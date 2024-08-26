Nearly 1/3 of Homes in This American Ghost Town Are Vacant

Housing

  • While one in 76 homes nationwide sits vacant, some cities have considerably more vacant and abandoned homes.
  • A high share of vacant homes can be a sign of deep economic troubles.

Nationwide, nearly 1.4 million homes were sitting vacant as of the third quarter, according to ATTOM, a land, property, and real estate data company. This means that one in 76 homes nationwide is vacant or about 1.3% of all homes. In some cities, however, this figure is far higher, and in some neighborhoods more than one in 10 homes are not occupied.

To identify America’s 50 ghost towns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed ATTOM’s Vacant Property and Zombie Foreclosure Report. The report calculated vacancy rates in the third quarter of 2024 in over 16,000 U.S. ZIP codes with at least 1,000 housing units using tax assessor data. We aimed to exclude ZIP codes in popular vacation destinations, where high vacancy rates are largely seasonal. We ranked here the 50 ZIP codes with the highest share of homes that are vacant and added data on decade population change from the Census Bureau’s decennial censuses as well as median home values from the 2022 American Community Survey (five-year estimates).

Among the ZIP codes on this list, the share of homes sitting vacant ranges from 15.5% to 31.4% (or from 1 in 6.5 homes to 1 in 3.2 homes) — many times the national average. Similarly, homes values in the ZIP codes on the list are often a fraction of the home value statewide (values are for 2022). Also see: The 15 Largest Houses in America, Ranked by Size.

Why this matters

helivideo / iStock via Getty Images
Vacant or abandoned homes often end up neglected and unkempt. Other than being unsightly and contributing to urban blight and lower home values in the neighborhood, a high share of vacant homes also points to deeper economic issues, often years in the making. It is not surprising to see on this list many neighborhoods in the Rust Belt and other economically struggling areas.

50. ZIP 63133 — Saint Louis, Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 398, or 15.45% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -21.0%
  • Median home value, 2022: $54,900 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 6,763

49. ZIP 63136 — Saint Louis, Missouri

Southampton Homes by Paul Sableman
Southampton Homes (CC BY 2.0) by Paul Sableman
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 2,572, or 15.46% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 12
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -14.0%
  • Median home value, 2022: $74,600 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 42,385

48. ZIP 36603 — Mobile, Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 360, or 15.52% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): +3.3%
  • Median home value, 2022: $117,400 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 8,562

47. ZIP 46404 — Gary, Indiana

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 985, or 15.57% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 14
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -9.6%
  • Median home value, 2022: $86,500 (compared to $183,600 statewide)
  • Total population: 16,851

46. ZIP 25703 — Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia by Ken Lund
Huntington, West Virginia (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 184, or 15.61% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 13,538, or 2.08% of all homes – 5th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 0
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -26.7%
  • Median home value, 2022: $79,400 (compared to $145,800 statewide)
  • Total population: 5,065

45. ZIP 36105 — Montgomery, Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 737, or 15.67% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -17.3%
  • Median home value, 2022: $83,200 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 9,668

44. ZIP 76661 — Marlin, Texas

chrisgrayphotos / Flickr
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 432, or 15.73% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 106,228, or 1.24% of all homes – 24th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -8.3%
  • Median home value, 2022: $78,200 (compared to $238,000 statewide)
  • Total population: 7,118

43. ZIP 25387 — Charleston, West Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 340, or 15.75% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 13,538, or 2.08% of all homes – 5th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): N/A
  • Median home value, 2022: $85,300 (compared to $145,800 statewide)
  • Total population: 5,172

42. ZIP 62206 — East Saint Louis, Illinois

View from East St. Louis by Paul Sableman
View from East St. Louis (CC BY 2.0) by Paul Sableman
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 889, or 15.80% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 26
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -21.7%
  • Median home value, 2022: $51,700 (compared to $239,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 13,477

41. ZIP 62205 — East Saint Louis, Illinois

East Saint Louis Illinois by christina rutz
East Saint Louis Illinois (CC BY 2.0) by christina rutz
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 488, or 16.13% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 8
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -28.4%
  • Median home value, 2022: $44,600 (compared to $239,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 5,754

40. ZIP 43604 — Toledo, Ohio

20150824 51 Toledo, Ohio by David Wilson
20150824 51 Toledo, Ohio (CC BY 2.0) by David Wilson
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 208, or 16.42% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -8.9%
  • Median home value, 2022: $50,400 (compared to $183,300 statewide)
  • Total population: 9,626

39. ZIP 63107 — Saint Louis, Missouri

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 588, or 16.50% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 5
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -25.9%
  • Median home value, 2022: $55,200 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 9,391

38. ZIP 44507 — Youngstown, Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 304, or 16.57% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 0
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -21.6%
  • Median home value, 2022: $27,400 (compared to $183,300 statewide)
  • Total population: 4,761

37. ZIP 60426 — Harvey, Illinois

Gurnee; Mother Rudd House from... by Richie Diesterheft
Gurnee; Mother Rudd House from... (CC BY 2.0) by Richie Diesterheft
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,638, or 16.70% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 61
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -18.5%
  • Median home value, 2022: $90,200 (compared to $239,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 23,213

36. ZIP 48215 — Detroit, Michigan

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 687, or 16.88% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.4%
  • Median home value, 2022: $106,200 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 11,018

35. ZIP 36201 — Anniston, Alabama

Ray Tan / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,169, or 17.17% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -12.5%
  • Median home value, 2022: $72,700 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 16,794

34. ZIP 48203 — Highland Park, Michigan

searagen / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,541, or 17.18% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.0%
  • Median home value, 2022: $61,100 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 20,584

33. ZIP 45402 — Dayton, Ohio

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 681, or 17.24% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 8
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -6.0%
  • Median home value, 2022: $109,900 (compared to $183,300 statewide)
  • Total population: 10,438

32. ZIP 35204 — Birmingham, Alabama

Downtown Birmingham, Alabama by James Willamor
Downtown Birmingham, Alabama (BY-SA 2.0) by James Willamor
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 549, or 17.29% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -10.3%
  • Median home value, 2022: $80,000 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 9,343

31. ZIP 35064 — Fairfield, Alabama

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 660, or 17.31% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.4%
  • Median home value, 2022: $116,500 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 9,995

30. ZIP 17976 — Shenandoah, Pennsylvania

Shenandoah Woods abandoned homes Warminster PA by Dough4872
Shenandoah Woods abandoned homes Warminster PA (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Dough4872
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 477, or 17.63% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 55,303, or 1.29% of all homes – 23rd highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 0
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -14.5%
  • Median home value, 2022: $45,900 (compared to $226,200 statewide)
  • Total population: 5,973

29. ZIP 48208 — Detroit, Michigan

marvod / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 392, or 17.68% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -20.9%
  • Median home value, 2022: $162,700 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 7,827

28. ZIP 46406 — Gary, Indiana

Gary, Indiana by Kevin Dooley
Gary, Indiana (CC BY 2.0) by Kevin Dooley
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 622, or 17.81% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 6
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.4%
  • Median home value, 2022: $66,300 (compared to $183,600 statewide)
  • Total population: 8,730

27. ZIP 35218 — Birmingham, Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 451, or 18.00% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.3%
  • Median home value, 2022: $74,700 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 6,962

26. ZIP 44108 — Cleveland, Ohio

skyline - Cleveland Ohio by Tim Evanson
skyline - Cleveland Ohio (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tim Evanson
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,376, or 18.20% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 80,776, or 2.01% of all homes – 8th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 55
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.1%
  • Median home value, 2022: $62,900 (compared to $183,300 statewide)
  • Total population: 20,691

25. ZIP 48211 — Detroit, Michigan

20190812 75 Fort St. near 3rd ... by David Wilson
20190812 75 Fort St. near 3rd ... (CC BY 2.0) by David Wilson
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 315, or 18.22% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 0
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -23.1%
  • Median home value, 2022: $54,000 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 5,526

24. ZIP 35234 — Birmingham, Alabama

Morning in Birmingham - April ... by formulanone
Morning in Birmingham - April ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by formulanone
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 273, or 18.29% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.8%
  • Median home value, 2022: $67,400 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 4,195

23. ZIP 39204 — Jackson, Mississippi

Mississippi State Capitol, Jackson, Mississippi by Ken Lund
Mississippi State Capitol, Jackson, Mississippi (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 912, or 18.32% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 19,335, or 1.88% of all homes – 10th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -20.7%
  • Median home value, 2022: $65,700 (compared to $151,000 statewide)
  • Total population: 14,149

22. ZIP 47305 — Muncie, Indiana

Nicholas Klein / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 216, or 18.56% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.6%
  • Median home value, 2022: $73,100 (compared to $183,600 statewide)
  • Total population: 3,193

21. ZIP 15110 — Duquesne, Pennsylvania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 382, or 18.70% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 55,303, or 1.29% of all homes – 23rd highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 5
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -5.6%
  • Median home value, 2022: $53,400 (compared to $226,200 statewide)
  • Total population: 5,241

20. ZIP 39203 — Jackson, Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 348, or 18.71% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 19,335, or 1.88% of all homes – 10th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 1
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -38.0%
  • Median home value, 2022: $54,900 (compared to $151,000 statewide)
  • Total population: 4,972

19. ZIP 63115 — Saint Louis, Missouri

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,336, or 18.92% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 3
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.7%
  • Median home value, 2022: $57,100 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 15,828

18. ZIP 36104 — Montgomery, Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 473, or 19.58% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 0
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -4.7%
  • Median home value, 2022: $110,400 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 10,132

17. ZIP 36610 — Mobile, Alabama

Mobile Alabama Aerial by formulanone
Mobile Alabama Aerial (CC BY-SA 2.0) by formulanone
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 947, or 19.72% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -26.6%
  • Median home value, 2022: $52,800 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 10,024

16. ZIP 48214 — Detroit, Michigan

TennesseePhotographer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,198, or 19.92% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -16.7%
  • Median home value, 2022: $91,700 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 19,372

15. ZIP 35207 — Birmingham, Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 589, or 20.03% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 35,238, or 2.09% of all homes – 4th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 3
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -12.2%
  • Median home value, 2022: $71,700 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 6,820

14. ZIP 63120 — Saint Louis, Missouri

Saint Louis, Missouri, USA by Pom&#039;
Saint Louis, Missouri, USA (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Pom&#039;
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 656, or 20.22% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -29.9%
  • Median home value, 2022: $51,000 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 6,818

13. ZIP 48238 — Detroit, Michigan

Detroit+Michigan+home | Detroit, Michigan
kenlund / Flickr
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 2,216, or 20.35% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 10
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -18.9%
  • Median home value, 2022: $51,400 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 24,565

12. ZIP 48204 — Detroit, Michigan

Andrew Burton / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 2,066, or 20.47% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 5
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.4%
  • Median home value, 2022: $46,600 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 20,365

11. ZIP 48205 — Detroit, Michigan

20120909 012 Detroit, Michigan by David Wilson
20120909 012 Detroit, Michigan (CC BY 2.0) by David Wilson
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 3,094, or 20.69% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 6
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.7%
  • Median home value, 2022: $47,800 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 31,816

10. ZIP 60472 — Robbins, Illinois

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 416, or 20.79% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 9
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -13.3%
  • Median home value, 2022: $105,600 (compared to $239,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 4,812

9. ZIP 48213 — Detroit, Michigan

Greetings from Detroit, Michig... by daveynin
Greetings from Detroit, Michig... (CC BY 2.0) by daveynin
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,830, or 21.85% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -31.1%
  • Median home value, 2022: $45,700 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 21,232

8. ZIP 63113 — Saint Louis, Missouri

pasa / Flickr
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 932, or 22.70% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,899, or 2.11% of all homes – 3rd highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -17.4%
  • Median home value, 2022: $72,700 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
  • Total population: 12,048

7. ZIP 48206 — Detroit, Michigan

Oil Refineries, Detroit, Michi... by Ken Lund
Oil Refineries, Detroit, Michi... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,491, or 23.36% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -28.4%
  • Median home value, 2022: $84,600 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 16,011

6. ZIP 71101 — Shreveport, Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 528, or 24.54% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 24,092, or 1.67% of all homes – 14th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 4
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -20.0%
  • Median home value, 2022: $88,400 (compared to $198,300 statewide)
  • Total population: 6,200

5. ZIP 46407 — Gary, Indiana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,140, or 25.19% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 10
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.1%
  • Median home value, 2022: $53,000 (compared to $183,600 statewide)
  • Total population: 9,125

4. ZIP 62204 — East Saint Louis, Illinois

east saint louis illinois by christina rutz
east saint louis illinois (CC BY 2.0) by christina rutz
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 698, or 26.89% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 75,487, or 1.84% of all homes – 12th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 7
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -43.7%
  • Median home value, 2022: $47,500 (compared to $239,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 5,908

3. ZIP 46409 — Gary, Indiana

Paul Sableman / Flickr
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 1,064, or 27.36% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 8
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -21.9%
  • Median home value, 2022: $69,500 (compared to $183,600 statewide)
  • Total population: 7,050

2. ZIP 48505 — Flint, Michigan

Flint &amp;amp; Pere Marquette Union Station, East Saginaw, Michigan by Dfcoe
Flint &amp;amp; Pere Marquette Union Station, East Saginaw, Michigan (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Dfcoe
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 2,919, or 29.98% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 78,665, or 2.08% of all homes – 6th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -31.2%
  • Median home value, 2022: $27,900 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
  • Total population: 17,809

1. ZIP 46402 — Gary, Indiana

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Vacant homes, Q3 2024: 649, or 31.41% of all homes
  • Vacant homes statewide, Q3 2024: 47,108, or 2.05% of all homes – 7th highest rate
  • Homes in foreclosure in the ZIP code, Q3 2024: 2
  • 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -18.2%
  • Median home value, 2022: $69,400 (compared to $183,600 statewide)
  • Total population: 5,873

