15+ Big Retailer After-Christmas, New Year’s Day Sales (2020-2021)

by Lisa Davis

If you still have the shopping energy left after this year’s holidays, take advantage of year-end sales on Christmas decor, holiday gift sets and more while also returning any of your unwanted gifts. Many retailers run online and in-store sales starting Dec. 26 through New Year’s Day. And some even start online as early as Christmas Day.

Best after-Christmas sales (and New Year’s Day sales) to shop

These are the retailers to check out for the best sales starting on Christmas (or the days immediately following Christmas) this year. Stores will likely announce sale details around Christmas Eve. In the meantime, we’re including details about deals you can expect — and deals offered during after-Christmas sales past. We’ll keep our list updated as retailers reveal their plans.

These deals run Dec. 26 through Jan. 3:

Up to 50% off thousands of new markdowns in stores and online.

Up to 25% off athletic fleece.

25% off select Carhartt hoodies.

Hundreds of dollars off select fitness equipment.

Amazon after-Christmas sale

Amazon has a history of offering year-end savings on computers and laptops, iRobot and Dyson vacuums, TVs, toys, seasonal decor, apparel and Amazon brands. This year, we don’t expect anything less from the online retailer, so check back here as Amazon announces their after-Christmas and year-end deals.

Get a jump-start on early after-Christmas deals available on Amazon:

American Eagle after-Christmas sale

With plenty of cold months ahead, take advantage of sales on jeans, joggers and leggings at American Eagle with 25% off select styles through Dec. 31.

Leftover holiday gift sets and Christmas tree scents are guaranteed to be on sale after Christmas at Bath & Body Works (provided customers didn’t scoop these up during early sales). Check back here for the latest starting the day after Christmas.

The Bed Bath & Beyond winter clearance sale is back for 2020 and offers up to 50% off various home items. Get $40 off the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve coffee maker, $62.50 off the Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine coffee and espresso maker bundle with Aeroccino frother, and big discounts on cold-weather essentials like heated blankets and holiday decor.

Belk after-Christmas sale

Last year, Belk offered shoppers after-Christmas doorbusters with up to 75% off and up to 80% off clearance merchandise. Here are the Belk sales to shop this year:

Best Buy after-Christmas sale

Last year’s Best Buy after-Christmas sale included even more discounts on 4K TVs, games, wireless headphones and tech gear. Check back here for the latest Best Buy after-Christmas deals.

Save during the Bloomingdale’s After-Christmas Sale with these deals:

Cabela’s annual clearance sale runs through Jan. 6, offering up to 60% off on shoes, clothing, fishing gear, hiking gear and more.

Dell after-Christmas sale

Take an extra $100 off select Dell and Alienware PCs over $999 with the promo code EXTRA100AFF (expired) or an extra $50 off select Dell and Alienware PCs over $499 with the promo code EXTRA50AFF (expired) through Jan. 7, 2021.

Dillard’s New Year’s sale

The traditional Dillard’s New Year clearance sale will take place on Jan. 1. In the past, discounts have included up to 50% off fashion and accessories. Keep checking back for details.

Forever 21 after-Christmas sale

Take $20 off orders over $150 with the promo code F21$20 and $10 off orders over $75 with the promo code F21$10 and receive free shipping until Jan. 5, 2021.

Fred Meyer Jewelers after-Christmas sale

Starting Dec. 25, save during the Winter Clearance Sale and get up to 70% off and an extra 10% off fine jewelry at Fred Meyer Jewelers until Jan. 4, 2021.

GameStop after-Christmas sale

Gamers can get up to 40% off select Nintendo Switch games and up to $30 select games through Dec. 31.

Gap after-Christmas sale

Similar to last year’s after-Christmas sale, GAP is offering 75% off select merchandise, plus an extra 50% off sale styles with this promo code and 20% off regular-price merchandise with this promo code.

Home Depot after-Christmas sale

If you’re looking for Christmas decorations for cheap, check Home Depot to get as much as 50% off the season’s overstocked merchandise.

Here are some of the best Home Depot deals to shop now through Feb. 28:

iRobot after-Christmas sale

This year, through Dec. 26, iRobot will offer $100 off the iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic dirt disposal. That brings the price down to $499.99. Plus, get free shipping.

Year over year, iRobot products are big sellers during the holidays. When it comes to after-Christmas deals, the robotic vacuum giant doesn’t disappoint. Last year, customers received up to $200 off select vacuums and up to $100 off the Braava Robot Mops. Check back here for the latest starting the day after Christmas.

JCPenney after-Christmas sale

Until Feb. 1, 2021, JCPenney is giving shoppers up to 50% off and an extra 30% off $75 or more.

Kendra Scott after-Christmas sale

After Christmas is the perfect time to stock up on your favorite jewelry by Kendra Scott. Until Jan. 2, shoppers can save up to 70% on sale items and new markdowns and up to 50% on select fine jewelry styles through Jan. 3.

Kohl’s is offering a slew of home and fashion clearance deals through Dec. 31, including:

The Big One bath towels and pillows for $3.99 (regularly $9.99).

$20 off select men’s Levi’s jeans.

$30 off the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro air fry oven.

Extra Kohl’s Cash with select purchases.

And don’t forget — Kohl’s Cash earned through Dec. 24 is redeemable from Dec. 26 through Jan. 3.

Here are the after-Christmas deals to shop at Lowe’s until Dec. 30:

Lucky Brand after-Christmas sale

Take up to 75% off the Lucky Brand Winter Sale starting online at LuckyBrand.com on Christmas Day and lasting through Jan. 7, 2021.

Last year, Macy’s stores opened at 7 a.m. for big after-Christmas deals throughout the store. But this year, the retailer will open its doors at 9 a.m. and will close at 10 p.m. We suggest checking with your local Macy’s to confirm store hours.

Here are some of the after-Christmas deals to shop at Macy’s:

Old Navy after-Christmas sale

Shop these Old Navy after-Christmas deals:

Up to 75% off any order until Dec. 31.

Sephora after-Christmas sale

Shoppers looking for deals on cosmetics and skincare can take an extra 20% off sale items at Sephora with the promo code MAJORSALE through Jan. 2, 2021.

Target after-Christmas sale

Target’s current weekly ads reveal the deals you can shop between Christmas and New Year’s Day:

Shop these Target after-Christmas deals through Dec. 26

Shop these Target new year deals Dec. 27 through Jan. 2

$50 off the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 8-quart multi-use programmable electric pressure cooker.

Save $10 when you spend $40 on All in Motion activewear for the family (online only).

20% off select Gaiam and Ignite by SPRI fitness equipment.

Up to 50% off select video games.

Free $20 Target gift card when you spend $100 on select baby products.

Urban Outfitters after-Christmas sale

Take an extra 40% off sale merchandise (expired) starting Dec. 25 through Dec. 28.

Walmart after-Christmas sale

Walmart is known for its end-of-year clearance sales and discounts on furniture, home decor, beauty, Christmas decor and more. And this year is no different, with Walmart offering up to 50% off clearance, including holiday decor.

Here are some of the best after-Christmas deals available at Walmart:

Up to 60% off women’s boots until Dec. 31.

50% off Sceptre 50-inch Android Smart 4K LED TV with Google Assistant and free store pickup through Dec. 31.

Save during the Christmas decor clearance sale and receive free shipping on select items through Jan. 16.

Wayfair after-Christmas sale

Wayfair is offering end-of-season clearance prices on a variety of home furnishings and decor items. Through Jan. 5, you can find these deal highlights:

All Christmas decor

Any and all stores that sold Christmas decor before Christmas will mark these items down starting Dec. 26 (maybe even earlier). So if nothing else on this list appeals to you, but you want to stock up on holiday decor for next year, hit the stores the day after Christmas. Lights, ornaments, garlands and artificial trees will be on sale. Check stores like Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club and Costco.

Other after-Christmas sales

Here are the other deals to shop just before and right after Christmas: