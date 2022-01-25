Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Grab, Nike, Palo Alto Networks, Plug Power, Schlumberger, UBS, VMware and More

The futures were lower across the board Tuesday, after an incredibly wild and volatile Monday in which all the major indexes were hammered before rallying to close up in the last hour of trading. The threat of higher interest rates clearly was one of the leading instigating factors, with some Wall Street pundits now saying that the Federal Reserve may raise rates as many as six times this year instead of four.

In addition, 100,000 Russian troops massed near the border of Ukraine and President Biden threatening to send U.S. troops over to Eastern Europe really may have triggered the binge selling. Still, the markets closed higher after days of heavy selling.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding fresh ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.



Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP): Truist Securities kept a Hold rating on the shares while lowering the price target to $13 from $18. The consensus target is much higher at $22.71. The stock closed Monday at $9.80.

CACI International Inc. (NYSE: CACI): Barclays resumed coverage with an Overweight rating. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $215.18 to $290.71 and have a $316.56 consensus price objective. The closing share price on Monday was $272.31.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF): RBC Capital Markets reiterated a Neutral rating but moved the $73 target price on the shares to $75. The consensus target is $72.58. The last trade on Monday was reported at $68.36.

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI): Raymond James upgraded the stock to Strong Buy from Outperform and raised the price objective to $180 from $160. That compares with the $159.83 consensus target and Monday’s closing print of $139.21.

CyberArk Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR): Citigroup started coverage with a Buy rating and a $180 target price. The higher consensus target is $216.76, and Monday’s closing trade was at $140.29 a share.

