29 Stores Like Pottery Barn: Best Alternatives and Affordable Options

Who doesn’t love flipping through a Pottery Barn catalog or browsing its stores or website? Want to save up to 50% on holiday shopping? Want free shipping on thousands of items? Looking for a storage ottoman, outdoor ceiling fan, beach towels, botanicals, champagne glasses, a shoe rack or just some design and style advice? Pottery Barn has you covered.

This American upscale home furnishing store chain and e-commerce company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Williams-Sonoma. It was established in 1948 in Manhattan and now has more than 300 stores, including stores aimed at teens and college students, as well as outlet stores. It is considered an upscale retailer targeting the middle-class consumer.

The question is, is Pottery Barn the only game in town? Of course not. There are many alternatives for quality, reasonably priced furnishings and home goods. Some of the 29 alternatives featured here are more affordable options or may appeal more to bargain hunters. Let’s have a look.

Amazon

For: Furniture and home decor

Start with the most obvious choice. This e-commerce colossus offers virtually everything, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding and decor, at every price point. Be sure to check the reviews to determine the quality of the items being offered.

Anthropologie

For: Home goods and furniture

Products of this lifestyle brand typically are sourced from local designers or artists. The quality of its mostly exclusive offerings is comparable to Pottery Barn, as is the pricing. The brand is owned by Urban Outfitters.

Birch Lane

For: Furniture, home goods, decor

This is the most traditional of Wayfair’s three brands and is most similar to Pottery Barn. Price points are very similar as well. Check out the holiday decor and entertaining essentials.

Bloomingdale’s

For: Homewares and furniture

This 150-year-old luxury department store operator may be better known for its fashion offerings, but check out its chic goods for the home as well. Styles range from coastal to mid-century modern to renaissance.

Brooklinen

For: Bedding, homewares, furniture, decor

Brooklinen is mostly known for its bedding and sheets favored by the likes of Oprah and the Kardashians. But it also has rugs, lighting, wall art and even a dorm essentials section on its website.

Chairish

For: Furniture and decor

This online consignment marketplace carries some Pottery Barn items that are up to half off the original price. It is the place to go for vintage and antique finds, original art and new products from the finest brands and small makers.

The Citizenry

For: One-of-a-kind, fair-trade furniture and decor

Given its commitment to fair wages and sustaining relationships, as well as its ethically sourced and cruelty-free products, buyers can feel good about their purchases. The Citizenry is a designer favorite as well.

The Company Store

For: Bedding and decor

This company was founded in 1911 and is currently owned by Home Depot. It is more similar to Brooklinen than to Pottery Barn, and perhaps a bit more budget-friendly than its bedding-focused rival.

Crate & Barrel

For: Furniture, decor, bedding, lighting, kitchen accessories

This retailer and Pottery Barn are alike in terms of the home goods and furniture they carry, though Crate and Barrel may be more contemporary. It may be a bit pricier than Pottery Barn as well, but not by much. Pottery Barn differs in making sustainability and ethically sourced materials a priority.

Hayneedle

For: Furniture and decor

This budget-friendly option is now an online furniture marketplace owned by Walmart. Its offerings also include office and outdoor furniture, as well as wall art and rugs.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Target line includes some of the best farmhouse homewares and may be one of the best Pottery Barn alternatives for shoppers on a budget. Plus, Target has same-day and free delivery options.

H&M Home

For: Decor and home goods

This is another budget-friendly option, particularly for decor shoppers seeking bargains. The Stockholm-based retailer has a wide range of styles, from classic modern to warm minimal to Bohemian modern.

HomeGoods

For: Furnishings and decor

This is another option that tends to be less expensive than Pottery Barn. It is a great store for bargain-hunting shoppers, as it offers quality items from top brands and designers, as well as artisans from around the world, at discounted prices.

Horchow

For: Furniture, decor, wall art

Horchow is a Neiman Marcus brand that includes high-end designer furniture and home decor with a focus on modern, trendsetting style and an emphasis on quality and luxury.

IKEA

For: Furniture and home goods

At IKEA superstores, shoppers can find a world of ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances, decorations, home accessories, and various other goods and home services. Its flat-pack do-it-yourself furniture options can save buyers a lot of cash.

Lulu and Georgia

For: Furniture, decor, artwork

Here is a great option for made-to-order and handmade items, though it tends to be more expensive than Pottery Barn. Be sure and check out its extensive line of handcrafted rugs.

One Kings Lane

For: Furniture and decor

Here, the top-quality furniture is made to order, often by hand, mostly in the United States. Each store has its own personality, but all show off the unique mix of designer, vintage and exclusive furnishings.

Parachute Home

For: Bedding, bath, decor

Though probably best known for its popular Egyptian cotton percale sheet sets, Parachute sells a wide range of home goods. It is one of the top direct-to-consumer luxury bedding brands in the country and another competitor of Brooklinen.

Pier 1

For: Decor, home goods, furniture

All brick-and-mortar Pier 1 Imports stores closed following the company’s bankruptcy and during the pandemic. However, this budget-friendly brand still has an online store that offers candles, rugs, wall art, table linens and much more.

Rejuvenation

For: Furnishings and decor

This sister label to Pottery Barn offers reasonably priced goods. It is known for its reproduction vintage light fixtures and hardware, but the business started out as an architectural salvage shop.

RH

For: Furniture and decor

Formerly known as Restoration Hardware, this retailer has offerings that tend to be more expensive than those of Pottery Barn. The distinct upscale RH style is a combination of modern, rustic, masculine and industrial features.

Schein

For: Decor and home goods

This dominant but controversial player in fast fashion is a favorite online shopping destination for Gen Z. Its budget-friendly products for the home include kitchenware, cleaning and storage products, and bathroom accessories.

Serena and Lily

For: Furnishings, bedding, lighting and decor

This upscale option is far from budget-friendly, though its style is similar to that of Pottery Barn. The company’s products are sourced from several countries, but most of its furniture is made in the United States.

Urban Outfitters

For: Decor and home goods

This retailer is known for its cool and trendy clothes targeted at young adults, but it is also a budget-friendly source for creative and kitschy products for the home or office. It has more than 500 stores in North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Wayfair

For: Decor and home goods

This online furniture and home goods megastore is another budget-friendly alternative to Pottery Barn. Pricing ranges from inexpensive basics to luxury pieces, and so does the quality, so make sure you read the online reviews.

West Elm

For: Furnishings, homewares, handmade artisan decor

Here is another Pottery Barn stablemate. Its pricing and quality are comparable to Pottery Barn. Be sure to check out the sale section to find bargains. West Elm has been recognized as one of the most sustainable companies in the United States.

Williams Sonoma

For: Kitchenware, cooking, entertaining accessories

And here is Pottery Barn’s parent company. This San Francisco-based retailer is a leader in high-quality kitchenware, cookware and barware. Other products for the home include furniture, appliances and even gourmet foods.

World Market

For: Home goods and furniture

World Market has been selling affordable artisanal furniture, decor, crafts, gifts and food since 1958. Formerly known as Cost Plus, the chain currently has Hello Kitty treats on sale for the holidays. And check out the clearance section for bargains.

Zara Home

For: Decor and home goods

This Spanish company has prices far lower than Pottery Barn. Those who love homes decorated in natural color tones with rustic elements will want to take a look at its offerings, either online or at its more than 400 stores.

