Mark Zuckerberg Spent Almost $2 Million on Private Aircraft Last Year

Among the perks of being a chief executive officer are private security and the use of company aircraft. Among the CEOs who spent the most on private aircraft last year was Mark Zuckerberg, founder and chief executive of Facebook. He spent $1,848,630 in 2020, $2,952,255 in 2019 and $2,597,320 in 2018.

Zuckerberg’s cost of private security was $13,439,634 in 2020, $10,463,717 in 2019 and $9,956,847 in 2018, according to data provided by MyLogIQ, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze public company data.



For purposes of reporting the value of personal usage of private aircraft in this table, we use costs provided by the applicable charter company, which include passenger fees, fuel, crew, and catering costs.

The Facebook proxy shows that the private plane costs are:



The security costs are described as:

… costs related to personal security for Mr. Zuckerberg at his residences and during personal travel pursuant to Mr. Zuckerberg’s overall security program. The amounts reported for each year also include an annual pre-tax allowance of $10,000,000 to cover additional costs related to Mr. Zuckerberg and his family’s personal security.

Zuckerberg’s total compensation was $25,288,265 in 2020, $23,415,973 in 2019 and $22,554,543 in 2018.

Zuckerberg also owns 392,519,740 Facebook Class B shares, or 89.1% of these. His share ownership effectively gives him control of the company.

