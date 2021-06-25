Analog Device, Blackberry, Roku and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Research Calls

Stocks are higher again on Friday as we hit the halfway point in the trading day. Investors cheered the announcement yesterday from President Biden that he has come to an agreement with a group of Republican Senators on an infrastructure package of about $1 trillion. All of the major indices closed higher with both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posting all-time highs. With the second quarter ending next week and a major rebalance of the Russell indexes after the market close today, investors may see some big volatility next week.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

In case you missed it, here are Friday’s early analyst upgrades and downgrades. They included APA, Arcturus, CME, Darden, First Solar, Logitech, Nike, Nokia, Sea Ltd. and more.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NYSE: ADI) BofA Securities reiterated the firm’s Buy rating and raised the price target to $200 from $178. The consensus target on Wall Street for the semiconductor leader is $183.99. The 52-week trading range is $110.47 to $169.47.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) TD Securities downgraded the “meme” stock favorite to Reduce from Hold. CIBC also downgraded the stock to Sector Underperform from Neutral, while Canaccord Genuity joined in dropping the stock to Sell from Hold. The shares have traded in a wide 52-week range of $4.37 to $28.77 and has a Wall Street consensus price target of $7.75. All of the downgrades come on the heels of the company posting so-so earnings, as the cybersecurity business struggles.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Redburn started coverage of the cable and broadcasting giant with a Buy rating. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $38.03 to $59.11, and have a $64.42 consensus price target.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) JPMorgan raised the energy giant to Overweight from Neutral with a $46 price target. The consensus price objective across Wall Street is much lower at $34.68. Over the last year, the shares have traded between $11.09 and $39.73.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) Argus raised the utility to Buy from Hold with a $106 price target. The Wall Street consensus target is posted just lower at $105.72. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $77.58 to $108.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Stifel reiterated a Buy rating on the ground and air delivery giant and raised the price target to $344 from $339. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Equal Weight rating while raising the price target to $270 from $265. The consensus price target across Wall Street is $333.99. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $129.28 to $319.90.

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) CL King started coverage with a Buy rating and a $42 price target. That is versus the consensus price objective across Wall Street of $53.43. The shares have traded between $22.37 and $52.29 over the last year.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Raymond James upgraded the stock to Outperform from Market Perform with a $100 price target. The consensus target is $84.81. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $40.08 to $84.19.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Stifel reiterated a Buy rating on the athletic shoe and apparel giant and raised the firm’s price target to $213 from $168. The consensus target is $161.87. The 52-week trading range for the shares is $93.57 to $154.19. The stock is up big today after posting a stellar earnings report yesterday.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) BofA Securities reiterated the firm’s Buy rating and raised the price target to $500 from $450. That is versus a $450.50 consensus target. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $112.11 to $486.72.