America's Modern Ghost Towns

Homes sitting vacant, not being taken care, are often unsightly and can add to urban blight. There are different reasons why homes are unoccupied, including rental units that landlords are struggling to fill because of lack of demand or homes abandoned by owners who are struggling to maintain them and/or sell them. There were 1.3 million vacant homes across the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2023, or 1.27% of all properties, according to ATTOM, a land, property, and real estate data company. In some cities, however, this figure is far far higher.
To identify America’s 50 ghost towns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed ATTOM’s 2023 Vacant Property and Zombie Foreclosure Report. The report calculated vacancy rates in the fourth quarter of 2024 in over 16,000 U.S. ZIP codes with at least 1,000 housing units using tax assessor data. ZIP codes in popular vacation destinations, where high vacancy rates are largely seasonal, were excluded from our analysis. We ranked here the 50 ZIP codes with the highest share of homes that are vacant. We also added data on decade population change from the Census Bureau’s decennial censuses as well as median home value from the 2022 American Community Survey (five-year estimates).
Among the ZIP codes on this list, the share of homes sitting vacant ranges from 14.6% to 32.1% — many times the national average. The vast majority of the ZIP codes on this list are in Midwest, Rust Belt, cities that have suffered for decades from economic decline, leaving depressed real estate markets. The next represented region is the South. The state with the most ZIP codes on the list is Michigan, with nine of the ZIP codes in Detroit. Alabama is next with 10 ZIP codes, five of them in Birmingham. Indiana and Missouri are next, with six each, including five in Gary, Indiana, and five in St. Louis. (Also see, Buying a House In These Markets Would Eat Up Most of Your Wages.)
All but two of the ZIP codes on the list reported significant population decline from 2010 to 2020, including 26 in which the population declined by 20% or more. Similarly, median home values in these neighborhoods are all considerably lower than the median statewide, ranging from 80% of the statewide value to as little as 14% of the statewide value in one ZIP code in Flint, Michigan.
50. ZIP 63133 — Saint Louis, Missouri
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 379, or 14.6% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 45,139 (2.0% of all homes – 6th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 4
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -21.0%
- Median home value, 2022: $54,900 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 6,945
49. ZIP 35224 — Birmingham, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 387, or 14.7% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 33,793 (2.0% of all homes – 4th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 2
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -12.6%
- Median home value, 2022: $78,500 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 5,535
48. ZIP 25387 — Charleston, West Virginia
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 320, or 14.9% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 12,314 (1.9% of all homes – 9th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: N/A
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): #N/A
- Median home value, 2022: $85,300 (compared to $145,800 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 5,043
47. ZIP 25703 — Huntington, West Virginia
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 176, or 15.0% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 12,314 (1.9% of all homes – 9th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: N/A
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -26.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $79,400 (compared to $145,800 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 5,097
46. ZIP 48504 — Flint, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 1,671, or 15.0% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 77,875 (2.1% of all homes – 3rd highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 11 (zombie FC: 1)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -21.5%
- Median home value, 2022: $44,400 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 24,738
45. ZIP 73651 — Hobart, Oklahoma
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 266, or 15.0% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 30,085 (2.3% of all homes – the highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 3
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -9.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $60,300 (compared to $170,500 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 4,076
44. ZIP 62205 — East Saint Louis, Illinois
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 455, or 15.1% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 67,985 (1.7% of all homes – 12th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 18 (zombie FC: 5)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -28.4%
- Median home value, 2022: $44,600 (compared to $239,100 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 5,807
43. ZIP 62206 — East Saint Louis, Illinois
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 843, or 15.1% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 67,985 (1.7% of all homes – 12th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 52 (zombie FC: 8)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -21.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $51,700 (compared to $239,100 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 13,433
42. ZIP 64128 — Kansas City, Missouri
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 772, or 15.4% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 45,139 (2.0% of all homes – 6th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 1 (zombie FC: 1)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): 2.2%
- Median home value, 2022: $53,500 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 12,076
41. ZIP 43604 — Toledo, Ohio
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 199, or 15.7% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 74,856 (1.9% of all homes – 8th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 2
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -8.9%
- Median home value, 2022: $50,400 (compared to $183,300 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 9,811
40. ZIP 63107 — Saint Louis, Missouri
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 579, or 15.7% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 45,139 (2.0% of all homes – 6th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 2
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -25.9%
- Median home value, 2022: $55,200 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 9,069
39. ZIP 71101 — Shreveport, Louisiana
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 345, or 15.9% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 22,793 (1.6% of all homes – 14th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: N/A
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -20.0%
- Median home value, 2022: $88,400 (compared to $198,300 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 6,920
38. ZIP 36105 — Montgomery, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 748, or 16.0% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 33,793 (2.0% of all homes – 4th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 4
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -17.3%
- Median home value, 2022: $83,200 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 10,559
37. ZIP 46404 — Gary, Indiana
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 1,000, or 16.0% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 45,870 (2.0% of all homes – 5th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 36 (zombie FC: 4)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -9.6%
- Median home value, 2022: $86,500 (compared to $183,600 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 16,702
36. ZIP 35064 — Fairfield, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 631, or 16.6% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 33,793 (2.0% of all homes – 4th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 3
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.4%
- Median home value, 2022: $116,500 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 10,083
35. ZIP 48215 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 669, or 16.6% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 77,875 (2.1% of all homes – 3rd highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 4 (zombie FC: 1)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.4%
- Median home value, 2022: $106,200 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 10,542
34. ZIP 36610 — Mobile, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 795, or 16.7% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 33,793 (2.0% of all homes – 4th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 4
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -26.6%
- Median home value, 2022: $52,800 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 9,948
33. ZIP 60426 — Harvey, Illinois
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 1,520, or 16.8% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 67,985 (1.7% of all homes – 12th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 57 (zombie FC: 5)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -18.5%
- Median home value, 2022: $90,200 (compared to $239,100 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 23,963
32. ZIP 39204 — Jackson, Mississippi
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 804, or 16.9% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 18,499 (1.8% of all homes – 10th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -20.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $65,700 (compared to $151,000 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 14,713
31. ZIP 36201 — Anniston, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 1,151, or 17.0% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 33,793 (2.0% of all homes – 4th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -12.5%
- Median home value, 2022: $72,700 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 17,748
30. ZIP 35204 — Birmingham, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 535, or 17.1% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 33,793 (2.0% of all homes – 4th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -10.3%
- Median home value, 2022: $80,000 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 9,287
29. ZIP 35218 — Birmingham, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 421, or 17.1% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 33,793 (2.0% of all homes – 4th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 3 (zombie FC: 1)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.3%
- Median home value, 2022: $74,700 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 7,622
28. ZIP 45402 — Dayton, Ohio
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 690, or 17.6% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 74,856 (1.9% of all homes – 8th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 31 (zombie FC: 2)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -6.0%
- Median home value, 2022: $109,900 (compared to $183,300 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 10,447
27. ZIP 15110 — Duquesne, Pennsylvania
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 362, or 17.8% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 53,812 (1.3% of all homes – 23rd highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 8 (zombie FC: 3)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -5.6%
- Median home value, 2022: $53,400 (compared to $226,200 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 5,280
26. ZIP 44108 — Cleveland, Ohio
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 1,323, or 17.9% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 74,856 (1.9% of all homes – 8th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 117 (zombie FC: 33)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.1%
- Median home value, 2022: $62,900 (compared to $183,300 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 21,711
25. ZIP 47305 — Muncie, Indiana
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 208, or 18.0% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 45,870 (2.0% of all homes – 5th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 2 (zombie FC: 2)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.6%
- Median home value, 2022: $73,100 (compared to $183,600 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 3,120
24. ZIP 48203 — Highland Park, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 1,701, or 18.1% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 77,875 (2.1% of all homes – 3rd highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 7
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.0%
- Median home value, 2022: $61,100 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 21,253
23. ZIP 48211 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 315, or 18.1% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 77,875 (2.1% of all homes – 3rd highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 1 (zombie FC: 1)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -23.1%
- Median home value, 2022: $54,000 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 6,060
22. ZIP 46406 — Gary, Indiana
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 620, or 18.2% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 45,870 (2.0% of all homes – 5th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 20 (zombie FC: 4)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -11.4%
- Median home value, 2022: $66,300 (compared to $183,600 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 8,453
21. ZIP 39203 — Jackson, Mississippi
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 327, or 18.2% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 18,499 (1.8% of all homes – 10th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: N/A
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -38.0%
- Median home value, 2022: $54,900 (compared to $151,000 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 5,057
20. ZIP 63115 — Saint Louis, Missouri
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 1,315, or 18.4% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 45,139 (2.0% of all homes – 6th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 5
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $57,100 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 16,753
19. ZIP 35234 — Birmingham, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 275, or 18.7% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 33,793 (2.0% of all homes – 4th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 2
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.8%
- Median home value, 2022: $67,400 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 4,887
18. ZIP 48208 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 411, or 18.8% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 77,875 (2.1% of all homes – 3rd highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 2 (zombie FC: 1)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -20.9%
- Median home value, 2022: $162,700 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 8,357
17. ZIP 48214 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 1,221, or 19.2% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 77,875 (2.1% of all homes – 3rd highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 4 (zombie FC: 1)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -16.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $91,700 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 19,817
16. ZIP 35207 — Birmingham, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 565, or 19.4% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 33,793 (2.0% of all homes – 4th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 2 (zombie FC: 1)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -12.2%
- Median home value, 2022: $71,700 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 7,153
15. ZIP 36104 — Montgomery, Alabama
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 465, or 19.6% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 33,793 (2.0% of all homes – 4th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 1
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -4.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $110,400 (compared to $179,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 9,291
14. ZIP 63120 — Saint Louis, Missouri
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 654, or 19.7% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 45,139 (2.0% of all homes – 6th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 5
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -29.9%
- Median home value, 2022: $51,000 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 6,878
13. ZIP 48238 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 2,218, or 20.4% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 77,875 (2.1% of all homes – 3rd highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 5
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -18.9%
- Median home value, 2022: $51,400 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 24,927
12. ZIP 48205 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 3,062, or 20.5% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 77,875 (2.1% of all homes – 3rd highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 3
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.7%
- Median home value, 2022: $47,800 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 31,721
11. ZIP 60472 — Robbins, Illinois
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 403, or 21.4% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 67,985 (1.7% of all homes – 12th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 14 (zombie FC: 1)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -13.3%
- Median home value, 2022: $105,600 (compared to $239,100 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 4,863
10. ZIP 48204 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 2,175, or 21.5% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 77,875 (2.1% of all homes – 3rd highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 10 (zombie FC: 1)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -22.4%
- Median home value, 2022: $46,600 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 22,218
9. ZIP 63113 — Saint Louis, Missouri
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 937, or 21.8% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 45,139 (2.0% of all homes – 6th highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: N/A
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -17.4%
- Median home value, 2022: $72,700 (compared to $199,400 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 11,141
8. ZIP 17976 — Shenandoah, Pennsylvania
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 685, or 22.2% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 53,812 (1.3% of all homes – 23rd highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 4 (zombie FC: 1)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -14.5%
- Median home value, 2022: $45,900 (compared to $226,200 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 6,338
7. ZIP 48213 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 1,862, or 22.3% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 77,875 (2.1% of all homes – 3rd highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 6
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -31.1%
- Median home value, 2022: $45,700 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 20,900
6. ZIP 48206 — Detroit, Michigan
- Vacant homes, Q4 2023: 1,470, or 23.2% of all homes
- Vacant homes statewide, Q4 2023: 77,875 (2.1% of all homes – 3rd highest )
- Homes in foreclosure, Q4 2023: 8 (zombie FC: 2)
- 10-yr. population change (2010-2020): -28.4%
- Median home value, 2022: $84,600 (compared to $201,100 statewide)
- Total population, 2022: 15,271
5. ZIP 62204 — East Saint Louis, Illinois
