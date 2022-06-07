Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Best Buy, Exxon, Merck, Monster Beverage, Nike, Visa, Walmart and More

The futures traded lower Tuesday after a rousing risk-on day to start the week turned into yet another so-so session. Friday’s big sell-off was the worst day for the markets since May 18th. All the major indexes closed modestly higher, but by the end of the trading day all had given up their big gains from the morning.

Strategists cited the improving situation in China as a major force behind the initial strength Monday, but the reality is that the Federal Reserve tightening will proceed unabated with 50-basis-point increases set for this month and July, and the distinct possibility for another 50-basis-point increase in September if there are signs that the rampant inflation, which remains at 40-year highs, has not dissipated.

The big selling Monday was seen in the Treasury markets, as yields moved higher across the curve. The five-year and 10-year notes, and the benchmark 30-year bond were all up well over the 3% mark. The big data point this week will be the consumer price index numbers for May that will come out on Friday. The consensus estimate calls for a reading of 8.3%, flat with April’s print.

Fortunately, oil closed flat, after marching higher last week, as Libya’s biggest oilfield resumed production, while natural gas resumed its parabolic move higher, closing up over 9%. Gold closed down, while Bitcoin soared almost 5% higher, closing near $31,000.



These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK): Goldman Sachs lowered its $210 price target on the shares to $185 while keeping a Sell rating. The consensus target is $257.88. Monday’s closing share price was $208.60.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY): Goldman Sachs cut the $96 price target on the retail giant to $82 while keeping a Sell rating. The consensus target is $94.71. Monday’s last trade came in at $79.27.



Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG): Goldman Sachs lowered its $36 price target to $25 and kept a Sell rating on the stock. The consensus target is $28, and Monday’s final trade hit the tape at $23.81.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN): Zacks selected this as its Bull of the Day stock, pointing out that revenue is at record levels through Memorial Day. Shares last closed at $47.95, and the consensus price target of $70.50 would be a 52-week high.

Cigna Corp. (NYSE: CI): Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating on the health care heavyweight and has a $310 price target objective. The lower $291.17 consensus is closer to Monday’s closing print of $258.32.