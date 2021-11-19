Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over $39 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A pair of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Thursday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $39 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were down more than 2% on Thursday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 29,669 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 6,061 shares. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $39.2 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are each up between 14% and 26% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PDD
|PINDUODUO
|38,599
|ARKF
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|4,768
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|151,502
|ARKG
|INCY
|INCYTE
|35,300
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|181,900
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|29,669
|ARKK
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|176,041
|ARKQ
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|47,740
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|6,061
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|29,035
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.