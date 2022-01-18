Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/18

The Nasdaq closed at its lowest level since October as Treasury yields rose. The Tech sector took this especially hard, and ARK Funds got some of the worst of it. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.3% loss on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 5.6%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 18, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 79,870 shares of Silvergate Capital & 12,742 shares of Shopify.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 25,727 shares of Recursion Pharma, 39,900 shares of Pacific Bio, 46,932 shares of Intellia Therapeutics, & 75,791 shares of Beam Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 87,600 shares of Stratasys, 125,500 shares of Pacific Bio, & 105,952 shares of Intellia Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 23,970 shares of AeroVironment, 10,776 shares of Blade Air Mobility, & 52,962 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 4,885 shares of Shopify.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 150,907 shares of Blade Air Mobiliy, 85,362 shares of Joby Aviation, 62,900 shares of Kratos Defense, & 92,283 shares of Palantir.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 79,870 ARKF Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 12,742 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 25,727 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 18,306 ARKG Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 39,900 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 9,756 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 46,932 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 75,791 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 87,600 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 75,008 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 125,500 ARKK Buy CGEN COMPUGEN LTD 27,391 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 105,952 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 23,970 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 10,776 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 67,555 ARKQ Buy TWOU 2U INC 29,200 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 52,962 ARKW Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 4,885 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 150,907 ARKX Buy JOBY JOBY AVIATION INC 85,362 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 62,900 ARKX Buy MYNA MYNARIC AG 19,400 ARKX Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 92,283

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.