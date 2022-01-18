Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Airbnb, Alibaba, Conoco, Disney, Honeywell, JPMorgan, Las Vegas Sands, Sirius XM, Snowflake and More

The futures were down across the board Tuesday, as traders and investors return from the long three-day weekend. It is poised to be an action-packed, albeit short week as fourth-quarter earnings will be pouring in. While Friday’s bank earnings were a mixed bag, high-profile companies are expected to deliver some solid results over the next three weeks. Look for Netflix, Procter & Gamble, American Airlines and other blue-chip giants to deliver their latest results this week.

Many on Wall Street are continuing to focus on the big increases in energy and food costs and other spiraling inflation issues. While most strategists and economists are divided on when the current inflation surge will ease, the ongoing supply chain concerns and stagflation worries remain front and center and will until the price increases start to decline.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding fresh ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB): Gordon Haskett downgraded the home-sharing leader’s stock to Hold from Buy. Over the past year, the shares have traded between $129.71 and $219.94. The consensus price target is $194.94. The final trade last Friday was reported at $163.99 per share.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA): Needham reiterated a Buy rating on shares of the Chinese technology behemoth, but the firm slashed its $230 price target on the shares to $180. The consensus target is $204.06. Friday’s final trade was reported at $131.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP): Raymond James raised the venerable cybersecurity stock from Market Perform to Outperform with a $140 price target. The consensus target is $130.41. The stock was last seen on Friday at $126.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP): Goldman Sachs raised its Neutral rating on the energy heavyweight to Buy while also boosting the price target to $101 from $78. The consensus target is $93.53. The shares closed Friday at $86.74, which was up close to 4% for the day.

Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW): Deutsche Bank downgraded the venerable fiber optics leader to Hold from Buy and has a $41 price objective. The consensus target is $44.31. The shares were last seen Friday at $37.09.

