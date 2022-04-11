Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, AT&T, JetBlue, Nvidia, Pinduoduo, Schlumberger, US Bancorp, Wells Fargo and More

Monday futures were crushed, with the Nasdaq leading the charge lower, down over 1%. Many analysts are currently fretting over the possibility of a recession, as corporate earnings season and a handful of economic reports are on the way.

The most recent report on the consumer price index (CPI) is set to be released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday morning. Analysts are expecting to see the CPI inflation print come in at an 8.4% year-over-year increase, which would be the single biggest leap since 1982.

On the other hand, the Federal Reserve will be watching this number closely, as well trying to figure out how much to boost interest rates by in the coming months. The most recent minutes from the Fed’s March meeting suggest that a 50-basis-point interest rate hike is on the table soon.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding fresh ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Monday, April 11, 2022.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA): Goldman Sachs resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $185 price target. The consensus target is $185.27. The last trade on Friday was reported at $103.53 a share.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T): J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares to Overweight from Neutral and cut the price target to $22 from $34. The consensus target is $28.93. The stock closed Friday at $24.14.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX): The BofA Securities downgrade to Neutral from Buy included a price target cut to $14 from $21. The consensus target is $22.36, and Friday’s closing share price was $11.12.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU): Goldman Sachs resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $240 price target. The consensus target is $226.55. The final trade Friday was reported at $134.76.

Bilbili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI): Goldman Sachs resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $35 price target. The consensus target is $58.81. Friday’s close was at $25.71 a share.



ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX): Piper Sandler raised its Neutral rating to Overweight and boosted the $28 price target to $30. Shares last closed at $23.82 and have a consensus price target of $29.13, which would be a 52-week high.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM): Raymond James downgraded the stock to Underperform from Market Perform. The consensus target is $11.59. The stock closed Friday at $6.87.