3 Big Ideas From Citigroup With Up to 80% Upside

As markets figure out a direction over the course of this summer, economic headwinds may be holding back some gains. Investors are looking to safe havens to ride out this storm. Considering a potential recession is on the way (or already here), one major Wall Street firm believes it has found a couple companies that offer upside.

Citigroup issued a couple of calls recently, and although there is no particular focus in terms of sector or industry, the main idea is upside. Each call is fairly positive, forecasting massive upside in both the near and long term.

While market headwinds have put a damper on the markets in general over the past few months, Citigroup believes that a couple of these stocks could provide solid upside in the coming months and years.

It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Citigroup’s Neena Bitritto-Garg reiterated a Buy rating on Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) but lowered the firm’s $32 price target to $19, implying upside of 46% from the most recent closing price of $13.01. The analyst lowered her probability of success from 60% to 10% for Alzheimer’s psychosis following the negative panel vote. The door “may still be open, but in a post aducanumab environment, approval seems unlikely.”

Acadia stock has a 52-week trading range of $12.24 to $28.06, and it traded near $13 a share on Wednesday. The stock is down about 44% year to date.



Kellogg

Citigroup’s analyst on the call, Wendy Nicholson, reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $87 from $83. That implies upside of 26% from the most recent Kellogg Co. (NYSE: K) closing price of $68.86. This comes after the company announced plans to split into three independent companies through the spinoffs of its North America cereal and plant-based foods businesses. While details regarding future cap structure and pro forma financials of the remaining entities is “scant at this juncture,” a sum-of-the-parts analysis that indicates upside to the current price of Kellogg shares.

The stock traded near $68 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $59.54 to $75.56. Shares are up nearly 7% year to date.

NetApp

Jim Suva, the analyst on this call, reiterated a Buy rating on NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) with a $120 price target, implying upside of 86% from the most recent closing price of $64.50. Suva views the recent weakness in the shares of NetApp associated with the overall market as a buying opportunity. In a recent meeting, NetApp highlighted that in the last recession the company did not have recurring revenues and a flexible cloud model. The company currently has approximately 43% of recurring sales at this time and support contracts are typically three years in duration with a high percentage renewed thereafter.

NetApp’s stock has a 52-week trading range of $62.78 to $96.82, and it traded near $65 a share on Wednesday. The stock is down about 30% year to date.