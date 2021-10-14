Thursday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, NetApp, Petrobras, TJX and More

Markets rallied on Thursday after a solid first round of bank earnings came in much stronger than expected. At the same time, weekly jobless claims hit a low since the pandemic began. Overall, positive signs like these fed optimism among investors and hopes that a strong economic recovery is underway.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on AT&T, Bed Bath & Beyond, Caterpillar, UPS, Walmart and more.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD): Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight and has a $20 price target. Shares were trading near $17 on Thursday, and the analysts’ consensus target price is $25.53.

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE): Evercore ISI’s downgrade was to In-Line from Outperform. The 52-week trading range is $221.73 to $400.34, and the share price is near $330.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP): Citigroup upgraded it to Buy from Sell. Shares were last seen trading around $92, near the consensus price target of $92.76.

Petroleo Brasilero S.A. (NYSE: PBR): HSBC Securities lowered its Buy rating to Hold with a $12 price target. The 52-week range is $6.15 to $12.38, and the share price is roughly $13.33.

Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE: REI): Roth Capital upgraded the shares to Buy from Neutral and has a $4.75 price target. Shares were last seen near $4 apiece. The consensus price target is $4.30.

TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX): Loop Capital downgraded it from Buy to Hold and cut the $80 price target to $65. Shares were trading near $64 on Thursday, and the consensus price target is $84.

