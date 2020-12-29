15+ Big Retailer After-Christmas, New Year’s Day Sales (2020-2021)

Editor’s Note: 24/7 Wall St. has republished this article from Offers.com as a reader service. We do not get any financial gain from the republication or from any sales due to click-throughs on the e-commerce links in the article.
If you still have the shopping energy left after this year’s holidays, take advantage of year-end sales on Christmas decor, holiday gift sets and more while also returning any of your unwanted gifts. Many retailers run online and in-store sales starting Dec. 26 through New Year’s Day. And some even start online as early as Christmas Day.
For an overview of all the after-Christmas deals as they become available, visit our After-Christmas Deals page. And check out our list of what to buy after Christmas.
Best after-Christmas sales (and New Year’s Day sales) to shop
These are the retailers to check out for the best sales starting on Christmas (or the days immediately following Christmas) this year. Stores will likely announce sale details around Christmas Eve. In the meantime, we’re including details about deals you can expect — and deals offered during after-Christmas sales past. We’ll keep our list updated as retailers reveal their plans.
Academy Sports + Outdoors after-Christmas sale
These deals run Dec. 26 through Jan. 3:
- Up to 50% off thousands of new markdowns in stores and online.
- Up to 25% off athletic fleece.
- 25% off select Carhartt hoodies.
- Hundreds of dollars off select fitness equipment.
Amazon after-Christmas sale
Amazon has a history of offering year-end savings on computers and laptops, iRobot and Dyson vacuums, TVs, toys, seasonal decor, apparel and Amazon brands. This year, we don’t expect anything less from the online retailer, so check back here as Amazon announces their after-Christmas and year-end deals.
Get a jump-start on early after-Christmas deals available on Amazon:
- Fashionable boots under $50 and receive free shipping until Dec. 31.
- Dresses under $30 and receive free Prime shipping through Dec. 31.
- 33% off the Instant Pot Stainless Steel Inner Cooking Pot through Dec. 31.
American Eagle after-Christmas sale
With plenty of cold months ahead, take advantage of sales on jeans, joggers and leggings at American Eagle with 25% off select styles through Dec. 31.
Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual sale
Leftover holiday gift sets and Christmas tree scents are guaranteed to be on sale after Christmas at Bath & Body Works (provided customers didn’t scoop these up during early sales). Check back here for the latest starting the day after Christmas.
Bed Bath & Beyond after-Christmas sale
The Bed Bath & Beyond winter clearance sale is back for 2020 and offers up to 50% off various home items. Get $40 off the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve coffee maker, $62.50 off the Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine coffee and espresso maker bundle with Aeroccino frother, and big discounts on cold-weather essentials like heated blankets and holiday decor.
Belk after-Christmas sale
Last year, Belk offered shoppers after-Christmas doorbusters with up to 75% off and up to 80% off clearance merchandise. Here are the Belk sales to shop this year:
- 50% off any order until Dec. 28 with the promo code COUNTDOWN (expired).
- Save 50% on select brand items and Belk exclusives purchases through Jan. 3, 2021.
- Extra 10% off any order until Jan. 31, 2021.
Best Buy after-Christmas sale
Last year’s Best Buy after-Christmas sale included even more discounts on 4K TVs, games, wireless headphones and tech gear. Check back here for the latest Best Buy after-Christmas deals.
Bloomingdale’s after-Christmas sale
Save during the Bloomingdale’s After-Christmas Sale with these deals:
- Take 65% off select regular-priced fine jewelry (expired) on Christmas Day only.
- Get 15% off select beauty products (expired) through Dec. 27.
Cabela’s after-Christmas sale
Cabela’s annual clearance sale runs through Jan. 6, offering up to 60% off on shoes, clothing, fishing gear, hiking gear and more.
Dell after-Christmas sale
Take an extra $100 off select Dell and Alienware PCs over $999 with the promo code EXTRA100AFF (expired) or an extra $50 off select Dell and Alienware PCs over $499 with the promo code EXTRA50AFF (expired) through Jan. 7, 2021.
Dillard’s New Year’s sale
The traditional Dillard’s New Year clearance sale will take place on Jan. 1. In the past, discounts have included up to 50% off fashion and accessories. Keep checking back for details.
Forever 21 after-Christmas sale
Take $20 off orders over $150 with the promo code F21$20 and $10 off orders over $75 with the promo code F21$10 and receive free shipping until Jan. 5, 2021.
Fred Meyer Jewelers after-Christmas sale
Starting Dec. 25, save during the Winter Clearance Sale and get up to 70% off and an extra 10% off fine jewelry at Fred Meyer Jewelers until Jan. 4, 2021.
GameStop after-Christmas sale
Gamers can get up to 40% off select Nintendo Switch games and up to $30 select games through Dec. 31.
Gap after-Christmas sale
Similar to last year’s after-Christmas sale, GAP is offering 75% off select merchandise, plus an extra 50% off sale styles with this promo code and 20% off regular-price merchandise with this promo code.
Home Depot after-Christmas sale
If you’re looking for Christmas decorations for cheap, check Home Depot to get as much as 50% off the season’s overstocked merchandise.
Here are some of the best Home Depot deals to shop now through Feb. 28:
- Up to 20% off Sandusky storage and organization.
- Up to 30% off storage bins.
- Up to 35% off Rubbermaid storage and organization items.
- Get up to 10% off select tableware through Dec. 31 with this promo code.
Check here for more deals at Home Depot.
iRobot after-Christmas sale
This year, through Dec. 26, iRobot will offer $100 off the iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic dirt disposal. That brings the price down to $499.99. Plus, get free shipping.
Year over year, iRobot products are big sellers during the holidays. When it comes to after-Christmas deals, the robotic vacuum giant doesn’t disappoint. Last year, customers received up to $200 off select vacuums and up to $100 off the Braava Robot Mops. Check back here for the latest starting the day after Christmas.
JCPenney after-Christmas sale
Until Feb. 1, 2021, JCPenney is giving shoppers up to 50% off and an extra 30% off $75 or more.
Kendra Scott after-Christmas sale
After Christmas is the perfect time to stock up on your favorite jewelry by Kendra Scott. Until Jan. 2, shoppers can save up to 70% on sale items and new markdowns and up to 50% on select fine jewelry styles through Jan. 3.
Kohl’s after-Christmas sale
Kohl’s is offering a slew of home and fashion clearance deals through Dec. 31, including:
- The Big One bath towels and pillows for $3.99 (regularly $9.99).
- $20 off select men’s Levi’s jeans.
- $30 off the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro air fry oven.
- Extra Kohl’s Cash with select purchases.
And don’t forget — Kohl’s Cash earned through Dec. 24 is redeemable from Dec. 26 through Jan. 3.
Lowe’s after-Christmas sale
Here are the after-Christmas deals to shop at Lowe’s until Dec. 30:
- Up to 60% off select lighting and ceiling fans.
- Smart Home Holiday items as low as $9.97.
- Up to 20% off Weber Smokefire Wood Pellet Grills and accessories.
Lucky Brand after-Christmas sale
Take up to 75% off the Lucky Brand Winter Sale starting online at LuckyBrand.com on Christmas Day and lasting through Jan. 7, 2021.
Macy’s after-Christmas sale
Last year, Macy’s stores opened at 7 a.m. for big after-Christmas deals throughout the store. But this year, the retailer will open its doors at 9 a.m. and will close at 10 p.m. We suggest checking with your local Macy’s to confirm store hours.
Here are some of the after-Christmas deals to shop at Macy’s:
- $30 off Sunglass Hut polarized sunglasses and free curbside pickup through Jan. 7, 2021, when you use the promo code Polar30.
- Extra 15% off Bulova watches through Jan. 3, 2021, with the promo code JOY.
- 20% off any order during the Macy’s After-Christmas Sale with the promo code JOY until Jan. 3, 2021.
- Up to 75% off plus an extra 15% off KM Home, Kenneth Mink and Hotel closeout rugs with the promo code JOY until Dec. 29.
- 30% off plus an extra 15% off National Tree Company trees and decor with the promo code JOY until Dec. 31.
- 15% off juniors dresses until Jan. 3, 2021.
- Up to 80% off women’s shoes until Jan. 3, 2021.
- Women’s coats under $100 until Jan. 3, 2021.
Check here for even more after-Christmas savings at Macy’s.
Old Navy after-Christmas sale
Shop these Old Navy after-Christmas deals:
- Up to 75% off any order until Dec. 31.
Sephora after-Christmas sale
Shoppers looking for deals on cosmetics and skincare can take an extra 20% off sale items at Sephora with the promo code MAJORSALE through Jan. 2, 2021.
Target after-Christmas sale
Target’s current weekly ads reveal the deals you can shop between Christmas and New Year’s Day:
Shop these Target after-Christmas deals through Dec. 26
Shop these Target new year deals Dec. 27 through Jan. 2
- $50 off the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 8-quart multi-use programmable electric pressure cooker.
- Save $10 when you spend $40 on All in Motion activewear for the family (online only).
- 20% off select Gaiam and Ignite by SPRI fitness equipment.
- Up to 50% off select video games.
- Free $20 Target gift card when you spend $100 on select baby products.
Urban Outfitters after-Christmas sale
Take an extra 40% off sale merchandise (expired) starting Dec. 25 through Dec. 28.
Walmart after-Christmas sale
Walmart is known for its end-of-year clearance sales and discounts on furniture, home decor, beauty, Christmas decor and more. And this year is no different, with Walmart offering up to 50% off clearance, including holiday decor.
Here are some of the best after-Christmas deals available at Walmart:
- Up to 60% off women’s boots until Dec. 31.
- 50% off Sceptre 50-inch Android Smart 4K LED TV with Google Assistant and free store pickup through Dec. 31.
- Save during the Christmas decor clearance sale and receive free shipping on select items through Jan. 16.
Wayfair after-Christmas sale
Wayfair is offering end-of-season clearance prices on a variety of home furnishings and decor items. Through Jan. 5, you can find these deal highlights:
All Christmas decor
Any and all stores that sold Christmas decor before Christmas will mark these items down starting Dec. 26 (maybe even earlier). So if nothing else on this list appeals to you, but you want to stock up on holiday decor for next year, hit the stores the day after Christmas. Lights, ornaments, garlands and artificial trees will be on sale. Check stores like Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club and Costco.
Other after-Christmas sales
Here are the other deals to shop just before and right after Christmas:
- Aerie: Take 50% off Aerie sleepwear and sweatshirts through Dec. 31.
- Ann Taylor: Take 70% off three or more sale items through Dec. 29.
- Ashley HomeStore: Take up to 50% off kitchen essentials through Jan. 1, 2021.
- Ashley Stewart: Take an extra 30% off clearance merch and up to 50% off any order until Jan. 1, 2021.
- Banana Republic: Get up to 75% off any order through Dec. 30.
- Bear Mattress: From Dec. 23 to Jan. 12, get $300 off orders of $1,300 or more (use code NY300); $225 off orders of $1,000 or more (use code NY225); and $150 off orders of $700 or more (use code NY150). Plus, receive two free cloud pillows with every mattress or bundle purchase.
- Billabong: Save up to 50% off sale styles through Dec. 30.
- Calvin Klein: Take up to 30% off everything through Jan. 3, 2021.
- Carols Daughter: Get up to 50% off any order (expired) and free shipping through Dec. 27.
- Finish Line: Take up to 50% off select styles during the End of Season Sale through Jan. 11, 2021.
- Hudson Jeans: Get 25% off any order with the promo code CHEERS until Jan. 1, 2021.
- Kate Spade: Take an extra 50% off sale styles with the promo code BYE2020 until Jan. 3, 2021.
- Joe’s Jeans: Save during the Post-Holiday Sale and get 30% off any order with the promo code SEASONSBEST until Jan. 4.
- Lenovo: Take an extra 8% off IdeaPad laptops and most Chromebooks with the promo code GREATIDEA through Jan. 1, 2021.
- Lenox: Take 25% off any order with the promo code PEACE until Dec. 31.
- Levi’s: Save during the End of Season Sale with up to 50% off select styles through Dec. 29.
- Lorex: Take 20% off any order through Jan. 3, 2021.
- Microsoft Store: Get up to 75% off Xbox games through Dec. 31.
- Minnetonka Moccasin: Receive free domestic shipping on orders over $35 with this promo code SNOWFLAKE until Jan. 1, 2021.
- Nasty Gal: Get up to 90% off and an extra 10% off any order (expired) through Dec. 26.
- Neiman Marcus: During the Pre-Christmas Sale lasting through Jan. 9, 2021, and save an extra 25% on sale items.
- Newegg: Take up to 60% off clearance items until Dec. 31.
- Pfaltzgraff: Get 25% off any order and free shipping on orders over $75 with the promo code AFTERXMAS25 (expired) through Dec. 30.
- REI: Get up to 50% off all clearance clothing and footwear through Dec. 31.
- Samsung: Get the Galaxy S20 5G starting at $539.99 with eligible trade-in until Dec. 31.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Get up to 75% off already-reduced designer handbags (expired) including Prada and more through Dec. 28.
- Steve Madden: Get up to 60% off any order through Jan. 15, 2021.
- Stila: Save during the end of year blowout sale with 70% off any order through Jan. 4, 2021.
- Sur La Table: Buy two assorted twill kitchen towels and get one free until Dec. 31.
- Topshop: Take up to 60% off select styles through Jan. 3, 2021.
- UGG: Get up to 60% off the UGG Closet Sale (expired) and get the Duffield Throw for $25 (expired) with orders of $150 or more through Dec. 28.
- West Elm: The End-of-Season Warehouse Sale offers up to 75% off. Plus, get an extra 50% off select clearance items with promo code SAVE50.
- ZAGG: Take 35% off any order through Dec. 29.
- Zales: Take 20% off any online order (expired) through Dec. 27. Some exclusions apply.