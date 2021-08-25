Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, Boston Beer, Campbell Soup, Nordstrom, Okta, Owens Corning and Victoria’s Secret

The futures were relatively muted on Wednesday, after investors cheered on a strong start to the week on both Monday and Tuesday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are once again holding near new all-time highs, and many are wondering if this streak will continue. Also Wednesday morning, we saw more optimism on Wall Street as analysts are hiking their year-end targets for the S&P 500, with UBS taking a very bullish stance with a 5,000 target for the index.

Across Wall Street, the focus this week will be the commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will be speaking via videoconference at the Fed’s annual Economic Policy Symposium on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Despite worries and the potential for a “taper tantrum” like we saw in 2013, the Federal Reserve is vowing to keep interest rates contained. Recent Fed commentary suggested the tapering of the $120 billion per month purchase of government and mortgage debt could be in the works by the end of the year and purchases could be completed by the end of 2022. That could become clearer this week.

With major Wall Street firms still warning of the potential for impending 5% to 10% correction across the board, which may have seen beginning last week, it makes sense for investors to continue building some cash reserves into any market strength while repositioning portfolios for the balance of 2021.

Adidas: Deutsche Bank upgraded the over-the-counter traded shares to Buy from Hold. The consensus target is $163.16. The shares closed on Tuesday at $179.31.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC): Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an $18 price target. The consensus target is higher at $22.36. The final Tuesday trade was reported at $13.08.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND): Argus downgraded the to a Hold rating from Buy. The consensus price objective is $121.43 and the stock closed Tuesday at $124.30.

Boston Beer Co. Inc. (NYSE: SAM): Cowen downgraded it to Underperform from Market Perform and cut the price target to $400 from $825. The shares have traded between $584.60 and $1,349.98 in the past year. The last trade on Tuesday was reported at $608.11.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB): H.C. Wainwright upgraded it from Neutral to Buy with a $13 price target. The consensus target is $5.50. The last trade on Tuesday was reported at $8.72.

Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB): Piper Sandler’s downgrade to Neutral from Overweight included a price target cut to $43 from $51. That compares with a $49.33 consensus target and Tuesday’s close at $42.02.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS): The Barclays upgrade was to Overweight from Equal Weight, and the analyst raised the price target to $450 from $340. The $325.31 consensus target is less than Tuesday’s close at $367.64.