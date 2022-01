Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 1/18

Markets were beaten up to start out the truncated trading week as 10-year Treasury yields soared. This hurt the Tech sector specifically, and even more so ARK Funds. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.3% loss on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 5.6%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on January 18, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 47,625 shares of ICE, 373,134 shares of Snap, & 146,207 shares of LendingClub.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 30,573 shares of Evogene, 117,044 shares of Aquabounty Technology, & 465,791 shares of Takeda Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 40,713 shares of Iridium Communications & 34,263 shares of Editas Medicine.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in the fund: 22,900 shares of Lockheed Martin & 5,642 shares of JD.com.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 6,510 shares of Snap, 462,624 shares of Skillz, & 2,021 shares of DocuSign.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. A notable sale in this fund: 9,100 shares of Netflix.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 47,625 ARKF Sell SNAP SNAP INC 373,134 ARKF Sell PDD PINDUODUO INC 2,890 ARKF Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 146,207 ARKG Sell EVGN EVOGENE LTD 30,573 ARKG Sell AQB AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC 117,044 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 465,491 ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 212 ARKK Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 40,713 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 3,282 ARKK Sell EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 34,263 ARKQ Sell LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 22,900 ARKQ Sell JD JD.COM INC 5,642 ARKW Sell SNAP SNAP INC 6,510 ARKW Sell SKLZ SKILLZ INC 462,624 ARKW Sell LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 172 ARKW Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 2,021 ARKX Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 9,100

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.