America's Modern Ghost Towns

Homes sitting vacant, not being taken care, are often unsightly and can add to urban blight. There are different reasons why homes are unoccupied, including rental units that landlords are struggling to fill because of lack of demand or homes abandoned by owners who are struggling to maintain them and/or sell them. There were 1.3 million vacant homes across the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2023, or 1.27% of all properties, according to ATTOM, a land, property, and real estate data company. In some cities, however, this figure is far far higher.

To identify America’s 50 ghost towns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed ATTOM’s 2023 Vacant Property and Zombie Foreclosure Report. The report calculated vacancy rates in the fourth quarter of 2024 in over 16,000 U.S. ZIP codes with at least 1,000 housing units using tax assessor data. ZIP codes in popular vacation destinations, where high vacancy rates are largely seasonal, were excluded from our analysis. We ranked here the 50 ZIP codes with the highest share of homes that are vacant. We also added data on decade population change from the Census Bureau’s decennial censuses as well as median home value from the 2022 American Community Survey (five-year estimates).

Among the ZIP codes on this list, the share of homes sitting vacant ranges from 14.6% to 32.1% — many times the national average. The vast majority of the ZIP codes on this list are in Midwest, Rust Belt, cities that have suffered for decades from economic decline, leaving depressed real estate markets. The next represented region is the South. The state with the most ZIP codes on the list is Michigan, with nine of the ZIP codes in Detroit. Alabama is next with 10 ZIP codes, five of them in Birmingham. Indiana and Missouri are next, with six each, including five in Gary, Indiana, and five in St. Louis. (Also see, Buying a House In These Markets Would Eat Up Most of Your Wages.)

All but two of the ZIP codes on the list reported significant population decline from 2010 to 2020, including 26 in which the population declined by 20% or more. Similarly, median home values in these neighborhoods are all considerably lower than the median statewide, ranging from 80% of the statewide value to as little as 14% of the statewide value in one ZIP code in Flint, Michigan.

The ATTOM report also shows how many properties in each ZIP code are in pre-foreclosure, so-called zombie homes — pre-foreclosure properties abandoned by owners