Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Palo Alto Networks, Victoria's Secret and More

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were seeing another round of gains on Tuesday. At this rate, markets are on track for all-time highs. This is all ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Symposium this weekend.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included Bath & Body Works, Cummins, Coinbase, Steel Dynamics and more.

Bilbili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI): Goldman reiterated a Buy rating and cut its price target to $105 from $122. Shares traded near $77 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $40.40 to $157.66.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT): Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an $18 price target. BTIG started it with a Buy rating and a $22 price target, and Wedbush started it at Outperform with a $36 price target. The stock traded near $14 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $13.77 to $17.44.

Omega Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OMGA): Goldman Sachs started with a Neutral rating and a $22 price target. Piper Sandler initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $30 price target. Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $36 price target. The stock was changing hands near $22 a share on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $15.50 to $24.29.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW): Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $475 from $450. Raymond James reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $410 to $450. Mizuho reiterated a Buy rating and raised its target to $525 from $475. The stock traded near $446 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $219.34 to $446.74.

Ranpack Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $32 price target. The stock was changing hands near $32 a share on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $8.41 to $32.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO): Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight and has a $76 price target. The shares were trading near $70 on Tuesday, and the 52-week range is $47.97 to $76.00.