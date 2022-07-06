Cascading Consumer Spending: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Apple, Coinbase, Teladoc Health and More

Markets were fairly mixed early Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials pushing only slightly higher, while the Nasdaq was down about 0.2%. Crude oil was also holding below $100, its lowest level since mid-May.

Deepening concerns about a potential recession have been stoked by recent economic reports suggesting a greater likelihood. Recent data on consumer sentiment and spending demonstrate American consumers are not looking to spend more this summer and are actually looking at saving more, in light of the pending recession.

This lack of spending may have a cascading effect. Gross domestic product (GDP) is largely built on consumer spending. A general rule of thumb for a developed, first-world nation is about 70% of GDP consists of consumer spending. While more Americans are looking to save money here and there, it could ultimately weigh on GDP and be more reflective of a recession. It remains to be seen how much of an effect this will truly have.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on American Express, Chewy, eBay, Kohl’s, Shopify, Tesla and more.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL): Goldman Sachs reiterated a Neutral rating and cut the price target to $137 from $157. The 52-week trading range is $129.04 to $182.94, and shares traded above $142 apiece on Wednesday.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN): Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight and slashed the $95 price target to $54. The 52-week trading range is $40.83 to $368.90. The stock traded near $56 on Wednesday.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG): The RBC Capital Markets downgrade was from Outperform to Sector Perform with a $150 price target. The 52-week range is $62.81 to $147.99. Shares traded near $102 apiece on Wednesday.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG): Needham cut its Buy rating to Hold. The shares traded near $59 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $48.53 to $315.00.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT): Wells Fargo’s upgrade was from Equal Weight to Overweight with a $10 price target. The stock traded near $9 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $6.27 to $19.59.

Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ: SABR): BofA Securities upgraded the shares to Buy from Underperform and has a $10 price target. The stock traded near $7 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $5.52 to $12.65.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC): BofA Securities reiterated a Neutral rating but raised the $36 price target to $42. The 52-week trading range is $27.38 to $164.50, and shares traded above $40 apiece on Wednesday.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS): The BMO Capital Markets downgrade to Underperform from Market Perform included a price target cut to $90 from $133. The 52-week trading range is $98.89 to $165.00, and shares were trading near $102 on Wednesday.



