These Are The 10 Best Performing Equity Energy Funds

Investing in the energy sector could be lucrative, but it is not without risks. One can, however, reduce the risk by investing in a portfolio of energy companies through Equity Energy funds. Such funds invest in U.S. or non-U.S. energy and/or energy-related companies. Let’s take a look at the 10 best performing Equity Energy funds.

10 Best Performing Equity Energy Funds

We have used the past one-year return data (from money.usnews.com) of the Equity Energy funds to come up with the 10 best-performing Equity Energy funds.

Fidelity® Natural Resources Fund (FNARX, 23%)

Fidelity® Natural Resources Fund (MUTF:FNARX) primarily invests in the securities of companies that own and develop natural resources, or are a supplier to such companies. It is down by over 11% in the last three months but is up by almost 10% in the last three years.

FNARX has more than $700 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 0.82. The top three holdings of the fund are: Exxon Mobil, Canadian Natural Resources and Hess Corp.

Guinness Atkinson Global Energy Fund (GAGEX, 24%)

Guinness Atkinson Global Energy Fund (MUTF:GAGEX) usually invests in the equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies dealing in the production, exploration, discovery, or distribution of energy. It is down by over 5% in the last three months but is up by almost 3% in the last three years.

GAGEX has more than $12 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.45. The top three holdings of the fund are: Chevron, Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies.

Rydex Energy Fund (RYENX, 26%)

Rydex Energy Fund (MUTF:RYENX) normally invests in equity securities of the U.S. Energy Companies, as well as in derivatives. It is down by over 8% in the last three months but is up by over 5% in the last three years.

RYENX has more than $70 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.68. The top three holdings of the fund are: Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips.

Hennessy Energy Transition Fund (HNRGX, 31%)

Hennessy Energy Transition Fund (MUTF:HNRGX) usually invests in U.S. companies operating in the full spectrum of the energy supply/demand value chain. It is down by over 8% in the last three months but is up by almost 11% in the last three years.

HNRGX has more than $17 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 2.96. The top three holdings of the fund are: Plains All American Pipeline LP, EOG Resources and Exxon Mobil.

Delaware Ivy Energy Fund (IEYAX, 33%)

Delaware Climate Solutions Fund (MUTF:IEYAX) primarily invests in the securities of companies within the energy sector. It may also invest in companies that develop products and services to enhance energy efficiency.

It is down by almost 6% in the last three months but is up by almost 2% in the last three years. IEYAX has more than $230 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.35. The top three holdings of the fund are: Occidental Petroleum, EQT Corp and Tourmaline Oil.

BlackRock Energy Opportunities Fund (BACAX, 36%)

BlackRock Energy Opportunities Fund (MUTF:BACAX) mainly invests in global energy and natural resources companies, as well as in utilities. It is down by almost 4% in the last three months but is up by over 7% in the last three years.

BACAX has more than $280 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.32. The top three holdings of the fund are: Chevron, Shell and ConocoPhillips.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund (VENAX, 37%)

Vanguard Energy Index Fund (MUTF:VENAX) aims to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI). The underlying index is made up of companies within the energy sector.

It is down by over 6% in the last three months but is up by over 10% in the last three years. VENAX has more than $6.60 billion in total assets and an expense ratio of 0.10. The top three holdings of the fund are: Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips.

Invesco Energy Fund (IENAX, 40%)

Invesco Energy Fund (MUTF:IENAX) primarily invests in the securities of issuers operating in energy-related industries, as well as in derivatives and other instruments exhibiting similar economic characteristics.

It is down by almost 7% in the last three months but is up by almost 9% in the last three years. IENAX has more than $470 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.57. The top three holdings of the fund are: Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips and Devon Energy.

Fidelity Advisor® Energy Fund (FANAX, 43%)

Fidelity Advisor® Energy Fund (MUTF:FANAX) primarily invests in the common stocks of energy companies operating in conventional areas, as well as newer sources of energy. It is down by almost 5% in the last three months but is up by almost 11% in the last three years.

FANAX has more than $1.30 billion in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.11. The top three holdings of the fund are: Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Cenovus Energy.

Fidelity® Select Energy Portfolio (FSENX, 44%)

Fidelity® Select Energy Portfolio (MUTF:FSENX) normally invests in the common stocks of energy companies, including those dealing in traditional areas and newer energy sources as well. It is down by almost 5% in the last three months but is up by over 11% in the last three years.

FSENX has more than $2.60 billion in total assets and an expense ratio of 0.77. The top three holdings of the fund are: Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Cenovus Energy.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk