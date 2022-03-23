5 Inflation-Fighting REIT Stocks to Buy Now That Pay Big Dividends Monthly

There is an adage among real estate investors that “You can’t create any more land.” While you can always build higher, you still need the land. One of the best assets that most investors are underweighted on is real estate. Those that own a home are technically real estate investors, but homeownership does not produce any income, unless they are rental homes, which can be very capital intensive, not to mention time-consuming.



Most growth and income investors who own the stocks of dividend-paying companies are content with the knowledge that four times each year the dividend payment will end up either in their account, or they buy more shares in a dividend reinvestment plan. While many companies pay on a calendar quarterly basis, we found five top real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pay their shareholders each month.

While all five are rated Buy at top firms across Wall Street, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



EPR Properties

If you are looking for fun this summer, this top company may very well own a chunk of the amusement park or property you travel to. EPR Properties Inc. (NYSE: EPR) is a leading experiential net lease REIT, specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry.

The company is focused on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences in which consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. It has nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. EPR Properties adheres to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry-, property- and tenant-level cash flow standards, and it believes a very focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

Shareholders receive a 6.40% distribution. Raymond James has a Strong Buy rating and recently lifted its $62 target price to $64. The consensus target for EPR Properties stock is $56.94, and the stock closed on Tuesday at $52.50.



Gladstone Commercial

This company announced a distribution increase for the fourth quarter. Gladstone Commercial Corp. (NASDAQ: GOOD) is focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

As of June 30, 2021, Gladstone owns a diversified portfolio of 121 office and industrial properties located in 27 states and leased to 106 tenants. The company has grown the portfolio in a consistent, disciplined manner at a rate of 18% per year since going public in 2003. It matches long-term leased properties with long-term debt to lock in the spread to create a durable, stable cash flow stream to fund monthly distributions to shareholders. Current occupancy stands at 96.5%, and that occupancy has never dipped below 95.0% since 2003.

Most importantly for investors, Gladstone has a track record of success, as exhibited by a history of strong distribution yields, consistent occupancy and more than 10 years of paying continuous monthly cash distributions.

Gladstone Commercial stock investors receive a 6.99% distribution. Colliers Securities has a Wall Street high $26 price target. The consensus target is $25.25. The shares ended Tuesday trading at $21.48.