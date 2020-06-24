Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amazon, Aurora Cannabis, Comcast, Dick's, Disney, Morgan Stanley, Nike, Nio, Plug Power, Snap and More Jon C. Ogg

Stocks traded lower early Wednesday on what some technicians will say is a much needed breather after such strong gains. The stock market that originally turned into fastest bear market and recession in our lifetimes has somehow managed to recover most of its losses. The Nasdaq still is managing to hang above 10,000, as the tech leaders are where all of the interest has been in this new economy. Investors should be considering how they want their assets positioned ahead of the election and for the rest of 2020.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week. Our goal is to find new ideas for long-term investors and short-term traders alike. Some analyst reports cover stocks to buy, and some cover stocks to sell or avoid.

What has happened in this past drive of the gains is that many analyst calls have included upgrades and price target hikes, but often stocks are managing to move even beyond what the ratings and expectations might have indicated.

Remember, no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision. Consensus analyst target prices are from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst calls we have seen on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was reiterated as Outperform and its price target was raised to $3,050 from $2,750 (versus a $2,764.41 prior close) at Wedbush Securities.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced a restructuring that included layoffs and plant closures on Tuesday. Stifel raised its rating to Hold from Sell on Wednesday, noting that it believes the company has weathered the storm and that the actions should allow it to get through its debt and liquidity ahead. Shares closed down 1% at $13.58 on Tuesday and were up almost 2% at $13.85 Wednesday morning.

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE) was downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was reiterated as Overweight and its price target was raised to $47 from $45 at Morgan Stanley.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) was raised to Outperform from Market Perform and its price target was set at $50 at Cowen.

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) was downgraded to Neutral from Outperform with a $65 target price (versus a $62.74 close) at Wedbush, with the firm noting that the work/stay-at-home accessories company has reached a full valuation.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) was raised to Buy from Neutral with a $58 price target at D.A. Davidson.

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) was reiterated as Overweight and its price target was raised to $119 from $92 at Morgan Stanley.

Nintendo is not traded on a primary U.S. exchange but still has many U.S. shareholders. Wedbush downgraded its rating to Neutral from Outperform due to valuation, as well as a relatively unclear catalyst path that would drive upside ahead.