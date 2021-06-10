Warren Buffett Invests in Digital Bank, Responds to Tax Story

Investing in a bank that offers cryptocurrency investment products doesn’t seem like something that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) would be interested in. While Buffett’s partner and executive vice chair, Charlie Munger, has been more outspoken in his dismissal of cryptocurrency, Buffett himself has only called investing in cryptocurrency “gambling.”

Buffett invested $500 million in Brazil’s privately held Nubank, which bills itself as the “world’s largest independent digital bank.” The investment was “an extension” of the bank’s series G fund-raising round completed in January.

Last October, Nubank acquired a digital platform called Easynvest that permits commission-free investments to ETFs and other exchange-traded products, including funds that invest in bitcoin.

A Tuesday report from ProPublica revealed just how much income tax some of the nation’s richest people pay — or don’t pay. The report estimated that for the period between 2014 and 2018, Buffett himself paid just 0.1% of his income in tax.



In a pre-publication statement to ProPublica’s Jesse Eisinger, Buffett responded by pointing to Berkshire Hathaway’s and his own transparency regarding taxes. Buffett also reiterated his often-stated comments on the U.S. tax code: