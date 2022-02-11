5 Stocks That Wall Street Loves This Week

Every day that the stock market is open, and on the weekend, 24/7 Wall St. reports on the top analysts’ research calls from the major brokerage firms and banks that we cover, both here and outside the United States. We provide details on many of the hundreds of stock upgrades and downgrades, in addition to resumptions and initiations of coverage, that are churned out daily.

Research analysts typically provide an in-depth look into everything from a company’s business silo and products to balance sheet and financials, while raising, lowering or maintaining their specific price target. This week we found five top companies that Wall Street analysts are absolutely pounding the table on, and all make sense for equity investors looking for fresh ideas for their stock portfolios.

It is important to remember that many times analysts are providing coverage on companies that their firms’ investment banking teams have provided services for, so while usually very fair, it is part of the equation. It is also important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Here are five stocks that Wall Street loves this week.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP): Raymond James reiterated a Strong Buy rating on shares of the integrated energy giant and lifted the price objective to $120 from $107. Truist maintained a Buy rating and raised the $11 target price to $115, while Wells Fargo kept an Overweight rating and lifted its price target to $114 from $95. The stock has a $97.51 consensus target, and it traded Friday morning at $92.50 a share.

Hershey Co. (NYSE: HSY): Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating on the chocolate and confection giant and bumped the target price to $227 from $221, while Credit Suisse stayed with an Outperform rating and lifted the target price to $227 from $214. The consensus target is $210.30, and shares changed hands at $204.70 on Friday.

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG): UBS reiterated a Buy rating and bumped the target price up to $93 from $90. Cowen kept an Outperform rating and lifted its target price to $115 from $90, while Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight rating and pushed its $96 price target to $100. The consensus target is $90.50. The stock traded on Friday was at $79.70 a share.

Teradata Corp. (NYSE: TDC): Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $57 from $56. BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating, and it boosted its $71 price target to $76. Citigroup also reiterated a Buy rating, and its price target went to $56 from $48. The 52-week trading range is $37.05 to $59.58, and shares traded at $51.75 apiece on Friday.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO): BTIG Research reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $270 from $260. Wolfe Research kept an Outperform rating and lifted the price target to $300 from $290. BofA Securities maintained a Buy rating, and its $250 target price rose to $290. Mizuho reiterated a Buy rating and lifted its target price from $250 to $290. The stock was a rare winner Thursday closing up over 3% after the company blew out fourth-quarter revenue way past analyst estimates. The stock was last seen trading at $207.80.