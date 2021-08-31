Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Callaway Golf, Chewy, Zoom Video and More

Stocks were mixed approaching the midday point for trading on Tuesday. Once again, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday, as the buyers continued to hold serve. As we approach the long Labor Day holiday weekend, which typically marks the end of the slower summer trading time as traders return from vacations, investors can expect a return to more normal trading volumes next week. Meanwhile, all eyes across Wall Street are focused on the August jobs report, which will be released Friday morning. Analysts predict anywhere from 609,000 to 750,000 jobs will be added.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Analyst calls seen earlier in the day included FireEye, Intuit, Occidental Petroleum and Virgin Galactic

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE: ADS): BofA Securities raised the shares to Buy from Neutral and have a $121 price target. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $39.77 to $128.16 and has a consensus price objective of $126.13.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS): Raymond James raised the stock to Strong Buy from Outperform and have set a $36 price target. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $18.11 to $35.59 and have a $31.75 consensus price objective.

Callaway Golf Inc. (NYSE: ELY): Berenberg reiterated its Buy rating on the popular golf club company’s stock and lifted the price target to $40 from $38. That compares with the slightly lower $39.75 consensus target. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $14.62 to $37.75.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY): Baird reiterated its Outperform rating on the popular pet food and accessories website and has a $105 price target. The consensus target is $97.92. The stock has traded between $51.25 and $120 since the initial public offering.

Monolithic Power Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR): Stifel reiterated a Buy rating and boosted the price target to $552 from $460. The consensus target is lower at $462.38. The shares have traded in a wide 52-week range of $235.62 to $504.55

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT): Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating on the stock and has a $28 price target. The consensus target is much lower at $20.89. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $13.07 to $26.43.

Tyler Technology Inc. (NYSE: TYL): BTIG Research raised the shares to Buy from Neutral with a $585 price target. The posted consensus target is lower at $527.64. Over the past year, the shares have traded between $319.58 and $498.98.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP): Raymond James started coverage of the private jet service with an Outperform rating and a $10 price target. The consensus target is $14.25. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $6.65 to $15.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NYSE: ZM): Stifel reiterated a Hold rating on the teleconferencing giant and lowered the price target to $350 from $450. The consensus target is $428.02. Over the past year, the stock has traded in a wide 52-week range of $273.20 to $588.84.