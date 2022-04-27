Earnings Previews: Intel, Roku, US Steel

Between the time markets closed on Tuesday and before they opened again on Wednesday, more than 600 U.S.-listed firms reported quarterly results. Here is a roundup of the stocks that reported quarterly results Wednesday morning.

Boeing missed analysts’ consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The shares traded down about 9% shortly after Wednesday’s opening bell.



General Dynamics beat both top-line and bottom-line estimates and the defense contractor reported a backlog of $129 billion. Shares traded up more than 2%.

Kraft Heinz also beat analysts’ estimates for profits and revenue. Shares traded up by about 2%.



Spotify posted a surprise profit of $0.21 per share, while analysts were looking for a loss per share of $0.23. Revenue was up about 24% year over year. The company’s forecast for subscriber growth in the second quarter was lower than analysts were looking for, however. Shares traded down by more than 8%.

T-Mobile beat the consensus profit estimate but missed by about 1% on revenue. Postpaid (contract) customer churn was less than 1%. Shares traded up less than 3%.

Teck Resources beat both top-line and bottom-line estimates, and shares traded up nearly 12%.

After markets close Wednesday, seven firms we have covered in our previews will report results: Ford, Meta Platforms, PayPal and Qualcomm, as well as Altria, Las Vegas Sands and Sirius XM.

Companies reporting before Thursday’s opening bell will include Caterpillar, Peabody Energy and Southwest Airlines, as well as Comcast, McDonald’s and Twitter.

We already previewed results due Thursday afternoon from Amazon, Apple and Robinhood. This story also includes a roundup of Tuesday afternoon’s earning results.



What follows is a look at three more companies set to report results after markets close Thursday afternoon.