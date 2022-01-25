Tuesday Afternoon's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Airlines, Kroger, Marathon Petroleum, US Bancorp and More

Markets opened lower yet again on Tuesday, but it is yet to be seen if they can pull off the massive reversal that happed on Monday. Investors’ fears of rising rates are driving markets lower, even though the Federal Reserve has yet to take action. The Nasdaq, and tech sector in general, were leading the charge lower, with the index down about 1.5%.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Deere, Grab, Nike, Palo Alto Networks, Plug Power and more.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL): Redburn downgraded the stock to a Neutral rating from Buy. Shares were trading around $16 on Tuesday, and the 52-week range is $15.33 to $26.09.

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS): Citigroup downgraded the shares to Sell from Neutral and cut the price target to $85 from $103. Shares were trading at around $103 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $78.07 to $145.19.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL): Berenberg’s upgrade to Buy from Hold included a price target raise to $50 from $48. Shares were trading around $38 on Tuesday, and the consensus target price is $51.61.

Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR): Wells Fargo downgraded from Equal Weight to Underweight with a $42 price target. Shares were trading around $47 on Tuesday, and the consensus target price is $45.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC): Piper Sandler’s downgrade was to Neutral from Overweight, and it has a $76 price target. The 52-week trading range is $42.32 to $75.88, and shares traded near $69 apiece.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC): Craig Hallum upgraded the stock to Hold from Sell. Shares were trading around $2 on Tuesday, and the 52-week range is $1.75 to $16.08.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW): Loop Capital upgraded it to Buy from Hold and has a $370 price target. The 52-week trading range is $184.71 to $405.00, and shares were last seen trading near $270.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH): Macquarie raised its Neutral rating to Outperform. Shares were trading around $35 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $32.17 to $90.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB): Odeon upgraded it to Hold from Buy. Shares were trading around $56 on Tuesday, and the 52-week range is $42.47 to $63.57.

Five BofA Securities top gold stock picks look like great ideas for worried investors now. Not only will they hedge inflation, but they can really help in a bear market, as they tend to trade inverse to markets.

Upcoming catalysts could prompt big swings in five psychedelic therapeutics stocks.

And see which major American companies have the worst reputations.