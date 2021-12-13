Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Coca-Cola, CommScope, Coupa Software, HubSpot, Merck, NetApp, Pfizer, Shopify and More

The futures were flat on Monday after investors digested a whopper of a consumer price index report on Friday showing the highest inflation rate since 1982. While all the major indexes closed slightly higher, the early gains on the open dissipated as investors and traders poured over the data. Top strategists around Wall Street cited supply chain disruptions, rapid and increasing consumer demand and rising housing costs, which combined to fuel the strongest inflationary surge in a generation.

Once again, Congress has kicked the debt ceiling can down the road, as the president signed a short-term government funding bill into law last week, preventing a shutdown. The measure will keep the government running through February 18. The House of Representatives has passed a procedural bill to start the process for increasing the debt ceiling.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL): JPMorgan reiterated its Overweight rating on the technology heavyweight and lifted the price target to $210 from $180. The consensus target is $170.78. The last trade on Friday was reported at $179.45.

Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE: ATO): Barclays raised the giant utility to Equal Weight from Underweight and lifted the price target to $101 from $95. The consensus target is $108. The final trade on Friday was filled at $95.74.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO): JPMorgan raised the legacy soft drink stock to Overweight from Neutral and raised the target price to $63 from $59. The consensus target is $62.26. The stock closed Friday at $56.28.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM): JPMorgan downgraded the company to Neutral from Overweight and cut the target price to $13 from $15. The consensus target is posted at $14.97. The last trade for Friday was reported at $11.34.

Coupa Software Inc. (NASDAQ: COUP): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a $251 price target. The consensus target is $224.85. The shares were last seen Friday at $155.49.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN): Zacks has picked this stock as its Bull of the Day. The analyst says that there are a lot of tailwinds for this staffing play for the health care system. Shares most recently closed at $25.58, and the consensus price target is $26.14.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO): Wedbush raised the shares to Outperform from Neutral and lifted the price target to $13.50 from $11. The consensus target is $11.80. The shares closed Friday at $10.66. The stock traded almost 4% higher in Monday’s premarket.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a giant $953 price target. That is versus the lower $846.91 consensus target and Friday’s final print of $723.59.