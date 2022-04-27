Earnings Previews: Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Phillips 66, Weyerhauser

Between the time markets closed on Tuesday and before they opened again on Wednesday, more than 600 U.S.-listed firms reported quarterly results. We have included quick takes on some of these stocks in earlier reports.

After markets close Wednesday, seven firms we have covered in our previews will report results: Ford, Meta Platforms, PayPal and Qualcomm, as well as Altria, Las Vegas Sands and Sirius XM.



Companies reporting before Thursday’s opening bell will include Caterpillar, Peabody Energy and Southwest Airlines, as well as Comcast, McDonald’s and Twitter.

We have previewed results due Thursday afternoon from Amazon, Apple and Robinhood, as well as from Intel, Roku and U.S. Steel. These reports also include roundups of the most recent quarterly results.



Here is a look at four resource-focused companies expected to report results before markets open on Friday.

Chevron

Over the past 12 months, shares of Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) have risen by more than 62%, including a drop of about 9.8% from an all-time high in just seven trading sessions. Since peaking at around $124 a barrel in March, the price has dropped to about $100 (a dip of 19.4%). Investors and analysts are going to want to hear about production increases, share buybacks and dividend hikes. It is salad days for the energy giants now, and people will be looking for signs of when the rocket will come back to earth.

Analysts’ sentiment has cooled somewhat since Chevron reported fourth-quarter earnings in January. Of 28 brokerages covering the shares, 16 (compared to 22 in January) have a Buy or Strong Buy rating on the stock and 11 (up from the earlier eight) Hold ratings. At a recent price of around $157 a share, the upside potential based on a median price target of $184 is 17.2%. At the high price target of $213, the upside potential is 35.7%.



First-quarter revenue is forecast at $54.96 billion, up 14.2% sequentially and 68.5% higher year over year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are forecast at $3.44, up 34.3% sequentially and up a whopping 282% year over year. For the full 2022 year, analysts currently expect Chevron to post EPS of $15.54, up 91.2%, on revenue of $226.26 billion, up 39.3%.

Chevron stock trades at 10.1 times expected 2022 EPS, 11.5 times estimated 2023 earnings of $13.74 and 13 times estimated 2024 earnings of $12.08 per share. The stock’s 52-week range is $92.86 to $174.76. Chevron pays an annual dividend of $5.68 (yield of 3.61%). Total shareholder return for the past 12 months was 61%.