

Andrew Burton / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 2,066, or 20.47% of all homes

2,066, or 20.47% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate

78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 5

5 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.4%

-22.4% Median home value, 2022: $46,600 (compared to $201,100 statewide)

$46,600 (compared to statewide) Total population: 20,365

11. ZIP 48205 — Detroit, Michigan

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 3,094, or 20.69% of all homes

3,094, or 20.69% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate

78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 6

6 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.7%

-22.7% Median home value, 2022: $47,800 (compared to $201,100 statewide)

$47,800 (compared to statewide) Total population: 31,816

10. ZIP 60472 — Robbins, Illinois

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 416, or 20.79% of all homes

416, or 20.79% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate

75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 9

9 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -13.3%

-13.3% Median home value, 2022: $105,600 (compared to $239,100 statewide)

$105,600 (compared to statewide) Total population: 4,812

9. ZIP 48213 — Detroit, Michigan

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,830, or 21.85% of all homes

1,830, or 21.85% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate

78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4

4 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -31.1%

-31.1% Median home value, 2022: $45,700 (compared to $201,100 statewide)

$45,700 (compared to statewide) Total population: 21,232

8. ZIP 63113 — Saint Louis, Missouri

pasa / Flickr

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 932, or 22.70% of all homes

932, or 22.70% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate

47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2

2 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -17.4%

-17.4% Median home value, 2022: $72,700 (compared to $199,400 statewide)

$72,700 (compared to statewide) Total population: 12,048

7. ZIP 48206 — Detroit, Michigan

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,491, or 23.36% of all homes

1,491, or 23.36% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate

78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4

4 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -28.4%

-28.4% Median home value, 2022: $84,600 (compared to $201,100 statewide)

$84,600 (compared to statewide) Total population: 16,011

6. ZIP 71101 — Shreveport, Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 528, or 24.54% of all homes

528, or 24.54% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 24,092, or 1.67% of all homes – 14th highest rate

24,092, or 1.67% of all homes – 14th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4

4 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -20.0%

-20.0% Median home value, 2022: $88,400 (compared to $198,300 statewide)

$88,400 (compared to statewide) Total population: 6,200

5. ZIP 46407 — Gary, Indiana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,140, or 25.19% of all homes

1,140, or 25.19% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate

47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 10

10 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.1%

-22.1% Median home value, 2022: $53,000 (compared to $183,600 statewide)

$53,000 (compared to statewide) Total population: 9,125

4. ZIP 62204 — East Saint Louis, Illinois

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 698, or 26.89% of all homes

698, or 26.89% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate

75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 7

7 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -43.7%

-43.7% Median home value, 2022: $47,500 (compared to $239,100 statewide)

$47,500 (compared to statewide) Total population: 5,908

3. ZIP 46409 — Gary, Indiana

Paul Sableman / Flickr

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,064, or 27.36% of all homes

1,064, or 27.36% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate

47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 8

8 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -21.9%

-21.9% Median home value, 2022: $69,500 (compared to $183,600 statewide)

$69,500 (compared to statewide) Total population: 7,050

2. ZIP 48505 — Flint, Michigan

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 2,919, or 29.98% of all homes

2,919, or 29.98% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate

78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2

2 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -31.2%

-31.2% Median home value, 2022: $27,900 (compared to $201,100 statewide)

$27,900 (compared to statewide) Total population: 17,809

1. ZIP 46402 — Gary, Indiana

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 649, or 31.41% of all homes

649, or 31.41% of all homes Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate

47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2

2 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -18.2%

-18.2% Median home value, 2022: $69,400 (compared to $183,600 statewide)

$69,400 (compared to statewide) Total population: 5,873

Vacant or abandoned homes often end up neglected and unkempt. Other than being unsightly and contributing to urban blight and lower home values in the neighborhood, a high share of vacant homes also points to deeper economic issues, often years in the making. It is not surprising to see on this list many neighborhoods in the Rust Belt and other economically struggling areas.