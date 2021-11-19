Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: FedEx, Fiserv, Gilead Sciences, Nvidia, Pfizer, Target, TJX, Victoria's Secret and More

The futures were mixed on Friday, after a brutal risk-off start to Thursday that turned around in the afternoon. Buying in the Treasury bond market was brisk, as yields once again were lower across the curve. Among the cited many reasons for the big volatility on Thursday was the ongoing debt ceiling issues, skyrocketing energy prices, record insider stock sales and a host of additional issues. On the positive side, however, multiple companies posted some very good retail earnings reports and guidance, and there was just a modest increase in new claims for unemployment.

Top strategists across Wall Street remain focused on the potential for rising interest rates, the quantitative easing tapering, big increases in energy costs and the ongoing supply chain issues and stagflation worries. Toss in the debt ceiling issue and the ongoing China worries, and there is still plenty of potential for volatility.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET): Though Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares to Equal Weight from Overweight, the firm also raised the price target from $115 to $138. The consensus target is $126.29. The last trade for Thursday came in at $132.55 a share.

DataDog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG): RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to Outperform from Sector Perform and boosted the $191 price target to $235. The consensus price target is $205.22, and Thursday’s closing share price was $190.60.

DCP Midstream L.P. (NYSE: DCP): Stifel upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold and raised the target price to $35 from $29. The consensus target is $36.15. The final trade for Thursday was reported at $29.55.

