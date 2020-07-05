Bing COVID Tracker 7/5/2020 (9:05 AM) Hardest Hit States, Hardest Hit Nations Douglas A. McIntyre

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 11,093,182, up a relatively modest 55,557. Most days for over a week, the number has been higher by 100,000, and yesterday by above 200,000. The World Health Organization has warned these numbers will continue to rise rapidly.

The focus of the spread moved away from Europe weeks ago, And, it looked like the U.S. would drop off the list of nations with rapidly rising confirmed cases. The large hotspots moved to Russia, India, Brazil, Peru, and Chile where total confirmed cases soared

However, the U.S. total has recently added to this huge global surge and America has become a major hotspot again. The American jump has become much worse during the past several days since the disease moved from the badly battered Northeast and Michigan and Illinois to states in the south and west.

Active cases worldwide are up to 4,677,630. These are 42% of the total global confirmed cases. The recovered case count is 5,890,052, up by 55,215. The positive difference between the numbers of recovered cases and active cases worldwide has shown improvement. It has moved above a difference of 1.2 million, one of the few good signs as the pandemic’s spread continues.

Global fatal cases have hit 525,491, a modest rise of 1,593. At the current pace, the figure still could move above 600,000 by early August.

As noted, the acceleration of the spread of the disease worldwide is to a significant extent because of an explosion of confirmed cases in America. The increase in America has been by more than 30,000 in each of the past few days and jumped by over 40,000 in four of those days, and 50,000 in two of them. Today, the increase in confirmed cases slowed to 12,227. Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the increase could soon top 100,000 per day.

Total confirmed cases in the United States, the hardest-hit nation, have reached 2,859,696. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) commented that the actual U.S. case figure may be above 20 million and many of these people have no symptoms. The official U.S. confirmed case count is 23% of the world’s total.

Several large states are responsible for the U.S. swell in confirmed cases, including the three largest by population: California, Texas, and Florida. These three states have about 26% of the total U.S. population. Increases are not isolated to these states though. The numbers of confirmed cases are also rising quickly in Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, Kansas, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. Eleven states had double-digit increases in the last seven days.

Active U.S. COVID-19 cases number 1,863,151 and recovered cases have reached 864,996, up 234. It remains a bad sign that the active case count is so much higher than that of recovered ones. American coronavirus fatalities have hit 131,549, up by an extremely modest 40.

One theory suggests that American deaths will pick up in the coming weeks as confirmed cases have risen sharply. There can be a lag of as much as two weeks between when a person becomes infected and when serious symptoms arise. The number of asymptomatic cases in America may be well into the millions as well. That means much of the spread is hard to track.

Brutal Situations In America’s Three Largest States

The three states with the largest populations have been particularly hard hit.

California has a population of 39,512,223, which is 12% of the U.S. total. It ranks second in confirmed cases at 254,745, up 6,510. New York State’s confirmed case count is 396,598 which puts it in first place by this measure, up 726. Deaths in California reached 6,313, up by 50. New York’s deaths are still well above any other state, but the additional numbers per day have slowed sharply. Deaths in New York reached 24,896, up 11. Los Angeles County has borne the brunt of trouble in California. Confirmed cases are 107,236, up 92. Deaths in the county are 3,454.

Texas is the second-largest state by population at 28,995,881, 8.6% of the U.S. total. It ranks third in confirmed cases at 191,790, up 8,258. Deaths are 2,608, up by 33. The epicenter of the Texas spread is Harris County, home to Houston. Confirmed cases there 35,316, up 1,208. Deaths are 395, up 8.

Florida is the third-largest state in the U.S. by population at 21,477,737, which is 6.4% of the national total. Florida ranks fourth in confirmed cases at 190,052, a surge of 11,458. Deaths stand at 3,702, up 18.

Brazil, Russia, India Remain At The Top Of Most Troubled Countries

The nations with the highest confirmed case counts behind the U.S. are widely spread geographically. That means confirmed cases are not driven by geographic proximity which was a problem in Europe and is also present among the regions of America.

Brazil has confirmed cases of 1,577,004, up a huge 33,663 increase.Deaths are 64,265, up 1,011. Some experts believe that in both cases the figures will pass those in the U.S.

Russia’s confirmed cases put it in third place worldwide at 674,515. Deaths stand at 10,027, a comparatively small number compared to total cases.

India is the fourth hardest-hit nation in the world. Confirmed cases there are 649,666. Deaths are 18,679. Because of the impoverished populations in India’s large cities, and weak medical systems in its interior, these figures are likely to be too low.