Do You Live in the Richest City in Your State?

Major cities are the primary drivers of the U.S. economy. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 86% of Americans lived in a metropolitan area in 2023 — and data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that these places accounted for over 90% of U.S. gross domestic product the same year.

Relative to their population, cities contribute disproportionately to U.S. GDP.

Greater productivity in major cities is often reflected in median earnings across the population — and in nearly every state, there is at least one city where incomes are far higher than average.

The asymmetric economic impact of major American cities is often reflected in individual earnings. According to the BEA, personal income per capita totaled $72,275 across all U.S. metro areas in 2023, compared to only $54,144 outside of major metro areas. In nearly every state in the country, there is at least one city that best reflects the relative prosperity of urban populations.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest city in every state. Within each state, we identified the city with the highest median household income. All cities, towns, municipalities, and unincorporated communities with populations of at least 50,000 were considered. Neither Vermont nor West Virginia are home to communities with populations of 50,000 or more, and as a result, these states were excluded from analysis. In three states — Alaska, Delaware, and Maine — only one city met the population threshold. As a result, the listed city in these states ranks as the richest by default only, and is noted as such. All supplemental data is also from the ACS.

Among the cities on this list, median household incomes range from about $55,300 to over $250,000. With only two exceptions, including Delaware, a state where the listed city ranks by default only, every state’s richest city has a median household income that exceeds that statewide median — in most cases, by tens of thousands of dollars.

High incomes in these places are underscored by the relative lack of poverty. In nearly every state’s richest city, the share of residents living below the poverty line is less than the statewide poverty rate.

Incomes in the U.S. tend to rise with educational attainment, both for individuals and across broad populations. Not surprisingly, in most cities on this list, a typical adult is more likely to have a four-year college education than a typical adult across the state as a whole — and in most cities on this list, over half of the 25 and older population have at least a bachelor’s degree. (Here is a look at America’s top ranked colleges and universities.)

Real estate markets are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and in the vast majority of cities on this list, a typical home sells for far more than average. In over half of the cities on this list, the median home value is at least $100,000 higher than the statewide median. (Here is a look at the most affordable housing markets in the country.)

These are the richest cities in each state.

Why It Matters

bluehill75 / Getty Images

Cities contribute disproportionately to American gross domestic product — and greater economic output is often evidenced in higher incomes. Nearly every state is home to at least one city where incomes are well above what is typical across the state as a whole. These places generally have well educated populations, relatively low poverty rates, and higher-than-average home values.

Alabama: Madison

Chris Pruitt / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income in 2023: $131,436 (statewide: $62,027)

$131,436 (statewide: $62,027) Median home value in 2023: $367,900 (statewide: $195,100)

$367,900 (statewide: $195,100) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 65.9% (statewide: 27.8%)

65.9% (statewide: 27.8%) Poverty rate in 2023: 4.0% (statewide: 15.6%)

4.0% (statewide: 15.6%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 10

Alaska: Anchorage (richest by default)

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Median household income in 2023: $98,152 (statewide: $89,336)

$98,152 (statewide: $89,336) Median home value in 2023: $375,900 (statewide: $333,300)

$375,900 (statewide: $333,300) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.7% (statewide: 31.2%)

37.7% (statewide: 31.2%) Poverty rate in 2023: 9.3% (statewide: 10.2%)

9.3% (statewide: 10.2%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 1

Arizona: Queen Creek

Christopher Harris / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $134,719 (statewide: $76,872)

$134,719 (statewide: $76,872) Median home value in 2023: $576,600 (statewide: $358,900)

$576,600 (statewide: $358,900) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.8% (statewide: 32.6%)

44.8% (statewide: 32.6%) Poverty rate in 2023: 3.6% (statewide: 12.8%)

3.6% (statewide: 12.8%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 23

Arkansas: Bentonville

Larry Fleury / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $108,465 (statewide: $58,773)

$108,465 (statewide: $58,773) Median home value in 2023: $370,700 (statewide: $175,300)

$370,700 (statewide: $175,300) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.7% (statewide: 25.1%)

53.7% (statewide: 25.1%) Poverty rate in 2023: 6.3% (statewide: 16.0%)

6.3% (statewide: 16.0%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 9

California: Cupertino

Michael Vi / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $231,139 (statewide: $96,334)

$231,139 (statewide: $96,334) Median home value in 2023: $2,000,000+ (statewide: $695,400)

$2,000,000+ (statewide: $695,400) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.1% (statewide: 36.5%)

83.1% (statewide: 36.5%) Poverty rate in 2023: 4.3% (statewide: 12.0%)

4.3% (statewide: 12.0%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 188

Colorado: Highlands Ranch

Maria Suprun / Shutterstock.com

Median household income in 2023: $155,847 (statewide: $92,470)

$155,847 (statewide: $92,470) Median home value in 2023: $672,600 (statewide: $502,200)

$672,600 (statewide: $502,200) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.8% (statewide: 44.7%)

66.8% (statewide: 44.7%) Poverty rate in 2023: 2.4% (statewide: 9.4%)

2.4% (statewide: 9.4%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 20

Connecticut: West Hartford

Michael King / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $125,616 (statewide: $93,760)

$125,616 (statewide: $93,760) Median home value in 2023: $391,200 (statewide: $343,200)

$391,200 (statewide: $343,200) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.3% (statewide: 41.9%)

66.3% (statewide: 41.9%) Poverty rate in 2023: 6.0% (statewide: 10.0%)

6.0% (statewide: 10.0%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 14

Delaware: Wilmington (richest by default)

Median household income in 2023: $55,269 (statewide: $82,855)

$55,269 (statewide: $82,855) Median home value in 2023: $224,500 (statewide: $326,800)

$224,500 (statewide: $326,800) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.1% (statewide: 35.3%)

33.1% (statewide: 35.3%) Poverty rate in 2023: 23.2% (statewide: 10.7%)

23.2% (statewide: 10.7%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 1

Florida: Weston

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $140,501 (statewide: $71,711)

$140,501 (statewide: $71,711) Median home value in 2023: $644,100 (statewide: $325,000)

$644,100 (statewide: $325,000) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 67.6% (statewide: 33.2%)

67.6% (statewide: 33.2%) Poverty rate in 2023: 5.5% (statewide: 12.6%)

5.5% (statewide: 12.6%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 80

Georgia: Johns Creek

Median household income in 2023: $160,185 (statewide: $74,664)

$160,185 (statewide: $74,664) Median home value in 2023: $583,700 (statewide: $272,900)

$583,700 (statewide: $272,900) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 70.7% (statewide: 34.2%)

70.7% (statewide: 34.2%) Poverty rate in 2023: 3.9% (statewide: 13.5%)

3.9% (statewide: 13.5%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 19

Hawaii: East Honolulu

JMKnewLife / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $158,398 (statewide: $98,317)

$158,398 (statewide: $98,317) Median home value in 2023: $1,172,300 (statewide: $808,200)

$1,172,300 (statewide: $808,200) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.6% (statewide: 35.5%)

60.6% (statewide: 35.5%) Poverty rate in 2023: 4.1% (statewide: 10.0%)

4.1% (statewide: 10.0%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 2

Idaho: Meridian

Median household income in 2023: $98,686 (statewide: $74,636)

$98,686 (statewide: $74,636) Median home value in 2023: $485,000 (statewide: $376,000)

$485,000 (statewide: $376,000) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.4% (statewide: 31.2%)

44.4% (statewide: 31.2%) Poverty rate in 2023: 6.2% (statewide: 10.6%)

6.2% (statewide: 10.6%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 8

Illinois: Naperville

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $150,937 (statewide: $81,702)

$150,937 (statewide: $81,702) Median home value in 2023: $509,900 (statewide: $250,500)

$509,900 (statewide: $250,500) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 71.7% (statewide: 37.2%)

71.7% (statewide: 37.2%) Poverty rate in 2023: 4.4% (statewide: 11.7%)

4.4% (statewide: 11.7%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 29

Indiana: Carmel

Golden Ratio Photos / Shutterstock.com

Median household income in 2023: $134,602 (statewide: $70,051)

$134,602 (statewide: $70,051) Median home value in 2023: $455,500 (statewide: $201,600)

$455,500 (statewide: $201,600) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 74.5% (statewide: 28.8%)

74.5% (statewide: 28.8%) Poverty rate in 2023: 3.7% (statewide: 12.2%)

3.7% (statewide: 12.2%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 21

Iowa: Ankeny

Larry_Reynolds / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $106,603 (statewide: $73,147)

$106,603 (statewide: $73,147) Median home value in 2023: $311,300 (statewide: $195,900)

$311,300 (statewide: $195,900) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.2% (statewide: 30.9%)

53.2% (statewide: 30.9%) Poverty rate in 2023: 4.1% (statewide: 11.0%)

4.1% (statewide: 11.0%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 11

Kansas: Olathe

Samantha Ward / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $112,232 (statewide: $72,639)

$112,232 (statewide: $72,639) Median home value in 2023: $340,600 (statewide: $203,400)

$340,600 (statewide: $203,400) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.4% (statewide: 35.2%)

49.4% (statewide: 35.2%) Poverty rate in 2023: 5.6% (statewide: 11.5%)

5.6% (statewide: 11.5%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 9

Kentucky: Lexington-Fayette

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $67,631 (statewide: $62,417)

$67,631 (statewide: $62,417) Median home value in 2023: $272,100 (statewide: $192,300)

$272,100 (statewide: $192,300) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.3% (statewide: 27.0%)

47.3% (statewide: 27.0%) Poverty rate in 2023: 15.7% (statewide: 16.1%)

15.7% (statewide: 16.1%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 4

Louisiana: Metairie

BergmannD / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $73,256 (statewide: $60,023)

$73,256 (statewide: $60,023) Median home value in 2023: $308,900 (statewide: $208,700)

$308,900 (statewide: $208,700) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.9% (statewide: 26.6%)

39.9% (statewide: 26.6%) Poverty rate in 2023: 12.7% (statewide: 18.9%)

12.7% (statewide: 18.9%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 8

Maine: Portland (richest by default)

Median household income in 2023: $76,174 (statewide: $71,773)

$76,174 (statewide: $71,773) Median home value in 2023: $452,600 (statewide: $266,400)

$452,600 (statewide: $266,400) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.2% (statewide: 35.3%)

59.2% (statewide: 35.3%) Poverty rate in 2023: 11.2% (statewide: 10.8%)

11.2% (statewide: 10.8%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 1

Maryland: Bethesda

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $191,348 (statewide: $101,652)

$191,348 (statewide: $101,652) Median home value in 2023: $1,129,700 (statewide: $397,700)

$1,129,700 (statewide: $397,700) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 87.1% (statewide: 42.7%)

87.1% (statewide: 42.7%) Poverty rate in 2023: 4.0% (statewide: 9.3%)

4.0% (statewide: 9.3%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 18

Massachusetts: Newton

stresstensor / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $184,989 (statewide: $101,341)

$184,989 (statewide: $101,341) Median home value in 2023: $1,202,500 (statewide: $525,800)

$1,202,500 (statewide: $525,800) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 80.7% (statewide: 46.6%)

80.7% (statewide: 46.6%) Poverty rate in 2023: 4.7% (statewide: 10.0%)

4.7% (statewide: 10.0%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 25

Michigan: Troy

TracieMichelle / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $119,299 (statewide: $71,149)

$119,299 (statewide: $71,149) Median home value in 2023: $396,800 (statewide: $217,600)

$396,800 (statewide: $217,600) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.1% (statewide: 31.8%)

64.1% (statewide: 31.8%) Poverty rate in 2023: 5.3% (statewide: 13.1%)

5.3% (statewide: 13.1%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 24

Minnesota: Lakeville

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $138,119 (statewide: $87,556)

$138,119 (statewide: $87,556) Median home value in 2023: $425,200 (statewide: $305,500)

$425,200 (statewide: $305,500) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9% (statewide: 38.8%)

50.9% (statewide: 38.8%) Poverty rate in 2023: 3.3% (statewide: 9.2%)

3.3% (statewide: 9.2%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 19

Mississippi: Southaven

Lrgjr72 / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income in 2023: $76,159 (statewide: $54,915)

$76,159 (statewide: $54,915) Median home value in 2023: $214,800 (statewide: $161,400)

$214,800 (statewide: $161,400) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.0% (statewide: 24.2%)

27.0% (statewide: 24.2%) Poverty rate in 2023: 12.3% (statewide: 19.1%)

12.3% (statewide: 19.1%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 3

Missouri: O’Fallon

Paul Sableman / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income in 2023: $107,203 (statewide: $68,920)

$107,203 (statewide: $68,920) Median home value in 2023: $305,100 (statewide: $215,600)

$305,100 (statewide: $215,600) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.4% (statewide: 31.9%)

42.4% (statewide: 31.9%) Poverty rate in 2023: 4.7% (statewide: 12.6%)

4.7% (statewide: 12.6%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 13

Montana: Bozeman

Median household income in 2023: $79,903 (statewide: $69,922)

$79,903 (statewide: $69,922) Median home value in 2023: $614,900 (statewide: $338,100)

$614,900 (statewide: $338,100) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 65.1% (statewide: 34.5%)

65.1% (statewide: 34.5%) Poverty rate in 2023: 14.8% (statewide: 12.0%)

14.8% (statewide: 12.0%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 4

Nebraska: Bellevue

Median household income in 2023: $87,343 (statewide: $74,985)

$87,343 (statewide: $74,985) Median home value in 2023: $230,800 (statewide: $223,800)

$230,800 (statewide: $223,800) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.4% (statewide: 34.1%)

33.4% (statewide: 34.1%) Poverty rate in 2023: 7.6% (statewide: 10.3%)

7.6% (statewide: 10.3%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 4

Nevada: Enterprise

Median household income in 2023: $93,980 (statewide: $75,561)

$93,980 (statewide: $75,561) Median home value in 2023: $449,300 (statewide: $406,100)

$449,300 (statewide: $406,100) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.2% (statewide: 27.4%)

35.2% (statewide: 27.4%) Poverty rate in 2023: 9.4% (statewide: 12.6%)

9.4% (statewide: 12.6%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 10

New Hampshire: Nashua

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $92,457 (statewide: $95,628)

$92,457 (statewide: $95,628) Median home value in 2023: $373,100 (statewide: $367,200)

$373,100 (statewide: $367,200) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.5% (statewide: 39.8%)

40.5% (statewide: 39.8%) Poverty rate in 2023: 7.1% (statewide: 7.2%)

7.1% (statewide: 7.2%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 2

New Jersey: Hoboken

Thomas Kloc / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $176,943 (statewide: $101,050)

$176,943 (statewide: $101,050) Median home value in 2023: $872,100 (statewide: $427,600)

$872,100 (statewide: $427,600) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83.1% (statewide: 42.9%)

83.1% (statewide: 42.9%) Poverty rate in 2023: 7.1% (statewide: 9.8%)

7.1% (statewide: 9.8%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 19

New Mexico: Rio Rancho

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income in 2023: $85,755 (statewide: $62,125)

$85,755 (statewide: $62,125) Median home value in 2023: $273,300 (statewide: $232,200)

$273,300 (statewide: $232,200) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6% (statewide: 30.2%)

33.6% (statewide: 30.2%) Poverty rate in 2023: 7.8% (statewide: 18.1%)

7.8% (statewide: 18.1%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 4

New York: Levittown

Median household income in 2023: $139,696 (statewide: $84,578)

$139,696 (statewide: $84,578) Median home value in 2023: $564,000 (statewide: $403,000)

$564,000 (statewide: $403,000) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.6% (statewide: 39.6%)

37.6% (statewide: 39.6%) Poverty rate in 2023: 4.8% (statewide: 13.7%)

4.8% (statewide: 13.7%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 17

North Carolina: Apex

Median household income in 2023: $138,442 (statewide: $69,904)

$138,442 (statewide: $69,904) Median home value in 2023: $514,800 (statewide: $259,400)

$514,800 (statewide: $259,400) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.6% (statewide: 34.7%)

66.6% (statewide: 34.7%) Poverty rate in 2023: 2.6% (statewide: 13.2%)

2.6% (statewide: 13.2%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 22

North Dakota: Bismarck

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $77,608 (statewide: $75,949)

$77,608 (statewide: $75,949) Median home value in 2023: $291,400 (statewide: $241,100)

$291,400 (statewide: $241,100) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.7% (statewide: 32.3%)

38.7% (statewide: 32.3%) Poverty rate in 2023: 9.7% (statewide: 10.6%)

9.7% (statewide: 10.6%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 3

Ohio: Kettering

Coastermom / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income in 2023: $71,619 (statewide: $69,680)

$71,619 (statewide: $69,680) Median home value in 2023: $192,500 (statewide: $199,200)

$192,500 (statewide: $199,200) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.1% (statewide: 30.9%)

41.1% (statewide: 30.9%) Poverty rate in 2023: 8.5% (statewide: 13.2%)

8.5% (statewide: 13.2%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 18

Oklahoma: Edmond

Median household income in 2023: $102,032 (statewide: $63,603)

$102,032 (statewide: $63,603) Median home value in 2023: $324,900 (statewide: $185,900)

$324,900 (statewide: $185,900) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.8% (statewide: 27.8%)

55.8% (statewide: 27.8%) Poverty rate in 2023: 8.3% (statewide: 15.3%)

8.3% (statewide: 15.3%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 9

Oregon: Tigard

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income in 2023: $105,008 (statewide: $80,426)

$105,008 (statewide: $80,426) Median home value in 2023: $585,700 (statewide: $454,200)

$585,700 (statewide: $454,200) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.6% (statewide: 36.2%)

49.6% (statewide: 36.2%) Poverty rate in 2023: 7.9% (statewide: 11.9%)

7.9% (statewide: 11.9%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 13

Pennsylvania: Levittown

Lilypad.ua / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income in 2023: $101,619 (statewide: $76,081)

$101,619 (statewide: $76,081) Median home value in 2023: $311,000 (statewide: $240,500)

$311,000 (statewide: $240,500) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.1% (statewide: 34.5%)

25.1% (statewide: 34.5%) Poverty rate in 2023: 7.2% (statewide: 11.8%)

7.2% (statewide: 11.8%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 10

Rhode Island: Cranston

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $87,716 (statewide: $86,372)

$87,716 (statewide: $86,372) Median home value in 2023: $348,800 (statewide: $368,800)

$348,800 (statewide: $368,800) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.8% (statewide: 37.3%)

35.8% (statewide: 37.3%) Poverty rate in 2023: 8.7% (statewide: 10.9%)

8.7% (statewide: 10.9%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 4

South Carolina: Mount Pleasant

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $121,364 (statewide: $66,818)

$121,364 (statewide: $66,818) Median home value in 2023: $667,100 (statewide: $236,700)

$667,100 (statewide: $236,700) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.2% (statewide: 31.5%)

66.2% (statewide: 31.5%) Poverty rate in 2023: 5.8% (statewide: 14.2%)

5.8% (statewide: 14.2%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 7

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $74,714 (statewide: $72,421)

$74,714 (statewide: $72,421) Median home value in 2023: $271,400 (statewide: $236,800)

$271,400 (statewide: $236,800) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.4% (statewide: 31.1%)

37.4% (statewide: 31.1%) Poverty rate in 2023: 9.6% (statewide: 12.0%)

9.6% (statewide: 12.0%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 2

Tennessee: Collierville

Median household income in 2023: $134,319 (statewide: $67,097)

$134,319 (statewide: $67,097) Median home value in 2023: $458,300 (statewide: $256,800)

$458,300 (statewide: $256,800) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.6% (statewide: 30.4%)

60.6% (statewide: 30.4%) Poverty rate in 2023: 2.6% (statewide: 13.8%)

2.6% (statewide: 13.8%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 15

Texas: Flower Mound

Shiva Shenoy / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income in 2023: $157,737 (statewide: $76,292)

$157,737 (statewide: $76,292) Median home value in 2023: $514,100 (statewide: $260,400)

$514,100 (statewide: $260,400) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.3% (statewide: 33.1%)

64.3% (statewide: 33.1%) Poverty rate in 2023: 4.0% (statewide: 13.8%)

4.0% (statewide: 13.8%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 74

Utah: Draper

Jason Finn / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $130,680 (statewide: $91,750)

$130,680 (statewide: $91,750) Median home value in 2023: $726,000 (statewide: $455,000)

$726,000 (statewide: $455,000) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.8% (statewide: 36.9%)

50.8% (statewide: 36.9%) Poverty rate in 2023: 5.6% (statewide: 8.6%)

5.6% (statewide: 8.6%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 16

Virginia: McLean

Kit Case / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income in 2023: $250,000+ (statewide: $90,974)

$250,000+ (statewide: $90,974) Median home value in 2023: $1,304,900 (statewide: $360,700)

$1,304,900 (statewide: $360,700) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 85.1% (statewide: 41.5%)

85.1% (statewide: 41.5%) Poverty rate in 2023: 2.7% (statewide: 9.9%)

2.7% (statewide: 9.9%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 17

Washington: Sammamish

SEASTOCK / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $227,273 (statewide: $94,952)

$227,273 (statewide: $94,952) Median home value in 2023: $1,240,300 (statewide: $519,800)

$1,240,300 (statewide: $519,800) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 77.0% (statewide: 38.8%)

77.0% (statewide: 38.8%) Poverty rate in 2023: 4.4% (statewide: 9.9%)

4.4% (statewide: 9.9%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 26

Wisconsin: Waukesha

hkenneth / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $81,651 (statewide: $75,670)

$81,651 (statewide: $75,670) Median home value in 2023: $286,600 (statewide: $247,400)

$286,600 (statewide: $247,400) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7% (statewide: 32.8%)

40.7% (statewide: 32.8%) Poverty rate in 2023: 10.3% (statewide: 10.6%)

10.3% (statewide: 10.6%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 12

Wyoming: Cheyenne

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Median household income in 2023: $77,176 (statewide: $74,815)

$77,176 (statewide: $74,815) Median home value in 2023: $311,200 (statewide: $285,100)

$311,200 (statewide: $285,100) Adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.9% (statewide: 29.9%)

32.9% (statewide: 29.9%) Poverty rate in 2023: 9.3% (statewide: 10.7%)

9.3% (statewide: 10.7%) Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 2

