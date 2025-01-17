When Mortgages Rate Jump to 7%, Who Can Afford a House? fstop123 / iStock via Getty Images

Mortgage rates rose to over 7% on a 30-year fixed loan. It is the first time they have been that high since May. It is also a reminder that the days when 3% mortgages made homes more affordable are long past. The average rate was 2.96% in 2021.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Mortgage rates have risen to over 7% on a 30-year fixed loan.

Many potential first-time homeowners believe they cannot afford to purchase a home.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

The Wall Street Journal pointed out that “Rates add up quickly when it comes to mortgages: A difference of a few percentage points can translate to hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest over the life of a 30-year loan.” A 3% mortgage on a $450,000 house drove a monthly payment of $1,925. When rates moved to 7%, the monthly payment rose to $2,923, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

One byproduct of this was that people with low mortgage rates decided not to sell their houses. Their low payments were simply too attractive. That took potential inventory off the market, which likely made home prices even higher as supply fell.

Americans turned to renting as potential buyers waited for mortgage rates to drop. A third of people rented homes and apartments in 2024. About half of potential first-time homeowners believe they cannot afford to purchase a home. Among the solutions to this is people who have saved tens of thousands for down payments. However, to reduce monthly payments, a down payment would need to rise to 30% to 40% of the total home price.

Under normal circumstances, the income needed to buy a home is not only based on monthly payments. People need to come up with down payments, which are usually 20%. They also need to cover property taxes and insurance. Usually, renters do not have this problem.

Owning a home in the United States requires an income of well over $110,000 at current mortgage rates. Most of the balance of potential buyers will need to wait until their incomes rise or mortgages come down. Right now, for these people, rates are moving in the wrong direction.

This Is How Much You Need to Make to Comfortably Afford a $1 Million Home

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts Credit card companies are at war. The biggest issuers are handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. It’s possible to find cards paying unlimited 1.5%, 2%, and even more today. That’s free money for qualified borrowers, and the type of thing that would be crazy to pass up. Those rewards can add up to thousands of dollars every year in free money, and include other benefits as well. We’ve assembled some of the best credit cards for users today. Don’t miss these offers because they won’t be this good forever. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.