Nearly 1/3 of Homes in This American Ghost Town Are Vacant

24/7 Wall St. Insight
- While one in 76 homes nationwide sits vacant, some cities have considerably more vacant and abandoned homes.
- A high share of vacant homes can be a sign of deep economic troubles.
Nationwide, nearly 1.4 million homes were sitting vacant as of the third quarter, according to ATTOM, a land, property, and real estate data company. This means that one in 76 homes nationwide is vacant or about 1.3% of all homes. In some cities, however, this figure is far higher, and in some neighborhoods more than one in 10 homes are not occupied.
To identify America’s 50 ghost towns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed ATTOM’s Vacant Property and Zombie Foreclosure Report. The report calculated vacancy rates in the third quarter of 2024 in over 16,000 U.S. ZIP codes with at least 1,000 housing units using tax assessor data. We aimed to exclude ZIP codes in popular vacation destinations, where high vacancy rates are largely seasonal. We ranked here the 50 ZIP codes with the highest share of homes that are vacant and added data on decade population change from the Census Bureau’s decennial censuses as well as median home values from the 2022 American Community Survey (five-year estimates).
Among the ZIP codes on this list, the share of homes sitting vacant ranges from 15.5% to 31.4% (or from 1 in 6.5 homes to 1 in 3.2 homes) — many times the national average. Similarly, homes values in the ZIP codes on the list are often a fraction of the home value statewide (values are for 2022). Also see: The 15 Largest Houses in America, Ranked by Size.
Why this mattersVacant or abandoned homes often end up neglected and unkempt. Other than being unsightly and contributing to urban blight and lower home values in the neighborhood, a high share of vacant homes also points to deeper economic issues, often years in the making. It is not surprising to see on this list many neighborhoods in the Rust Belt and other economically struggling areas.
50. ZIP 63133 — Saint Louis, Missouri
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 398, or 15.45% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -21.0%
- Median home value, 2022: $54,900 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
- Total population: 6,763
49. ZIP 63136 — Saint Louis, Missouri
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 2,572, or 15.46% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 12
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -14.0%
- Median home value, 2022: $74,600 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
- Total population: 42,385
48. ZIP 36603 — Mobile, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 360, or 15.52% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): +3.3%
- Median home value, 2022: $117,400 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population: 8,562
47. ZIP 46404 — Gary, Indiana
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 985, or 15.57% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 14
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -9.6%
- Median home value, 2022: $86,500 (compared to $183,600 statewide)
- Total population: 16,851
46. ZIP 25703 — Huntington, West Virginia
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 184, or 15.61% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 13,538, or 2.08% of all homes – 5th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 0
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -26.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $79,400 (compared to $145,800 statewide)
- Total population: 5,065
45. ZIP 36105 — Montgomery, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 737, or 15.67% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -17.3%
- Median home value, 2022: $83,200 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population: 9,668
44. ZIP 76661 — Marlin, Texas
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 432, or 15.73% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 106,228, or 1.24% of all homes – 24th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -8.3%
- Median home value, 2022: $78,200 (compared to $238,000 statewide)
- Total population: 7,118
43. ZIP 25387 — Charleston, West Virginia
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 340, or 15.75% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 13,538, or 2.08% of all homes – 5th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): N/A
- Median home value, 2022: $85,300 (compared to $145,800 statewide)
- Total population: 5,172
42. ZIP 62206 — East Saint Louis, Illinois
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 889, or 15.80% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 26
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -21.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $51,700 (compared to $239,100 statewide)
- Total population: 13,477
41. ZIP 62205 — East Saint Louis, Illinois
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 488, or 16.13% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 8
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -28.4%
- Median home value, 2022: $44,600 (compared to $239,100 statewide)
- Total population: 5,754
40. ZIP 43604 — Toledo, Ohio
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 208, or 16.42% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -8.9%
- Median home value, 2022: $50,400 (compared to $183,300 statewide)
- Total population: 9,626
39. ZIP 63107 — Saint Louis, Missouri
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 588, or 16.50% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 5
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -25.9%
- Median home value, 2022: $55,200 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
- Total population: 9,391
38. ZIP 44507 — Youngstown, Ohio
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 304, or 16.57% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 0
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -21.6%
- Median home value, 2022: $27,400 (compared to $183,300 statewide)
- Total population: 4,761
37. ZIP 60426 — Harvey, Illinois
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,638, or 16.70% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 61
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -18.5%
- Median home value, 2022: $90,200 (compared to $239,100 statewide)
- Total population: 23,213
36. ZIP 48215 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 687, or 16.88% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.4%
- Median home value, 2022: $106,200 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population: 11,018
35. ZIP 36201 — Anniston, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,169, or 17.17% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -12.5%
- Median home value, 2022: $72,700 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population: 16,794
34. ZIP 48203 — Highland Park, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,541, or 17.18% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.0%
- Median home value, 2022: $61,100 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population: 20,584
33. ZIP 45402 — Dayton, Ohio
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 681, or 17.24% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 8
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -6.0%
- Median home value, 2022: $109,900 (compared to $183,300 statewide)
- Total population: 10,438
32. ZIP 35204 — Birmingham, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 549, or 17.29% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -10.3%
- Median home value, 2022: $80,000 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population: 9,343
31. ZIP 35064 — Fairfield, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 660, or 17.31% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.4%
- Median home value, 2022: $116,500 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population: 9,995
30. ZIP 17976 — Shenandoah, Pennsylvania
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 477, or 17.63% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 55,303, or 1.29% of all homes – 23rd highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 0
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -14.5%
- Median home value, 2022: $45,900 (compared to $226,200 statewide)
- Total population: 5,973
29. ZIP 48208 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 392, or 17.68% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -20.9%
- Median home value, 2022: $162,700 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population: 7,827
28. ZIP 46406 — Gary, Indiana
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 622, or 17.81% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 6
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.4%
- Median home value, 2022: $66,300 (compared to $183,600 statewide)
- Total population: 8,730
27. ZIP 35218 — Birmingham, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 451, or 18.00% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.3%
- Median home value, 2022: $74,700 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population: 6,962
26. ZIP 44108 — Cleveland, Ohio
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,376, or 18.20% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 55
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.1%
- Median home value, 2022: $62,900 (compared to $183,300 statewide)
- Total population: 20,691
25. ZIP 48211 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 315, or 18.22% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 0
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -23.1%
- Median home value, 2022: $54,000 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population: 5,526
24. ZIP 35234 — Birmingham, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 273, or 18.29% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.8%
- Median home value, 2022: $67,400 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population: 4,195
23. ZIP 39204 — Jackson, Mississippi
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 912, or 18.32% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 19,335, or 1.88% of all homes – 10th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -20.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $65,700 (compared to $151,000 statewide)
- Total population: 14,149
22. ZIP 47305 — Muncie, Indiana
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 216, or 18.56% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.6%
- Median home value, 2022: $73,100 (compared to $183,600 statewide)
- Total population: 3,193
21. ZIP 15110 — Duquesne, Pennsylvania
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 382, or 18.70% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 55,303, or 1.29% of all homes – 23rd highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 5
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -5.6%
- Median home value, 2022: $53,400 (compared to $226,200 statewide)
- Total population: 5,241
20. ZIP 39203 — Jackson, Mississippi
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 348, or 18.71% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 19,335, or 1.88% of all homes – 10th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -38.0%
- Median home value, 2022: $54,900 (compared to $151,000 statewide)
- Total population: 4,972
19. ZIP 63115 — Saint Louis, Missouri
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,336, or 18.92% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 3
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $57,100 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
- Total population: 15,828
18. ZIP 36104 — Montgomery, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 473, or 19.58% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 0
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -4.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $110,400 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population: 10,132
17. ZIP 36610 — Mobile, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 947, or 19.72% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -26.6%
- Median home value, 2022: $52,800 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population: 10,024
16. ZIP 48214 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,198, or 19.92% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -16.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $91,700 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population: 19,372
15. ZIP 35207 — Birmingham, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 589, or 20.03% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 3
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -12.2%
- Median home value, 2022: $71,700 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population: 6,820
14. ZIP 63120 — Saint Louis, Missouri
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 656, or 20.22% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -29.9%
- Median home value, 2022: $51,000 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
- Total population: 6,818
13. ZIP 48238 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 2,216, or 20.35% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 10
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -18.9%
- Median home value, 2022: $51,400 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population: 24,565
12. ZIP 48204 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 2,066, or 20.47% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 5
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.4%
- Median home value, 2022: $46,600 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population: 20,365
11. ZIP 48205 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 3,094, or 20.69% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 6
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $47,800 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population: 31,816
10. ZIP 60472 — Robbins, Illinois
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 416, or 20.79% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 9
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -13.3%
- Median home value, 2022: $105,600 (compared to $239,100 statewide)
- Total population: 4,812
9. ZIP 48213 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,830, or 21.85% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -31.1%
- Median home value, 2022: $45,700 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population: 21,232
8. ZIP 63113 — Saint Louis, Missouri
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 932, or 22.70% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -17.4%
- Median home value, 2022: $72,700 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
- Total population: 12,048
7. ZIP 48206 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,491, or 23.36% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -28.4%
- Median home value, 2022: $84,600 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population: 16,011
6. ZIP 71101 — Shreveport, Louisiana
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 528, or 24.54% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 24,092, or 1.67% of all homes – 14th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -20.0%
- Median home value, 2022: $88,400 (compared to $198,300 statewide)
- Total population: 6,200
5. ZIP 46407 — Gary, Indiana
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,140, or 25.19% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 10
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.1%
- Median home value, 2022: $53,000 (compared to $183,600 statewide)
- Total population: 9,125
4. ZIP 62204 — East Saint Louis, Illinois
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 698, or 26.89% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 7
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -43.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $47,500 (compared to $239,100 statewide)
- Total population: 5,908
3. ZIP 46409 — Gary, Indiana
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,064, or 27.36% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 8
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -21.9%
- Median home value, 2022: $69,500 (compared to $183,600 statewide)
- Total population: 7,050
2. ZIP 48505 — Flint, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 2,919, or 29.98% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -31.2%
- Median home value, 2022: $27,900 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population: 17,809
1. ZIP 46402 — Gary, Indiana
- Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 649, or 31.41% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate
- Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -18.2%
- Median home value, 2022: $69,400 (compared to $183,600 statewide)
- Total population: 5,873
