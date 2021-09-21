Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bath & Body Works, Enphase, General Mills, Verizon and More

After Monday’s devastating loss, markets bounced back on Tuesday if only slightly. China’s Evergrande losses did not appear to outweigh optimism in the US recovery. Also investors seem to be focusing in on what actions the Fed might take in the coming weeks and months.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on AT&T, Comcast, Disney, Jefferies and more.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI): Argus upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold with a $ 72 price target. Shares were last seen trading around $65. They have traded as high as $69.47 in the past year.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH): KeyBanc Capital Markets started with an Overweight rating and a $179 price target. Shares were trading near $154, and the consensus price target is $197.73.

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY): Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $180 price target. That is just less than the $185.63 consensus target but well above the current share price of roughly $171.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS): Morgan Stanley downgraded to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight and cut the price target to $51 from $57. Shares were trading around $58, and they have a consensus price target of $63.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN): KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded to an Overweight rating from Sector Weight with a $355 price target. The consensus price target is $341.50 and the current share price is roughly $313.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ): Loop Capital initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a $57 price target. The $60.23 consensus target is well above the current share price near $54.

