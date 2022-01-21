5 of the Highest Dividend-Paying S&P 500 Companies Are Also Outstanding 2022 Stock Picks

Investors love dividend stocks. Not only do they provide dependable income, but they also provide a great opportunity for solid total return. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends and distributions realized over a given period. In other words, the total return on a stock investment includes both income and stock appreciation.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for companies in the S&P 500 that were rated Buy at major Wall Street firms and also paid among the highest dividends in the venerable index. We found five that look like great ideas for income-oriented investors looking for some upside appreciation as well. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Altria

This maker of tobacco products offers value investors a great entry point now and was hit as cigarette sales have slowed. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is the parent company of Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), UST (smokeless), John Middleton (cigars), Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and Philip Morris Capital. PMUSA enjoys a 51% share of the U.S. cigarette market, led by its top cigarette brand Marlboro.

Altria also owns over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer. In March 2008, it spun off its international cigarette business to shareholders. In December 2018, the company acquired 35% of Juul Labs, and it has purchased a 45% stake in cannabis company Cronus for $1.8 billion.

Shareholders receive a 7.15% dividend. Deutsche Bank has a $54 target price on Altria stock. The consensus target is $53.33, and the stock closed on Thursday at $50.33 a share.



Kinder Morgan

This top energy stock remains a favorite across Wall Street. Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through the following segments.