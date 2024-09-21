The Most and Least Affordable Housing Markets in Texas dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply and demand dynamics have sent home prices surging by nearly 38%.

Coupled with historically high mortgage rates, rising home prices have made homeownership prohibitively expensive for large segments of the population.

Still, when accounting for income, some cities in Texas are far more affordable for prospective home buyers than others.

The United States is facing a housing affordability crisis. While overall inflation has cooled to 2.5% from a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022 — at 5.4% as recently as August 2024, the Consumer Price Index for housing remains stubbornly high. And in much of the country, home prices are well above what millions of Americans can afford.

According to data from Realtor.com, the median list price for a single-family home in the U.S. was $437,450 in July 2024 — up about $118,500 from the start of the pandemic. In addition to the surge in list prices, most homebuyers are further burdened by historically high borrowing costs. For the first time since 2008, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage exceeded 6% in September 2022, and it has remained above that threshold for the last two years. (Here is a look at the 23 cities where most homes are selling for less than $125,000.)

Even though the cost of homeownership has soared in recent years, the question of affordability also hinges on earnings and wealth. Multiple recent studies have found that it would take an annual income of over $100,000 to comfortably afford a typical home in the United States — and most American workers are making less than half that amount. As of May 2023, the median annual wage across all occupations in the U.S. was just $48,060, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Based on these numbers, the typical American home now costs about 9.1 times more than a typical worker’s annual earnings. Still, because both incomes and home prices vary across the country, housing affordability does too. In Texas, for example, housing is generally more affordable than it is nationwide. The typical home in Texas is listed for $380,000, about 8.3 times more than the state’s median annual wage of $45,970.

Even within Texas, housing affordability varies considerably by market. Of the 25 metropolitan areas in the state with available data from both Realtor.com and the BLS, median home prices are anywhere from about 5.4 to 10.8 times higher than the median annual wage. (These are 10 things to consider before buying a home for retirement.)

Accounting for both incomes and home prices, these are the most (and least) affordable housing markets in Texas, ranked. Supplemental data on median home size and year-over-year price changes are also from Realtor.com.

25. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 5.4 to 1

5.4 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $246,705 (35.1% lower than median home price in Texas)

$246,705 (35.1% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $45,300 (1.5% lower than median wage in Texas)

$45,300 (1.5% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,901 square feet (6.4% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,901 square feet (6.4% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -1.3%

24. Wichita Falls, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 5.7 to 1

5.7 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $216,225 (43.1% lower than median home price in Texas)

$216,225 (43.1% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $37,750 (17.9% lower than median wage in Texas)

$37,750 (17.9% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,681 square feet (17.2% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,681 square feet (17.2% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -1.7%

23. Texarkana, TX-AR

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 6.4 to 1

6.4 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $246,973 (35.0% lower than median home price in Texas)

$246,973 (35.0% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $38,840 (15.5% lower than median wage in Texas)

$38,840 (15.5% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,923 square feet (5.3% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,923 square feet (5.3% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: +0.8%

22. Odessa, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 6.5 to 1

6.5 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $299,000 (21.3% lower than median home price in Texas)

$299,000 (21.3% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $45,830 (0.3% lower than median wage in Texas)

$45,830 (0.3% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,998 square feet (1.6% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,998 square feet (1.6% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: +6.8%

21. Lubbock, TX

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 6.9 to 1

6.9 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $260,975 (31.3% lower than median home price in Texas)

$260,975 (31.3% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $37,640 (18.1% lower than median wage in Texas)

$37,640 (18.1% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,900 square feet (6.5% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,900 square feet (6.5% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -14.1%

20. Abilene, TX

Aaron Yoder / iStock via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 7.0 to 1

7.0 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $270,000 (28.9% lower than median home price in Texas)

$270,000 (28.9% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $38,680 (15.9% lower than median wage in Texas)

$38,680 (15.9% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,842 square feet (9.3% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,842 square feet (9.3% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -14.3%

19. Victoria, TX

Income to home price ratio: 7.2 to 1

7.2 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $286,950 (24.5% lower than median home price in Texas)

$286,950 (24.5% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $39,970 (13.1% lower than median wage in Texas)

$39,970 (13.1% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,922 square feet (5.4% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,922 square feet (5.4% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -10.3%

18. Laredo, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 7.2 to 1

7.2 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $255,000 (32.9% lower than median home price in Texas)

$255,000 (32.9% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $35,220 (23.4% lower than median wage in Texas)

$35,220 (23.4% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,681 square feet (17.2% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,681 square feet (17.2% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: +3.5%

17. Killeen-Temple, TX

Income to home price ratio: 7.5 to 1

7.5 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $314,950 (17.1% lower than median home price in Texas)

$314,950 (17.1% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $42,230 (8.1% lower than median wage in Texas)

$42,230 (8.1% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,930 square feet (5.0% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,930 square feet (5.0% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -3.2%

16. Amarillo, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 7.5 to 1

7.5 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $299,000 (21.3% lower than median home price in Texas)

$299,000 (21.3% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $39,900 (13.2% lower than median wage in Texas)

$39,900 (13.2% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,985 square feet (2.3% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,985 square feet (2.3% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -20.3%

15. San Angelo, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 7.8 to 1

7.8 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $304,175 (20.0% lower than median home price in Texas)

$304,175 (20.0% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $38,780 (15.6% lower than median wage in Texas)

$38,780 (15.6% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,840 square feet (9.4% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,840 square feet (9.4% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -5.7%

14. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 7.9 to 1

7.9 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $349,898 (7.9% lower than median home price in Texas)

$349,898 (7.9% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $44,390 (3.4% lower than median wage in Texas)

$44,390 (3.4% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,992 square feet (1.9% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,992 square feet (1.9% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -4.1%

13. Longview, TX

Income to home price ratio: 7.9 to 1

7.9 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $319,000 (16.1% lower than median home price in Texas)

$319,000 (16.1% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $40,410 (12.1% lower than median wage in Texas)

$40,410 (12.1% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 2,031 square feet (in line with the typical home in Texas)

2,031 square feet (in line with the typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: +2.2%

12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 8.0 to 1

8.0 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $374,938 (1.3% lower than median home price in Texas)

$374,938 (1.3% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $46,960 (2.2% higher than median wage in Texas)

$46,960 (2.2% higher than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 2,115 square feet (4.1% larger than a typical home in Texas)

2,115 square feet (4.1% larger than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -0.3%

11. Waco, TX

TrongNguyen / iStock via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 8.4 to 1

8.4 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $342,925 (9.8% lower than median home price in Texas)

$342,925 (9.8% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $41,030 (10.7% lower than median wage in Texas)

$41,030 (10.7% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,928 square feet (5.1% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,928 square feet (5.1% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -1.7%

10. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

Theunderratedtaco / Wikimedia Commons

Income to home price ratio: 8.4 to 1

8.4 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $273,000 (28.2% lower than median home price in Texas)

$273,000 (28.2% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $32,550 (29.2% lower than median wage in Texas)

$32,550 (29.2% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,741 square feet (14.3% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,741 square feet (14.3% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -5.5%

9. El Paso, TX

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 8.5 to 1

8.5 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $304,793 (19.8% lower than median home price in Texas)

$304,793 (19.8% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $36,000 (21.7% lower than median wage in Texas)

$36,000 (21.7% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,879 square feet (7.5% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,879 square feet (7.5% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: 0.0%

8. College Station-Bryan, TX

TriciaDaniel / iStock via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 8.6 to 1

8.6 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $368,358 (3.1% lower than median home price in Texas)

$368,358 (3.1% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $42,710 (7.1% lower than median wage in Texas)

$42,710 (7.1% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,918 square feet (5.6% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,918 square feet (5.6% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -0.5%

7. Midland, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 8.9 to 1

8.9 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $447,575 (17.8% higher than median home price in Texas)

$447,575 (17.8% higher than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $50,470 (9.8% higher than median wage in Texas)

$50,470 (9.8% higher than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 2,528 square feet (24.5% larger than a typical home in Texas)

2,528 square feet (24.5% larger than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: +9.2%

6. Corpus Christi, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 9.0 to 1

9.0 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $375,000 (1.3% lower than median home price in Texas)

$375,000 (1.3% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $41,570 (9.6% lower than median wage in Texas)

$41,570 (9.6% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,668 square feet (17.9% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,668 square feet (17.9% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: +5.1%

5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 9.3 to 1

9.3 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $450,000 (18.4% higher than median home price in Texas)

$450,000 (18.4% higher than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $48,440 (5.4% higher than median wage in Texas)

$48,440 (5.4% higher than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 2,236 square feet (10.1% larger than a typical home in Texas)

2,236 square feet (10.1% larger than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -4.3%

4. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 9.4 to 1

9.4 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $315,875 (16.9% lower than median home price in Texas)

$315,875 (16.9% lower than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $33,540 (27.0% lower than median wage in Texas)

$33,540 (27.0% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 1,694 square feet (16.6% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

1,694 square feet (16.6% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -4.3%

3. Tyler, TX

jodi4art / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Income to home price ratio: 9.7 to 1

9.7 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $381,000 (0.3% higher than median home price in Texas)

$381,000 (0.3% higher than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $39,080 (15.0% lower than median wage in Texas)

$39,080 (15.0% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 2,079 square feet (2.4% larger than a typical home in Texas)

2,079 square feet (2.4% larger than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -2.8%

2. Sherman-Denison, TX

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Income to home price ratio: 10.2 to 1

10.2 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $398,925 (5.0% higher than median home price in Texas)

$398,925 (5.0% higher than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $38,980 (15.2% lower than median wage in Texas)

$38,980 (15.2% lower than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 2,017 square feet (0.7% smaller than a typical home in Texas)

2,017 square feet (0.7% smaller than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: +2.0%

1. Austin-Round Rock, TX

Income to home price ratio: 10.8 to 1

10.8 to 1 Median home list price in July 2024: $539,530 (42.0% higher than median home price in Texas)

$539,530 (42.0% higher than median home price in Texas) Median annual wage across all occupations: $50,070 (8.9% higher than median wage in Texas)

$50,070 (8.9% higher than median wage in Texas) Median size of a listed home in July 2024: 2,086 square feet (2.7% larger than a typical home in Texas)

2,086 square feet (2.7% larger than a typical home in Texas) 1-year change in median home list price: -6.2%

