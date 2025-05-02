Income It Takes To Be Considered Rich In Every State kudla / Shutterstock.com

The American dream — once a core component of the United States’ conception of itself — is essentially a belief in the possibility of upward mobility through hard work and risk. Public confidence in this national ethos appears to be eroding, however. According to a 2024 survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, 53% of the U.S. population think the American dream is still possible, while 41% think the American dream was only ever possible in a bygone era.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

While public confidence in the American dream has faded, government data suggests that upward economic mobility remains relatively common in the United States.

The share of Americans with incomes that are twice as high as is typical has nearly doubled in recent decades — but exactly how much it takes to fall on the upper end of the income spectrum varies considerably in the U.S., and depends largely on where you live.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

Rising economic pessimism among the U.S. population may come as little surprise, as, in recent years, surging consumer prices — particularly in the housing market — have been matched by relatively stagnant growth in real wages. While millions of American households are undoubtedly experiencing increased financial strain, there is still some evidence that the American dream is alive and well. (Here is a look at the five most common ways Americans move from poor to middle class.)

According to Pew analysis of government data, the share of households who fall in the upper-income tier has expanded meaningfully in recent decades. Between 1971 and 2023, the share of Americans in households earning at least twice as much as the typical household climbed from 11% to 19%. While exactly what it means to be “rich” is subjective and can vary from person to person, in a relative sense, certain income levels are demonstrably higher than what the vast majority of Americans earn in a given year.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the income it takes to be considered rich in each state. For every state, we identified the minimum annual income required to be in the top 20% and top 5% of earners, as well as the average income among the top 20% and top 5% of earners. All data in the story are as reflected in 1-year 2023 ACS estimates.

Across the 50 states, the minimum income required to be in the top 20% of households by earnings ranges from $111,926 to $204,728. In each case, this minimum threshold is at least 1.8 times higher than what the typical household in the state earns. Among the highest earning 20% of households, average annual incomes range from $191,632 to $357,435, depending on the state. (Here is a look at the richest city in every state.)

To be among the highest earning 5% of households, it takes an annual income of at least $200,000 in every state — and in most states, this threshold exceeds $250,000. Average annual incomes among the top 5% of households by earnings range from $330,270 to $637,673 across the 50 states, amounts that are anywhere from 5 to 7.5 times higher than the statewide median household income.

This is the income needed to be considered rich in every state.

Why It Matters

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

When it comes to personal finances, “rich” is an inherently subjective term. Ask 100 people how much they would need before they considered themselves rich and you may get 100 different answers. Still, in relative terms, some Americans are objectively far better off financially than the vast majority of the U.S. population. Nationwide, an annual income of at least $155,515 is enough to rank among the highest earning 20% of households, while those who fall into the highest earning 5% have annual incomes of more than $250,000. Incomes vary considerably by state, however, and a household that falls short of the top 20% or top 5% thresholds in some parts of the country may be among the top earners in another.

Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $223,207

$223,207 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $388,183 — 6th lowest of 50 states

$388,183 — 6th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $123,395 — 7th lowest of 50 states

$123,395 — 7th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $217,136 — 6th lowest of 50 states

$217,136 — 6th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $62,212 — 7th lowest of 50 states

Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $477,622 — 18th highest of 50 states

$477,622 — 18th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $166,034 — 12th highest of 50 states

$166,034 — 12th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $277,692 — 15th highest of 50 states

$277,692 — 15th highest of 50 states Median household income: $86,631 — 12th highest of 50 states

Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $461,017 — 24th highest of 50 states

$461,017 — 24th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $150,019 — 21st highest of 50 states

$150,019 — 21st highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $261,680 — 23rd highest of 50 states

$261,680 — 23rd highest of 50 states Median household income: $77,315 — 20th highest of 50 states

Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $220,131

$220,131 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $364,124 — 3rd lowest of 50 states

$364,124 — 3rd lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $116,085 — 3rd lowest of 50 states

$116,085 — 3rd lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $205,876 — 3rd lowest of 50 states

$205,876 — 3rd lowest of 50 states Median household income: $58,700 — 4th lowest of 50 states

California

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $619,938 — 2nd highest of 50 states

$619,938 — 2nd highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $194,477 — 3rd highest of 50 states

$194,477 — 3rd highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $349,115 — 3rd highest of 50 states

$349,115 — 3rd highest of 50 states Median household income: $95,521 — 5th highest of 50 states

Colorado

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $535,056 — 7th highest of 50 states

$535,056 — 7th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $178,394 — 10th highest of 50 states

$178,394 — 10th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $307,681 — 9th highest of 50 states

$307,681 — 9th highest of 50 states Median household income: $92,911 — 9th highest of 50 states

Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $637,673 — the highest of 50 states

$637,673 — the highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $185,072 — 5th highest of 50 states

$185,072 — 5th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $345,439 — 4th highest of 50 states

$345,439 — 4th highest of 50 states Median household income: $91,665 — 10th highest of 50 states

Delaware

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $477,949 — 17th highest of 50 states

$477,949 — 17th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $155,421 — 17th highest of 50 states

$155,421 — 17th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $269,940 — 18th highest of 50 states

$269,940 — 18th highest of 50 states Median household income: $81,361 — 16th highest of 50 states

Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $499,872 — 13th highest of 50 states

$499,872 — 13th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $144,290 — 25th highest of 50 states

$144,290 — 25th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $268,862 — 19th highest of 50 states

$268,862 — 19th highest of 50 states Median household income: $73,311 — 21st lowest of 50 states

Georgia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $467,103 — 22nd highest of 50 states

$467,103 — 22nd highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $148,068 — 22nd highest of 50 states

$148,068 — 22nd highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $263,551 — 21st highest of 50 states

$263,551 — 21st highest of 50 states Median household income: $74,632 — 25th highest of 50 states

Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $505,977 — 12th highest of 50 states

$505,977 — 12th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $183,132 — 7th highest of 50 states

$183,132 — 7th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $302,189 — 10th highest of 50 states

$302,189 — 10th highest of 50 states Median household income: $95,322 — 6th highest of 50 states

Idaho

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $243,080

$243,080 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $418,188 — 19th lowest of 50 states

$418,188 — 19th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $139,748 — 23rd lowest of 50 states

$139,748 — 23rd lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $237,608 — 21st lowest of 50 states

$237,608 — 21st lowest of 50 states Median household income: $74,942 — 24th highest of 50 states

Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $514,347 — 10th highest of 50 states

$514,347 — 10th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $158,265 — 16th highest of 50 states

$158,265 — 16th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $284,455 — 12th highest of 50 states

$284,455 — 12th highest of 50 states Median household income: $80,306 — 18th highest of 50 states

Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $234,807

$234,807 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $393,813 — 9th lowest of 50 states

$393,813 — 9th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $132,018 — 10th lowest of 50 states

$132,018 — 10th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $225,069 — 10th lowest of 50 states

$225,069 — 10th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $69,477 — 14th lowest of 50 states

Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $229,713

$229,713 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $400,534 — 13th lowest of 50 states

$400,534 — 13th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $134,085 — 16th lowest of 50 states

$134,085 — 16th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $227,548 — 11th lowest of 50 states

$227,548 — 11th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $71,433 — 18th lowest of 50 states

Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $236,806

$236,806 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $398,469 — 10th lowest of 50 states

$398,469 — 10th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $134,863 — 18th lowest of 50 states

$134,863 — 18th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $229,603 — 12th lowest of 50 states

$229,603 — 12th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $70,333 — 15th lowest of 50 states

Kentucky

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $219,944

$219,944 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $372,886 — 4th lowest of 50 states

$372,886 — 4th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $121,641 — 4th lowest of 50 states

$121,641 — 4th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $211,372 — 4th lowest of 50 states

$211,372 — 4th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $61,118 — 5th lowest of 50 states

Louisiana

Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $227,312

$227,312 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $389,605 — 7th lowest of 50 states

$389,605 — 7th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $122,581 — 6th lowest of 50 states

$122,581 — 6th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $218,510 — 8th lowest of 50 states

$218,510 — 8th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $58,229 — 3rd lowest of 50 states

Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $249,126

$249,126 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $415,677 — 16th lowest of 50 states

$415,677 — 16th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $136,483 — 20th lowest of 50 states

$136,483 — 20th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $236,975 — 19th lowest of 50 states

$236,975 — 19th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $73,733 — 22nd lowest of 50 states

Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $522,117 — 9th highest of 50 states

$522,117 — 9th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $192,595 — 4th highest of 50 states

$192,595 — 4th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $316,198 — 7th highest of 50 states

$316,198 — 7th highest of 50 states Median household income: $98,678 — 3rd highest of 50 states

Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $619,385 — 3rd highest of 50 states

$619,385 — 3rd highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $204,728 — the highest of 50 states

$204,728 — the highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $357,435 — the highest of 50 states

$357,435 — the highest of 50 states Median household income: $99,858 — the highest of 50 states

Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $246,871

$246,871 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $409,636 — 14th lowest of 50 states

$409,636 — 14th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $135,855 — 19th lowest of 50 states

$135,855 — 19th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $234,424 — 16th lowest of 50 states

$234,424 — 16th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $69,183 — 13th lowest of 50 states

Minnesota

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $496,581 — 14th highest of 50 states

$496,581 — 14th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $160,398 — 15th highest of 50 states

$160,398 — 15th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $278,800 — 14th highest of 50 states

$278,800 — 14th highest of 50 states Median household income: $85,086 — 13th highest of 50 states

Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $206,135

$206,135 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $344,395 — 2nd lowest of 50 states

$344,395 — 2nd lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $111,926 — the lowest of 50 states

$111,926 — the lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $195,699 — 2nd lowest of 50 states

$195,699 — 2nd lowest of 50 states Median household income: $54,203 — the lowest of 50 states

Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $241,561

$241,561 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $410,472 — 15th lowest of 50 states

$410,472 — 15th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $132,469 — 12th lowest of 50 states

$132,469 — 12th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $231,343 — 13th lowest of 50 states

$231,343 — 13th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $68,545 — 12th lowest of 50 states

Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $236,883

$236,883 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $420,968 — 21st lowest of 50 states

$420,968 — 21st lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $132,885 — 14th lowest of 50 states

$132,885 — 14th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $233,586 — 14th lowest of 50 states

$233,586 — 14th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $70,804 — 17th lowest of 50 states

Nebraska

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $471,960 — 19th highest of 50 states

$471,960 — 19th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $139,738 — 22nd lowest of 50 states

$139,738 — 22nd lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $254,012 — 25th lowest of 50 states

$254,012 — 25th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $74,590 — 24th lowest of 50 states

Nevada

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $460,558 — 25th highest of 50 states

$460,558 — 25th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $145,825 — 24th highest of 50 states

$145,825 — 24th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $257,514 — 25th highest of 50 states

$257,514 — 25th highest of 50 states Median household income: $76,364 — 22nd highest of 50 states

New Hampshire

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $510,730 — 11th highest of 50 states

$510,730 — 11th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $178,673 — 9th highest of 50 states

$178,673 — 9th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $299,847 — 11th highest of 50 states

$299,847 — 11th highest of 50 states Median household income: $96,838 — 4th highest of 50 states

New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $616,334 — 5th highest of 50 states

$616,334 — 5th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $202,071 — 2nd highest of 50 states

$202,071 — 2nd highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $353,804 — 2nd highest of 50 states

$353,804 — 2nd highest of 50 states Median household income: $99,781 — 2nd highest of 50 states

New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $229,284

$229,284 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $378,797 — 5th lowest of 50 states

$378,797 — 5th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $125,783 — 8th lowest of 50 states

$125,783 — 8th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $218,213 — 7th lowest of 50 states

$218,213 — 7th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $62,268 — 8th lowest of 50 states

New York

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $619,178 — 4th highest of 50 states

$619,178 — 4th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $175,120 — 11th highest of 50 states

$175,120 — 11th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $332,296 — 5th highest of 50 states

$332,296 — 5th highest of 50 states Median household income: $82,095 — 15th highest of 50 states

North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $443,291 — 23rd lowest of 50 states

$443,291 — 23rd lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $140,304 — 24th lowest of 50 states

$140,304 — 24th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $249,846 — 24th lowest of 50 states

$249,846 — 24th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $70,804 — 17th lowest of 50 states

North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $399,162 — 11th lowest of 50 states

$399,162 — 11th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $143,107 — 25th lowest of 50 states

$143,107 — 25th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $235,532 — 17th lowest of 50 states

$235,532 — 17th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $76,525 — 21st highest of 50 states

Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $246,247

$246,247 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $417,374 — 17th lowest of 50 states

$417,374 — 17th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $134,463 — 17th lowest of 50 states

$134,463 — 17th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $235,727 — 18th lowest of 50 states

$235,727 — 18th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $67,769 — 10th lowest of 50 states

Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $220,418

$220,418 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $392,351 — 8th lowest of 50 states

$392,351 — 8th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $121,993 — 5th lowest of 50 states

$121,993 — 5th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $216,497 — 5th lowest of 50 states

$216,497 — 5th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $62,138 — 6th lowest of 50 states

Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $464,386 — 23rd highest of 50 states

$464,386 — 23rd highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $154,420 — 18th highest of 50 states

$154,420 — 18th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $266,870 — 20th highest of 50 states

$266,870 — 20th highest of 50 states Median household income: $80,160 — 19th highest of 50 states

Pennsylvania

benedek / E+ via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $468,603 — 21st highest of 50 states

$468,603 — 21st highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $146,763 — 23rd highest of 50 states

$146,763 — 23rd highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $262,032 — 22nd highest of 50 states

$262,032 — 22nd highest of 50 states Median household income: $73,824 — 23rd lowest of 50 states

Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $489,811 — 16th highest of 50 states

$489,811 — 16th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $163,680 — 14th highest of 50 states

$163,680 — 14th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $281,136 — 13th highest of 50 states

$281,136 — 13th highest of 50 states Median household income: $84,972 — 14th highest of 50 states

South Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $245,746

$245,746 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $419,871 — 20th lowest of 50 states

$419,871 — 20th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $131,886 — 9th lowest of 50 states

$131,886 — 9th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $233,852 — 15th lowest of 50 states

$233,852 — 15th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $67,804 — 11th lowest of 50 states

South Dakota

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $240,472

$240,472 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $452,480 — 24th lowest of 50 states

$452,480 — 24th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $132,593 — 13th lowest of 50 states

$132,593 — 13th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $240,811 — 23rd lowest of 50 states

$240,811 — 23rd lowest of 50 states Median household income: $71,810 — 19th lowest of 50 states

Tennessee

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $435,495 — 22nd lowest of 50 states

$435,495 — 22nd lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $133,687 — 15th lowest of 50 states

$133,687 — 15th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $239,937 — 22nd lowest of 50 states

$239,937 — 22nd lowest of 50 states Median household income: $67,631 — 9th lowest of 50 states

Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $494,328 — 15th highest of 50 states

$494,328 — 15th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $151,411 — 20th highest of 50 states

$151,411 — 20th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $273,713 — 17th highest of 50 states

$273,713 — 17th highest of 50 states Median household income: $75,780 — 23rd highest of 50 states

Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $468,606 — 20th highest of 50 states

$468,606 — 20th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $165,245 — 13th highest of 50 states

$165,245 — 13th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $274,373 — 16th highest of 50 states

$274,373 — 16th highest of 50 states Median household income: $93,421 — 8th highest of 50 states

Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $453,461 — 25th lowest of 50 states

$453,461 — 25th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $151,571 — 19th highest of 50 states

$151,571 — 19th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $259,205 — 24th highest of 50 states

$259,205 — 24th highest of 50 states Median household income: $81,211 — 17th highest of 50 states

Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $534,776 — 8th highest of 50 states

$534,776 — 8th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $179,813 — 8th highest of 50 states

$179,813 — 8th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $311,723 — 8th highest of 50 states

$311,723 — 8th highest of 50 states Median household income: $89,931 — 11th highest of 50 states

Washington

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: Over $250,000

Over $250,000 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $573,110 — 6th highest of 50 states

$573,110 — 6th highest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $184,724 — 6th highest of 50 states

$184,724 — 6th highest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $327,235 — 6th highest of 50 states

$327,235 — 6th highest of 50 states Median household income: $94,605 — 7th highest of 50 states

West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $200,760

$200,760 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $330,270 — the lowest of 50 states

$330,270 — the lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $112,522 — 2nd lowest of 50 states

$112,522 — 2nd lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $191,632 — the lowest of 50 states

$191,632 — the lowest of 50 states Median household income: $55,948 — 2nd lowest of 50 states

Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $244,707

$244,707 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $418,095 — 18th lowest of 50 states

$418,095 — 18th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $139,442 — 21st lowest of 50 states

$139,442 — 21st lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $237,351 — 20th lowest of 50 states

$237,351 — 20th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $74,631 — 25th lowest of 50 states

Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Minimum household income for top 5% of earners: $230,130

$230,130 Average household income among top 5% of earners: $400,071 — 12th lowest of 50 states

$400,071 — 12th lowest of 50 states Minimum household income for top 20% of earners: $132,246 — 11th lowest of 50 states

$132,246 — 11th lowest of 50 states Average household income among top 20% of earners: $224,711 — 9th lowest of 50 states

$224,711 — 9th lowest of 50 states Median household income: $72,415 — 20th lowest of 50 states

Today’s Top Rated Credit Cards Are Hard to Believe It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 6% cash back (you read that right) on some items, $200 statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself, we’ve assembled a list of the top credit cards today right here. Frankly, with rewards this good we don’t expect them to be available forever. But if you sign up today you can secure some of the best rewards we’ve ever seen. Click here to get started.