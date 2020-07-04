Bing COVID Tracker 7/4/2020 (8:49 AM) America's Hardest Hit County Relief, Mexico Trails Douglas A. McIntyre

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 11,037,625, up 163,479, which continues a two-week string of days when the increase per day was almost always above 100,000. The World Health Organization has warned these numbers will continue to rise rapidly.

For weeks, the United States, the United Kingdom, and most of the rest of Europe had decreasing numbers of new cases and deaths, while the figures picked up in Russia, India, Brazil, Peru, and Chile. Indeed, the increase in India was a large 24,000, and the rise in Brazil was 46,000. However, the U.S. total has recently added to this huge surge. And, this American jump has gotten worse during the past several days as the disease has moved from the badly battered Northeast and Michigan and Illinois to states in the south and west.

Active cases worldwide are up to 4,678,890, and they are 42% of the total of global confirmed cases. The recovered case count is 5,834,837, up 67,427. The positive difference between the numbers of recovered cases and active cases worldwide has shown improvement. It has moved above a difference of 1.1 million, one of the few good signs as the pandemic’s spread continues.

Global fatal cases have hit 523,898, up 2,543. At the current pace, the figure still could move above 600,000 by the end of the month.

As noted, the acceleration of the spread of the disease worldwide is to a large extent because of an explosion of confirmed cases in America. The increase in America has been by more than 30,000 in each of the past few days and jumped by over 40,000 in four of those days. Today, it topped 90,000. Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the increase could soon top 100,000 per day.

Total confirmed cases in the United States, the hardest-hit nation, have reached 2,847,469, up 94,765. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) commented that the actual U.S. case figure may be above 20 million and many of these people have no symptoms. The official U.S. confirmed cases count is 23% of the world’s total.

Several large states are responsible for the U.S. swell in confirmed cases, including the three largest by population: California, Texas, and Florida. These three states have about 26% of the U.S. population total. Increases are not isolated to them though. The numbers also are rising quickly in Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, Kansas, and Tennessee.

Active U.S. COVID-19 cases number 1,851,198 and recovered cases have reached 864,762, up 20,539. It remains a bad sign that the active case count is so much higher than that of recovered ones. American coronavirus fatalities have hit 131,509, up 1,362.

One theory suggests that deaths will pick up in the coming weeks as confirmed cases have risen sharply. Between when a person becomes infected and when serious symptoms arise there can be a lag of as much as two weeks. The number of asymptomatic cases in America may be well into the millions as well. That means much of the spread is hard to track.

Deaths In America’s Hard Hit County Drop Near Zero

Queens County, America’s hardest-hit county and part of New York City, had new deaths drop to 2. Confirmed cases in the county are 65,568, up 113. The confirmed cases count in higher than most states, and just ahead of the entire count for Virginia, which is 64,343.

Queens County’s deaths are 5,048. The total death count in all of California, the largest state in the U.S. by population, is only modestly larger at 6,263.

Queens County was among the epicenters of confirmed cases and deaths two months ago. While much of the nation struggles with COVID-19, the situation in Queens County has improved immeasurably.

Mexico Trails Latin America’s Hardest Hit Nations

Mexico is the 10th largest nation in the world as measured by population, at 127,575,529. However, its confirmed case count is much lower than two much smaller nations in Latin America. Confirmed cases are 245,251, up by 6,740. Deaths stand at 29,843, up 654.

Brazil’s figures are much larger than any other nation in the region by far with 1,543,341 confirmed cases, up 46,483. That makes it the second hardest-hit nation in the world after the U.S. Deaths in Brazil are 63,254, up 1,370.

Peru, however, is the world’s 43rd largest nation by population with a count of 32,510,453. It has 295,599 confirmed cases, up 3,595. Deaths are 10,226, up by 181.

Chile, additionally, is the world’s 63rd largest nation as measured by population at 18,952,038. Its confirmed cases are 288,089, up 3,548. Deaths are 6,051, up by 131.

There is some suspicion that the Mexican numbers are much too low. The National Population Registry had a death count between March 19 and June 19 which is almost twice the official figure supplied by the Mexican Health Ministry.