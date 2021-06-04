4 Buy-Rated Stocks That Reliably Pay Investors Big Monthly Dividends

Investors love dividend stocks because they not only provide dependable income but also give investors a great opportunity for solid total return. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends and distributions realized over a given period. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio includes both income and stock appreciation.

Most stocks that pay dividends pay them on a quarterly basis. For many investors that reinvest dividends, that is fine. Many investors, though, rely on dividends as part of an income stream, and it is more beneficial to them to get a monthly dividend payout. Typically, real estate investment trusts (REITs), business development companies and closed-end funds are among the investment vehicles that pay out monthly.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for companies that were rated Buy at major Wall Street firms and that also paid dividends on a monthly basis. We found four that look like great ideas for income-oriented investors seeking some upside appreciation as well. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



AGNC Investment

This company has paid solid dividends for years. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) operates as a REIT in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises or agencies.

The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Investors receive a rich 7.74% dividend. BofA Securities has a $19 price target on AGNC Investment stock. That compares with the $18.25 consensus target and Thursday’s closing price of $18.60 a share.

Main Street Capital

This stock is a favorite across Wall Street that offers very solid upside potential. Main Street Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: MAIN) is a private equity firm specializing in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing.

The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams, and it generally provides “one-stop” financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street Capital typically invests in lower middle market companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. The firm’s middle market debt investments are made in businesses that generally are larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It makes majority and minority equity investments.

Investors receive a 5.94% dividend. The $43.50 Raymond James price target is well above the $39.38 consensus target. However, the stock closed at $41.42 a share on Thursday.

