Earnings Previews: Cisco, Kohl's, SQM, Trip.com

All three major U.S. equity indexes posted moderate gains Monday and traded higher Tuesday morning, following a strong report on retail sales for April. Consumers spent more at bars and restaurants and on vehicles, furniture, clothing and electronics during the month. The month-over-month increase came in at 0.9%.

After markets closed on Monday, Take-Two Interactive reported quarterly earnings per share (EPS) that were more than double the consensus estimate, while net bookings (revenue) rose by nearly 8% year over year, even though it missed estimates. The stock traded up 8.5% Tuesday morning.

Shoals Technologies missed on both EPS and revenue estimates, but a 67% increase in backlog and new orders apparently won the day. The stock traded up about 10.5% Tuesday morning.

Home Depot beat the consensus EPS estimate by 10.8% and reported a 3.8% year-over-year increase in revenue. The stock traded up about 1%.



JD.com posted EPS of $2.53, more than 50% higher than analysts had expected. Revenue reached nearly $240 billion, up 18% year over year for the quarter. The stock traded up 3.5% early Tuesday.

Walmart missed analysts’ consensus EPS estimate by more than 10% due to higher supply chain costs and product mix. Revenue was up about 2.4% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by about 2.6%. Shares traded down more than 8%.

We have two previews for companies reporting before U.S. markets open on Wednesday. One looks at what to expect from Lowe’s, Target and TJX while the other covers Analog Devices and ZIM Shipping.

Here is a look at four companies due to report results either Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.



Cisco Systems

Networking giant and Dow Jones industrial average component Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has posted a share price decline of 4.9% over the past 12 months including a drop of more than 22% since late December. For the year to date, Cisco’s share price decline is virtually identical to the decline in the tech sector as a whole. Supply chain issues and component shortages for the company’s switches and routers are expected to limit both EPS and revenue growth. Cisco reports its fiscal third-quarter results after markets close on Wednesday.