Earnings Previews: BP, Pfizer, Sysco

While not quite the shock that Meta Platforms sprung on Wednesday, two companies that reported after markets closed Thursday have reversed the sentiment that prevailed. Amazon easily beat profit estimates, and Snap had better growth numbers, along with solid profit and revenue gains, to gain back even more than the drop of 23% suffered Thursday thanks to Meta.

There are no earnings reports due out after markets close Friday. Thursday, we previewed two notable earnings reports due out before Monday’s opening bell: ON Semiconductor and Tyson Foods. We also have previewed three earnings reports due out later on Monday: Amgen, Simon Property and Tenet Healthcare.

Here is a look at three firms scheduled to report results first thing Tuesday morning.

BP

Like virtually every other oil and gas giant, BP PLC (NYSE: BP) has put up a big share price gain in the past year. The stock is up 69% for the past 12 months, and two-thirds of that gain has come since late July. BP continues to invest in renewable energy and electric vehicle charging stations, but it is rising oil prices that are driving the gains.

Analysts are continuing to weigh BP’s strategy of divesting some $25 billion in fossil-fuel assets as it transitions to a more environmentally friendly company. Of 14 brokerages covering the fossil-fuel giant, eight rate the stock at Buy or Strong Buy, and another six have Hold ratings. At a recent share price of around $32.95, the implied upside to a median price target of $34.50 is 4.7%. At the high price target of $50, the upside potential is 51.7%.

The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenue is $35.56 billion, which would be down 1.7% sequentially and 20.6% lower year over year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are forecast at $1.19, up 15.5% sequentially and higher than last year’s $0.01. For the 2021 fiscal year, analysts expect BP to report EPS of $3.67, well above last year’s loss per share of $1.69, on sales of $160.13 million, down about 11.2%.

BP stock trades at 1.5 times expected 2021 EPS, 1.2 times estimated 2022 of $4.45 and 1.3 times estimated 2023 EPS of $4.20. The stock’s 52-week range is $20.70 to $33.199. The high was posted Friday morning. BP pays an annual dividend of $1.29 (yield of 4.02%). Total shareholder return for the past year was 64.5%.

Pfizer

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has posted a share price gain of more than 57% over the past 12 months and reached an all-time high in mid-December. Since that high was put up, the shares have dropped about 12.7%. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the Dow Jones industrial average component’s Paxlovid to treat patients with COVID-19, and that could lead to many people who are unvaccinated for whatever reason to use the new drug to fight off the worst effects of the infection.

Of 20 analysts, 13 rate the stock a Hold and nine have Buy or Strong Buy ratings. At a share price of around $53.00, the upside potential based on a median price target of $54 is 7.5%. At the high target of $76, the upside potential is 43.4%.

Fourth-quarter revenue is forecast at $24.2 billion, up 0.4% sequentially and 107% year over year (pre-vaccine). Adjusted EPS are pegged at $0.87, down nearly 35% sequentially but 107% higher year over year. For full fiscal 2021, analysts expect Pfizer to report EPS of $4.22, up 90%, on sales of $81.78 billion, also up 95%.

Pfizer stock trades at 12.6 times expected 2021 EPS, 7.9 times estimated 2022 earnings of $6.73 and 10.2 times estimated 2023 earnings of $5.19 per share. The stock’s 52-week range is $33.36 to $61.71. Pfizer pays an annual dividend of $1.60 (yield of 3.00%). Total shareholder return for the past 12 months was 57.1%.

Sysco

Food distributor and marketer Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) has seen its share price rise by a modest 4.6% over the past 12 months. Operating income rose nearly 300% in the prior quarter, but gross profit dropped by 17.2%. The decline in profit was attributed to lower volumes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Sysco’s “Recipe for Growth” initiative has resulted in several recent acquisitions that are expected to contribute significantly to revenue. Now, if product costs would just stop rising …

Of 17 analysts covering the company, nine have rated the stock at Hold and eight have a Buy or Strong Buy rating. At a share price of around $78.20, the upside potential based on a median price target of $88 is 12.5%. At the high target of $97, the upside potential is 24%.

Fiscal 2022 second-quarter revenue is forecast at $15.93 billion, down 3.2% sequentially and up 37.8% year over year. Adjusted EPS are pegged at $0.70, down 15.7% sequentially but up 312% year over year. For full fiscal 2022, analysts currently expect Sysco to report EPS of $3.45, up nearly 140%, on sales of $65.13 billion, up 27%.

Sysco stock trades at 22.7 times expected 2022 EPS, 18.6 times estimated 2023 earnings of $4.22 and 16.4 times estimated 2024 earnings of $4.79 per share. The stock’s 52-week range is $68.05 to $86.73. Sysco pays an annual dividend of $1.88 (yield of 2.35%). Total shareholder return for the past 12 months was 4.8%.