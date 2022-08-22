As Bear Market Roars Back, Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Cardinal Health, DocuSign, UPS and More

Markets were crushed to start out the week, leading to even more concerns about another leg down within the bear market. The Nasdaq was leading the charge lower, down roughly 1.7%, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials down 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Even though the Nasdaq saw roughly a 12% rally over the course of July, one of its best months in recent years, it is still markedly lower from its all-time highs in November 2021. Also, more often than not, bear markets and recessions have rallies within them, but ultimately these rallies leg lower until a true recovery takes place.

For a real recovery to take place, and not just a bear market rally, markets have to reach a technically significant level and hold above it. Considering July’s rally has slowly eroded over the course of August, it would suggest that a recovery is not currently underway. Investors will just have to keep waiting for economic data to improve and for a real recovery to kick into gear.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Applied Materials, eBay, Foot Locker, Kohl’s, Salesforce, Snowflake and more.

Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI): Evercore ISI downgraded the stock to In Line from Outperform and has a $129 price target. The 52-week trading range is $106.36 to $137.19, and the share price was near $124 on Monday.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH): Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Overweight rating and raised the $70 price target to $76. Shares traded near $69 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $45.85 to $71.45.

Coupa Software Inc. (NASDAQ: COUP): The RBC Capital Markets downgrade to Underperform from Sector Perform included a price target cut to $55 from $65. The 52-week trading range is $50.54 to $270.79 a share, and the stock was last seen near $63.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU): The Outperform rating at RBC Capital Markets was cut to Sector Perform, and the $80 price target was lowered to $65. The shares traded near $63 on Monday. The 52-week range is $55.86 to $314.70.

Gritstone Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS): Goldman Sachs lowered its Neutral rating to Sell with a $2 price target. The stock traded near $3 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $1.71 to $14.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI): The Goldman Sachs downgrade to Neutral from Buy came with a price target cut to $49 from $64. Shares have traded as high as $66.00 in the past year but were near $49 on Monday, which is down 2% year to date.

Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE: DGX): Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $142 price target. The 52-week trading range is $125.33 to $174.16. Shares changed hands near $135 apiece on Monday.

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR): Evercore ISI’s upgrade was from In Line to Outperform with a $28 price target. The 52-week trading range is $20.69 to $27.50, and shares were trading near $25 on Monday.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS): Evercore ISI downgraded the shares to In Line from Outperform and has a $214 price target. The shares traded near $206 on Monday. The 52-week range is $165.34 to $233.72.



